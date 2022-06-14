Top 10 Best treestand safety harness Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Black Diamond Youth Momentum Harness::Do you have a little monkey that would like to climb? The Black Diamond Youth Momentum Harness has you covered. Our premiere young ones harness is designed with the similar capabilities and technologies as our adult versions. Features Dual Core Development, which works by using two trim bands of higher-tensile webbing on the outer edges of the waistline belt and a venting OpenAir foam insert in the middle for breathable, light-weight ease and comfort devoid of tension factors. The trakFIT leg loop makes it possible for adjustments for growing young children to rapidly and effortlessly adjust the diameter of the leg loop. Assist your young climber get to the top rated with Black Diamond gear.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Department‏:‎Unisex-boy or girl

Day Initial Available‏:‎June 8, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎Black Diamond

ASIN‏:‎B078NGYZH7

Pre-threaded Pace Regulate waistbelt buckle

trakFIT adjustment for quick leg loop customization

Adjustable rear elastic riser

Two pressure-molded equipment loops