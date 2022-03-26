Top 10 Best travel safety wallet Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: VENTURE 4TH RFID Money Belt for Men and Women – Hidden Passport Holder
- ORGANIZE ALL TRAVEL ESSENTIALS - With 6 pockets, you have the versatility to stash your valuables to your liking. Carry your iPhone 8, 4 passports, medication, first aid, chapstick/lipstick, credit cards, room key, car keys, itinerary, boarding pass, ID, money, loose change, gum, and more. There is even a loop to carry a pen.
- SAFE FROM PICK-POCKETING – Electronic pick-pocketers are looking for easy targets. Not only can the Winks neck wallet be hidden under garments, it is also laced with RFID blocking material to keep your identity secure
- CONVENIENCE & FLEXIBILITY - 6 pockets throughout make organizing your valuables versatile to fit your needs. Quickly access your smartphone, passport, airline tickets, money, medication, room key, credit cards and more. Simply throw it over your shoulder, around your neck and under your clothing.
- SUPERIOR QUALITY MATERIALS AND COMFORT - Made with 210D rip stop waterproof nylon, rest assured, you will never need to buy another travel neck wallet. The breathable, padded moisture wicking mesh back is soft against your skin, helps reduce sweat buildup, and is not itchy like less expensive travel gear.
- BEST TRAVEL GIFT FOR FRIEND & FAMILY-Suitable for men and women. It's the best travel gift for your friends and family. This neck wallet is the ideal addition to any luggage set
- PROTECTS - passport, credit cards, phone and other valuables with 2 zippered pockets
- HOLSTER or NECK POUCH STYLE with ADJUSTABLE STRAP - makes it easy for you to access, but difficult for thieves, wear as a neck pouch too
- COMFORTABLE - wear next to skin, soft breathable fabric, moisture wicking and easy care
- TWO ZIPPERED COMPARTMENTS keep valuables organized and secure, fits phone
- PERFECT PASSPORT SIZE Fits up to 2 passports Measures 5.5 inches by 6.5 inches, weight 1 oz
- Ultimate Comfort: Light, comfortable, and slim, this belt is the perfect travel accessory whether you are an occasional airport traveler or an avid backpacker. Unique Comfort Soft strap adjusts snug around the waist to fit both men and women. Two compartments and pockets inside the hidden pouch fit multiple US passports and keeps credit cards organized. The moisture-wick backing will keep the pouch cool against your skin, especially useful for all day use or in warm climates.
- Invest In Quality: Don?t risk getting stuck while travelling. Premium YKK Zippers (the highest quality on the market), 210D water-resistant nylon, premium stitching and a double-release safety buckle ensure you?ll never have to worry about reliability.
- Includes Theft Insurance And Lifetime Recovery Service For Lost Items: $250 Theft Insurance to reimburse you if items are stolen. Thanks to a partnership with ReturnMe, the world?s largest lost & found company, also includes 2 Global Recovery Decals. Stick on your phone, passport, camera, etc. and their 24/7 call center will help return lost items from anywhere in the world.
- No Separate RFID Sleeves Needed: Protect yourself from electronic pickpockets. RFID Block Protection is built right into the fabric of the money belt. Anything you put in the belt will be protected against electronic theft.
- Experience The Difference: These are designed and tested in the USA by avid travelers who understand the need for the best quality and dependability.
- PROTECTS YOUR VALUABLES - Subtle yet secure, the bra wallet conceals your essentials such as passport, ID, cash, credit cards & other valuables from pickpockets. Secure Connector Clasp & Double Snap closure ensures your items are safe.
- DESIGNED FOR SAFE INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL - Invaluable for tourist areas, crowded marketplaces, airports, buses, trains, sporting events, music festivals, bars, clubs, or a night out on the town. Leave your purse behind - The hidden wallet for travel provides secret money storage, and is virtually invisible to thieves, so you can feel safer in any environment.
- BONUS #1** - EXCLUSIVE $300 TRIP ASSURANCE: In the event items are stolen from this travel Bra Wallet, once activated, this trip assurance will reimburse you up to $300USD. This hidden travel wallet gives you complete Peace of Mind for your upcoming trip!
