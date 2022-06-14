Top 10 Best treestand safety harness Reviews

Top 10 Rated treestand safety harness in 2022 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
CroSight Climbing Seat Belt, Caving, Rock Climbing and Rappelling Equipment, Body Guard Protect, Rappelling Rescuing Equip
- ✅【MATERIAL】: CE and ISO9001:2015. Weight limited : 1500 KG. Maximum Breaking Strength: 22KN. Made of High Strength Polyester and hot forging steel. Continuous tearing experiments from different angles, we found that all sutures were intact.
- ✅【COMFORTABLE】: Waist belt and leg loop are linked with breathable mesh , the soft fabric is breathable and quick-drying, and it will ensure comfort in warm temperatures. The construction of climbing seat belt distributes pressure to keep your comfort while climbing.
- ✅【ADJUSTABLE】: Climbing Seat Belt fits waist strap 28.3" to 53.9"(72cm to 137cm), Leg strap 19.7" to 33.5" (50cm to 85cm). Easy to operate, wear and disassemble.
- ✅【WIDELY USES】: Perfecting for rappelling, tree climbing, indoor & outdoor climbing, rock climbing, outward band, fire rescue, abseiling, arborist working etc.
- ✅【AFTER-SALES SUPPORT】: CroSight provide high quality products and life-long services for our customers. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us and we will response within 8 hours.
Bestseller No. 2
KAILAS Airo Rock Tree Climbing Harness Protect Gear Safety Harness
- UIAA Certified "Airo" high-performance Climbing Harness made with Cordura fabric; it is light, comfortable, adjustable, and durable.
- Integrated frame design strengthens the support of the body and distributes the weight evenly, without any pressure points, making it more comfortable.
- The tilted gear loops at the front design for easy accesses and the loops at the back are smooth and don't in the way while carrying a backpack.
- The waist of climbing rope can be adjusted to adapt to different body shapes and cope with any outfits. And the "Quick Buckle" is made by hot forging make it safer and secured;
- Best choice for Rock/Ice climbing, Mountaineering, Alpinism, Rappelling, Tree climbing, Ziplining and Working at high.
Bestseller No. 3
RHINO USA Ratchet Tie Down Straps (4PK) - 1,823lb Guaranteed Max Break Strength, Includes (4) Premium 1" x 15' Rachet Tie Downs with Padded Handles. Best for Moving, Securing Cargo (Black 4-Pack)
- AMERICAN OWNED, FAMILY OPERATED - Join the Rhino Family & Support a USA based Father/Son Business!
- SUPERIOR QUALITY MATERIALS - Anodized Ratchet, Ergonomic Padded Handle & Coated Full Bend S Hooks
- CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND - Knowing your Motorcycle, ATV, UTV or Cargo is Secure when Transporting!
