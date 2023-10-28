Top 10 Best triple sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Elkay's Economy Collection line of commercial sinks are created to meet up with your every foods service, hospitality, and commercial business enterprise will need. Regardless of whether your looking for a one or a number of compartment sink, with or with no a drainboard, this line offers you a huge array of sizes and configurations to pick out from. With functions such as 12 inch deep tubs, coved corners, and a 9 inch backsplash, this series is ideal for all of your dishwashing tasks. Developed from large excellent 300 sequence stainless metal and licensed for all food stuff assistance use by the NSF, these Economy sinks are built to very last.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Products Dimensions‏:‎72.5 x 25.81 x 43.75 inches 91 Lbs .

Product model number‏:‎E3C16X20-R-18X

Department‏:‎Home & Yard

Day To start with Available‏:‎February 2, 2011

Manufacturer‏:‎Elkay Producing Organization

ASIN‏:‎B005XNB17A

Compartment dimensions: 16″ size, 20″ width, and 12″ depth

Drainboard proportions: 18″ lengeth, 20″ width

3/4″ coved corners with 1-1/2″ rolled rim intended for straightforward cleaning and splash containment

9″ backsplash with 8″ centered faucet holes for easy installation

Built from high- high-quality, 18 gauge, 304 collection stainless metal for most corrosion resistance