- BONUS #2 ** GLOBAL LOST & FOUND TAGS - Each Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet includes 2 Recovery Tags from ReturnMe, the world’s largest lost & found company. Stick these on your phone, laptop, camera, passport, etc and their 24/7 call center will help return lost items from anywhere in the world. By purchasing this hidden pocket for travel from Zero Grid, this service is FREE for life.
- COMFORTABLE & VERSATILE TRAVEL MONEY POUCH - Made of ultra-soft nylon-spandex to ensure maximum comfort against your skin. Fastens securely to your bra, underwear, or on your belt loop. Extra-long soft elastic strap fits bra sizes up to DD+ and bra band widths up to 4.5”. Machine or hand washable, ideal for any type of travel.
- HIGH QUALITY&CLASSICAL DESIGN: This travel wallet is made of premium fabric, which is durable and lightweight. Exquisite stitched seams will last a good long time. The nylon mesh on the back is also soft and helps keep the body cool while wearing this neck pouch
- RFID BLOCKING: With built-in RFID blocker, no high-tech pickpocket will ever walk away with your credit card numbers or digital passport information from this passport wallet
- FLEXIBLE STORAGE WITH 7 POCKETS: This travel pouch is designed with 3 zippered compartments & 2 inner pocket covered by a Velcro closure & 1 mesh back pocket & 1 transparent ID window on the front. Offering plenty of space for travel documents, passport, cdc vaccine card, tickets, cards, cash, cell phone and other small items. The design of the different compartments make it very easy to access all your items
- SUITABLE FOR MEN AND WOMEN: 7.5”high and 6”wide, the soft and adjustable neck strap can be adjusted from 14.5 inches to 28 inches depends on your needs. You can carry this under a jumper or a jacket, which makes it super safe against pick-pockets. You can also put it on like a cross shoulder bag
- SLIM AND LIGHTWEIGHT: This Passport Pouch is ultra lightweight and will not add unnecessary bulk when hanging on neck or sliding it into bags, which is idea for traveling or business trip
- PEACE OF MIND – Lightweight, comfortable and secure, This neck wallet is the perfect travel companion for both men and women. With all 5 POCKETS RFID secured there is no need for RFID sleeves. Slim when needed, and you can even fit your passport with a cover.
- QUALITY THAT LASTS – Don’t take any chances when it comes to your belongings. We only use Premium YKK Zippers! (The highest quality on the market)
- LIFETIME RECOVERY SERVICE FOR LOST ITEMS INCLUDED – We have partnered with ReturnMe the worlds leading lost and found company, and we include TWO FREE Global Recovery Stickers (8,99$ Value) with your purchase. Stick them on your phone, passport, computer or other valuables, and their 24/7 call center will help you get your lost items back to you.
- FREE TRAVEL DOCUMENT FOLDER – Keep your travel reservations organized while helping the environment. We eliminate waste, your neck pouch arrives packaged in a Document Folder made from Kraft Paper!
- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee- We will always make sure you are happy with your purchase. All our products are created by travelers to make your travel effortless.
- 🌼COMFORTABLE AND CONVENIENT: The running waist belt is incredibly comfortable due to its high-quality soft and stretchable fabric. This waist belt pouch makes your running and workout convenient due to its flexible material that fits comfortably onto your body
- 👍 SAFETY AND RFID PROTECTION: Our fanny pack is an anti-RFID transmitter that makes your valuable gadgets and data safe as it cannot be detected by any radiofrequency device.
- 🌱 LIGHTWEIGHT AND WATERPROOF: The waist bag running belt is extremely lightweight making it unnoticeable and incredibly convenient to carry. It is made from a waterproof fabric due to which is the best fit for the rainy season. It keeps your gadgets dry during jogging and workout
- 💪 ADJUSTABLE AND DURABLE: This waterproof fanny pack has two adjustable belts. Raytix running waist pouch fits waist sizes from 27" to 41" with adjustable elastic strap, you don't need to search for the right size of money belt pouch anymore. YKK zippers, water resisting nylon, and double release safety buckles make it more durable and adaptable.
- 🤝 QUALITY AND SERVICES GUARANTEE: Raytix ensures the top quality of its products. In case, If you are not satisfied with our quality or services, feel free to contact us. We will either refund you or give you a replacement.
- 👉 FEEL 100% SAFE – This Money Belts for Travel Women and Men offers you ANTI THEFT Protection. NO SEPARATE RFID Blocking Sleeves are needed - The RFID Blocking Protection is ALREADY BUILT in this Travel Money Pouch!