- STRONGEST RATCHETS ONLINE - Our Exclusive Poly/Silk Webbing is the Strongest 1" Ratchet on Amazon
- GUARANTEED 5-STAR EXPERIENCE - If you aren't 100% Satisfied for any Reason, well Refund your Money
SaleBestseller No. 4
Weanas Thicken Climbing Harness, Protect Waist Safety Harness, Wider Half Body Harness for Mountaineering/Fire Rescuing/Rock Climbing/Rappelling/Tree Climbing
- Beginner's Harness: CE Certified,, but not certified for indoor climbing.Harness weight limited: 300KG,breaking strength-22KN. Half body climbing harness, traditional buckle, harness construction distributes pressure to keep you comfortable while climbing Comfortable wear is a good companion for your outdoor sports
- Size: Fits waist strap 20" to 46"(51cm to 118cm), Leg strap 15" to 27" (38cm to 70m), one size fits for person. Well on all ages and can be shared by the whole family. Easy to operate, wear and remove
- Durable Bearing Loop: High load bearing, all the connections and webbing are very sturdy with reinforced ends to bear your weight and protect your safety at all times
- Wide Range of Uses: Perfecting for mountaineering, tree climbing, indoor climbing, rock climbing, outward band, fire rescue, working on the higher level etc. Comfortable cushioning to ensure safety during rock climbing
- Premium Quality Half Body Climbing Harness, Thick, Wider and Safety Waist Belt great for women, men and older children. If you are not satisfied with this product or if you have any question, please feel free to contact us
SaleBestseller No. 5
PeakWorks Roof Anchor Bracket, Fall Arrest System, Tool Connects to Wood Surfaces with Roofing Harness Safety Kit, ANSI OSHA Compliant, Durable Steel Adjustable Connector, Red, V8229100
- SAFETY CERTIFICATIONS – Temporary roof anchor bracket meets ANSI Z359 18, CSA Z259 15, and OSHA safety requirements for residential and commercial roofing applications, ensuring your safety in the most dangerous conditions
- REUSABLE ROOFING TOOLS – Re-use this roof anchor bracket as part of your fall arrest system or roofing harness safety kit; roof anchor connects to wood surfaces with a screw size of 3" x #10 (32 screws / 16 per side)
- SUPERIOR QUALITY – Anchor bracket is made with the quality materials ensuring top strength and durability to stand up to the toughest working environments
- STRONG CAPACITY – Hinged roof bracket built with a minimum tensile strength of 5,000 lb. and has a 310 lb. weight capacity; roof harness safety kit
- COMPATIBILITY – PeakWorks Roof Anchors are designed and approved for use only with PeakWorks connectors, or with components that are approved by PeakWorks to be compatible with this product
Bestseller No. 6
KwikSafety (Charlotte, NC) Rattler 1 Pack (Internal Shock Absorber) Single Leg 6ft Safety Lanyard OSHA ANSI Fall Arrest Protection Equipment Snap Hooks Construction Arborist Roofing
- INTERNAL SHOCK ABSORBER – The RATTLER is a single leg safety lanyard with 100% polyester tubular yellow webbing. This sleek and lightweight fall protection device has an internal shock absorber that provides safety from the inside out, eliminating the need for a bulky shock pack. The integrated energy absorber has a maximum deployment distance of 48 inches (1.2 meters), an average arresting force of 900 lbs., and comes with a fall arrest indicator tag that breaks in the event of a fall.
- 2 SNAP HOOKS AND SAFETY LABELS – The KwikSafety DOUBLE RATTLER fall arrest lanyard comes with two (2) self-locking snap hook connectors ANSI tested to a tensile strength of 5,000 lbs. and gate strength of 3,600 lbs. All snap hooks on the lanyard are compatible with full safety harnesses with D-Rings and anchor points as part of your personal fall arrest system. Stay informed about your lanyard with the safety and warning labels located inside the heavy duty protective label cover.
- ANSI TESTED BY 3RD PARTY (Unique to KwikSafety Products) – This safety positioning lanyard (as well as KwikSafety’s other fall protection safety lanyards) is quality checked and tested by a 3rd party accredited testing lab and is in full compliance with ANSI/ASSE Z359.13-2013. The double locking, yellow zinc anodized steel snap hooks are compliant with ANSI.Z359.12 standards. KwikSafety gets all of their products ANSI tested while majority of other safety companies do not and its buyers beware.
- OSHA COMPLIANT (Keep OSHA on Your Side) - Ideal for any project where OSHA compliance is required. Can be used for climbing on a roof or ladder, construction, gutter cleaning, installation, steep roofs, inspection, maintenance, emergency rescue, wind turbines, communication towers, water tanks, wells, ship yards, rigging, window washing. Used by iron & steel workers, roofers, linemen, engineers, inspectors, supervisors, technicians, industrial painter.
