Top 10 Best t&s faucet parts Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] T&S brass sets the high-quality typical in the market. Built with satisfaction in the United states of america. This 2714-40 spindle assembly comes finish with everlasting cartridge, lever deal with, crimson index and screw. This full assembly permits for effortless and comprehensive repair of your faucet.

T&S brass castings are heavier professional quality for good quality and sturdiness

Genuine T&S brass mend section

Includes cartridge, lever take care of, index (red) and screw