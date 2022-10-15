Top 10 Best triomph digital body weight bathroom scale Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated triomph digital body weight bathroom scale in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Triomph Precision Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale with Backlit Display, Step-On Technology, 400 lbs Capacity and Accurate Weight Measurements, Black
Top 10 Rated triomph digital body weight bathroom scale in 2022 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: Triomph Precision Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale with Backlit Display, Step-On Technology, 400 lbs Capacity and Accurate Weight Measurements, Black
Product Description
Triomph is a brand from Canada with 10+ years history and we stand by our products 100% with lifetime support . Begin Building Your Fitness & Achieving Your Goals, Triomph Precision Scale Will Start You on This Journey!
German Advanced Technology: High Precision Sensors
Triomph Smart Scale is equipped with four high-precision sensors to ensure a quick and accurate weight measurements.Surface is made of an incredibly durable 5 mm tempered glass; bottom is made of high quality ABS plastic.
Package includes:
1x Weight Scale 1x User Manual 2x AAA Batteries
High End Functions
Modern and sleek design, made of super strong tempered glass, which allows measuring weight up to 400 lbs / 180 kg. Step-on technology allows you to simply step onto the scale and in seconds you will have an accurate readout. Large backlit LCD display provides you readability even in the dark.High precision sensors and non-slip rubber padding to keep the weighing platform stable and would not scratch floors. Units: Kg / LBS
Specifications
Color: Black/White Shipping weigh: 3.5 poundsDivision: 0.1kg / 0.2lbWeight capacity: 180 kg (400 lbs)Weight measurement Units: Kg / LBS Power: 2 X 1.5V AAA Batteries (Included)LCD Size: 2.9×1.1 inches (74x28mm)Product dimensions: 11.8 x 10.2 x 0.7 inches (300x260x18mm)Notice: The scale will be turned on automatically when a weight of 5kgs or more is placed on the surface. After switching on, the minimum weight this scale could measure is 0.3kg.
Please Note
Body weight naturally fluctuates throughout the day. People are lighter when they wake up, heavier in the middle of the day, and lighten again towards the end of the day. This scale is designed for use on flat and hard surfaces. Avoid any carpets.After changing batteries or moving the scale, take a moment to let it calibrate itself before measuring again. The Triomph Digital Bathroom Scale is an essential part of any sustained fitness program to help you keep your fitness program on track and motivated. Announce your commitment to fitness with Triomph’s precise, sleek-looking weight scale!
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Package Dimensions:14.06 x 12.09 x 1.46 inches; 3 Pounds
Item model number:8541791604
Batteries:2 AAA batteries required. (included)
Date First Available:May 8, 2018
Manufacturer:Triomph
ASIN:B07CVFCZ3H
HIGH-END FUCTIONS: Auto-on and Auto-off. Includes low battery and overload indication to maximize battery life and extend product lifespan, 2 x AAA batteries included.
STEP-ON TECHNOLOGY: Instant accurate readout as soon as you step on the scale. Non-slip feet will not scratch floors, up to 400lbs/180kg, 3-unit modes (kg, lb, st:lb).
SAFETY AND COMFORT: Made of high quality impact-resistant tempered glass that is 4 times stronger than common glass. Smooth edge, large backlit LCD display, easy to read even in the most dimly lit areas.
SIMPLE & CONVENIENT: The Bathroom Scale is equipped with Auto-Calibrating sensors which provide you with precise measurements for you and an unlimited number of family members every time.