- FALL PROTECTION GUARDIAN – With RATTLER, you’ll want to conquer heights as tall as the peak of Malta! KwikSafety products are proudly designed & shipped from Charlotte, NC, USA. Our Charlotte-based team will quickly answer any and all of your questions and concerns about your order in English or Espanol (cordón de seguridad, cordón de protección contra caídas). KwikSafety products are premium stylish safety products designed by Americans with American Standard level of quality.
Bestseller No. 7
KwikSafety (Charlotte, NC) SCORPION Safety Harness w/attached 6ft. Tubular Lanyard on back | OSHA ANSI Fall Protection | INTERNAL Shock Absorbing Lanyard | Construction Carpenter Scaffolding
- FULL ON FALL PROTECTION: You’re ready to work hard up high right off the bat with KwikSafety’s SCORPION Fall Protection System. The integrated single-leg lanyard and snap hook attached to the safety harness give you a complete safety package that’s ready and proven to perform in the worst-case scenario.
- GET HOOKED: The internal shock-absorbing lanyard makes the SCORPION a more lightweight fall protection device. A dual-action, double-locking snap hook prevents accidental rollout while remaining easy to latch on to your anchor point. Tensile strength (max load) for the snap hook is rated at 5,000 pounds with a gate strength of 3,600 pounds. Meets American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Z359.12 standards.
- WE MET THE STANDARD, THEN ROSE ABOVE IT: ANSI/ ASSE Z359.11-2014 -- All of KwikSafety’s full-body harnesses have undergone the “Qualification and Verification Testing of Fall Protection Products.” The SCORPION System exceeds the already-rigorous ANSI testing standards and is heavy-duty, high-performance fall protection you can trust to have your back. View the Compliance Label/ Safety Label for more information.
- PROPER FIT, PROPER PERFORMANCE: Correct fit is essential for proper performance. Our KwikSafety SCORPION full body harness and lanyard system supports users within the capacity range of 130 to 310 pounds (59 to 140 kg). To ensure proper fit, see that all buckles are connected and aligned, leg and shoulder straps are snug, and chest straps are in the center of the chest area.
- OSHA APPROVED: The Occupational Safety & Health Administration assures men and women safe and healthful working conditions by setting standards and providing training, outreach, education, and assistance. A personal fall arrest system is required when working 6ft. or more above lower levels. The SCORPION System is ideal for construction, arborist work, high-rise window cleaning, gutter cleaning, roofing and thatching, and Search and Rescue.
SaleBestseller No. 8
HandAcc Climbing belts, Thicken Professional Half Body Safety Belt for Rock Climbing, Fire Rescue, Expanding Training and Outdoor Adventure Activities
- Certification(s): CE Certified. Product weight 2.2 pounds. 300KG weight limit. Breaking strength: 25KN. Made of high-strength quick-drynylon, and the professional high-tension sewing threads make it stronger, safer and more comfortable. And the Connecting rings are made from carbon steel D-Rings, which is very durable and will protect your safety well during climbing.
- Product Size: Fits waist strap: 30"- 51"(75cm to 130cm), Leg Strap: 20" - 31"(50cm to 80cm). Note: This is a larger climbing harness. It is not suitable for particularly thin individuals or small children.
- More Comfortable Harness: Thicken frame construction guarantees excellent weight distribution for optimal comfort: waist belt and leg loops with doubled straps. Waist belt wider on the back and legs. So our HandAcc safety harness will make you feel comfortable when using.
- Safety Belt for Climbing: 2 equipment hooks and 2 D rings on the side of harness belt ,equipment hooks are very durable and convenient for hang chalk bag or other climbing gear and never impede climbing .high strength D-Rings protect your safety during climbing. Enduring black buckle allows quick and easy adjust the waist and leg belt.
- Widely Use: Great for use in construction, demolition, climbing, welding, roofing, camping, emergency, fire rescue and other working on the higher level. If you use it for gym climbing, please consult the gym before purchasing.
