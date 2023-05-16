Top 10 Best t&s wall mount faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Etechydra kitchen faucet with drop-down sprayer



The best solution for kitchen sinks

High arch spout design: 360-degree rotating spout and spout, with 2 functional heads (water flow and spray), water flow is used for water injection, and spray is used for washing. Etechydra aerator with insulated plastic head. Easy to install: the quick connect hose can help you install it by yourself for 15 minutes, and the cover can accommodate 1 and 3 hole kitchen sinks.

Lifetime: Super brushed nickel-nickel fingerprint recognition surface treatment, anti-rust and corrosion resistance. Reliability is the greatest significance of kitchen faucets

Flow and spray pattern

High-quality sprayer, water flow is not easy to beating, easy to clean. The spray holes allow the mineral residues to be simply wiped off, making the appearance instantly refreshed.

Multi-function-a multi-function spray wand with two functions allows you to easily and ergonomically switch from spray to high flow, which is durable.

360 degree rotation

360° rotating nozzle and nozzle are suitable for any furniture cleaning

Honeycomb structure design

The honeycomb structure design saves water costs to the greatest extent and allows you to have the largest water flow, which is well protected to the ultra-long life of the internal water pipes

Summary of installation 1 and 2

1. Pass all hoses through the sink hole

2. As shown in Figure 2, place the steel washer and the rubber washer on the top of the U-nut in turn.

Installation summary 3 and 4

1. Tighten the black nut counterclockwise and tighten p

2. Insert the sprayer hose into the quick connect fitting

Installation summary 5 and 6

1. Take out the weight and press the “open” side, fasten the weight to mark “weight here”

2. Connect the water pipe to the angle valve with a wrench

💦Multifunctional Outlet Water Mode:Three-Function sprayhead design,Stream Mode is prefect for filling pots and pans,Spray Mode is prefect for wide superior rinsing,Pause Mode is prefect for saving water and avoiding splashing.

💦High Quality:Premium 304 stainless steel with spot free brushed nickel ,matte black&Chrome finish can withstand high temperature and no peculiar smell.Environmental protection material and 360 degree swivel offer the faucet longer service life to make your home life more convenient.

💦Multi-scene Application:The faucet has an irreplaceable position in your daily life.Hot water dishwashing is able to effectively remove oil,warm water washing could protect your mouth and hands,even wash fruit and vegetable help removal of pesticide residues.

💦Easy installation:Suitable for single hole or 3 hole kitchen faucet,with pre-install waterline hoses.No additional installation costs and just DIY yourself in a few minutes.

💦Customer Service:we provide a 5 YEAR WARRANTY. And we are online 24 Hours. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us without hesitate. We will solve your problem perfectly in the shortest time.