Top 10 Best travel trailer toilet parts Reviews

Compatibles With:506+, 511H, 547+, 548+, 706, 709, 748, 749, 806, 808, 847, 848, 1147, 1148, 2010, 2011, 5006, 5047, 5048, 5049, EcoVac 146-149VacuFlush 168, VacuFlush 606, VacuFlush 647, VacuFlush 648, VacuFlush 1006, VacuFlush 1008, VacuFlush 1047, VacuFlush 1048, Vacuflush 1049, VacuFlush 1106, VacuFlush 5146, VauFlush 5148, VacuFlush 5149Installtion Action:1.Flip off water supply.2.Hold the flush ball open by depressing the flush pedal.3.Grasp the underside of the old seal and pull towards you to get rid of.4. Clean up the rim and bowl location where the outdated gasket earlier sat.5.Release flush pedal and permit the flush ball to close.6.Clear the flush ball.7.With the flush ball shut, set the new seal in and push outwards to make sure that it is firmly in place.8.Reopen the flush ball and distribute a lubricant in the regions in which the gasket will get in touch with the flush ball.9.Open up and shut the flush ball quite a few occasions, then press down on the gasket to guarantee it is properly positioned.10.Transform on the drinking water provide, insert h2o to the bowl and make sure that there are no leaks.See:NOT Authentic Dometic

Suitable For:This Toilet Seal Kit Match For Dometic/Sealand/Mansfield/VacuFlush and Travel Trailer RV Camper Bathroom

Switch for Dometic 385311462 and 385316140.

It produced of high excellent rubber to guarantee higher functionality, soft, resilient, anti-Friction, fantastic tightness to be certain seal thoroughly, no stress about leaking.

Make sure you affirm the element amount prior to to purchase

See:NOT Primary Dometic