Bestseller No. 9
AFP 6 FT Single Leg Internal Shock Absorbing Safety Lanyard with Dual Snap Hooks
- ✅SAFE: The AFP 6 FT Single Leg Internal Shock Absorbing Lanyard is made with a lightweight, heavy-duty, high-strength outer polyester webbing and a polyester core specially sewn in to reduce impact forces, with two substantially secure heavy-duty double-locking gates.
- ✅DURABLE: The tough webbing is highly resistant to abrasion, aging, and won’t soften from frequent use. This webbing has low shrink properties and a high temperature threshold.
- ✅CONVENIENT: Our most popular 2-in-1 fall arrest single lanyard that minimizes trip hazards or fall with a shock absorber built into the lanyard, eliminating the need for an additional bulky shock pack. Elasticated leg expands from 4-1/2 to 6 feet and can resist 8,500 lbs. of tensile strength!
- ✅COMPLIANT: Meets all applicable strict requirements of the American National Standards Institute and in compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration ANZSI Z359.13-13, ANSI A10.32-12, OSHA 1926 Subpart M, OSHA 1910, including the stringent ANSI Z359.1.
- ✅SERVICE: AFP products are proudly designed & shipped from Miami, FL, USA. Our Miami-based team will quickly answer any and all of your questions and concerns about your order in English or Spanish, “Se habla Espanol.” AFP products are premium stylish safety products designed by Americans with American Standard level of quality. If you have a problem, we have a solution.
Bestseller No. 10
Guardian 00815 BOS-T50 Bucket of Safe-Tie - 5 Gallon Bucket, 50 ft. Vertical Lifeline Assembly, 5 Temper Reusable Anchor, Safety Harness Kit
- Safety Kit: Safe-tie Bucket is primarily designed for the safety of roofers and other crew members to help prevent accidental falls. It is perfect for restraint applications in construction work, roofing, thatching, and high-rise window cleaning tasks.
- Comfort: Safe-Tie Bucket undergoes rigorous testing standards to ensure optimum performance every time. Full-body harness with 5 adjustment points, features anti-slip back placard for user comfort. The bucket allows a maximum free fall of only 6 feet
- Shock Absorber: Lifeline assembly comes with an integrated shock absorber that eliminates the need of additional shock-absorbing lanyard. This also means lesser dead weight transferred to the dorsal D-ring which helps in reducing fatigue and increasing comfort for the user
- Safe-Tie Bucket: This Guardian roofing safety kit keeps equipment packed together when traveling to different jobsites. The waterproof bucket has a harness, anchor, and lifeline, made with steel, polyester, and nylon to boost durability.
- Specifications: OSHA, ANSI compliant Qual-Craft fall protection bucket has a capacity of 130 - 310 lbs and weighs 15 LBS. It includes 5 temper reusable anchor, universal velocity harness HUV, vertical lifeline assembly, shock pack, permanently attached positioning device, and 18in. lanyard extension
Our Best Choice: Black Diamond NA Momentum Rock Climbing Harness
Our rating: (4.4 / 5)
[ad_1] Black Diamond Youth Momentum Harness::Do you have a little monkey that would like to climb? The Black Diamond Youth Momentum Harness has you covered. Our premiere young ones harness is designed with the similar capabilities and technologies as our adult versions. Features Dual Core Development, which works by using two trim bands of higher-tensile webbing on the outer edges of the waistline belt and a venting OpenAir foam insert in the middle for breathable, light-weight ease and comfort devoid of tension factors. The trakFIT leg loop makes it possible for adjustments for growing young children to rapidly and effortlessly adjust the diameter of the leg loop. Assist your young climber get to the top rated with Black Diamond gear.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Department:Unisex-boy or girl
Day Initial Available:June 8, 2015
Manufacturer:Black Diamond
ASIN:B078NGYZH7
Pre-threaded Pace Regulate waistbelt buckle
trakFIT adjustment for quick leg loop customization
Adjustable rear elastic riser
Two pressure-molded equipment loops