- 👉 KEEP CONCEALED ALL YOUR BELONGINGS – this Hidden Money Belt for Travel SAFELY holds your Cash, Credit Cards and Travel Documents out of the reach of electronic thieves and pickpockets. This Travel Belt for Money and Passport includes also 2 compartments, a Key Holder and 3 POCKETS for easy organization - perfect Running Fanny Pack
- 👉SLIM & COMFORTABLE – this RFID Money Belt for Travel is ultra thin, light weight and designed with BREATHABLE BACK MESH so that you can wear it under your shirt. The fabric is made of WATERPROOF rip-stop Nylon. Please note that the money pouches for travel should not be submerged. Only the fabric is Waterproof! Stay dry while travelling with this amazing Hidden Money Belts for Travel!
- 👉FITS ALL SIZES - This Hidden Travel Wallet is adjustable to body contour. The elasticated waist strap is extra soft and adjusts to fit sizes up to XXL (56 inches). Suitable for both, women and men!
- 👉LIFETIME GUARANTEE – WE TRUST 100% in our moneybelt. If something ever happens to your RFID Money Belt for Travel, WE WILL CHANGE IT immediately without any costs from your side. Safety is never too much with TRAVEL FLAME!
- SILK UNDERCOVER TRAVEL BELT - Keep important travel documents and personal identification items out of sight in this waist-worn, under-clothing money belt made out of breathable & washable natural silk
- INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL ACCESSORY - Small, lightweight money belt that securely stores credit cards, passports & cash in two zippered pockets keeping your valuables close and secure
- COMFORTABLE TO WEAR - This waist-worn under-clothing security solution comes in our soft-to-the-touch, washable, moisture-resistant, natural silk fabric; Fanny pack dimensions: 11.5 x 5.5 in | 2 oz
- ADJUSTABLE WAIST STRAP - Made to fit all shapes and sizes comfortably with the adjustable elastic waistband that tucks into the slip pocket on the back when using as an organizer in a purse or backpack
- NO MATTER WHAT WARRANTY - Eagle Creek's Lifetime Warranty, plus the added insurance of repair or replacement due to product failure during the product lifetime, regardless of the cause
- SECURITY AGAINST MODERN THREATS - A modern hidden money belt, the Lewis N. Clark anti-theft waist stash is constructed with RFID-blocking technology, shielding you from electronic pickpocketing and identity theft
- BUILT TO LAST - With durable rip-stop nylon and self-repairing zippers, it makes for an ultra-light yet secure solution to keep your valuables safely hidden
- UNDERCOVER SAFETY - The ultra-slim design fits discreetly underneath your clothes, and protects your belongings from potential thieves
- MULTIPLE COMPARTMENTS - Featuring multiple compartments designed for currency, electronics, passports, travel documents, and more, you’ll have a place for everything
Our Best Choice: VENTURE 4TH RFID Money Belt for Men and Women – Hidden Passport Holder
Product Description
Compare With Similar Items:
Pieces
1 Money Belt
1 Money Belt + 7 RFID Card Sleeves
1 Neck Pouch
1 Travel Wallet
Size
11.8 x 0.4 x 5.9 inches
11.8 x 0.4 x 5.9 inches
5.5″ high and 8″ wide
5.9 x 0.4 x 7.7 inches
Available Colors
Black, Blue, Ash Gray, Beige, Brown, Green, Purple, Red, Silver and Turquoise.
Black, Beige, Brown, Gray and Silver.
Black, Beige, Brown, Gray, Green and Silver.
Ebony, Green, Navy Blue, Red and Dark Gray.
Material
It is made of 210D ripstop nylon along with a radio frequency shielding material which blocks unwanted scans.
It is made of 210D ripstop nylon along with a radio frequency shielding material which blocks unwanted scans.
Made of water resistant rip-stop nylon, along with a radio frequency shielding material which blocks unwanted scans.
Made of water resistant rip-stop nylon, along with a radio frequency shielding material which blocks unwanted scans.
Feature
Comfortable and lightweight. Perfectly sized for passport storage. RFID blocking lining designed to keep your data secure.
Comfortable and lightweight. RFID blocking lining designed to keep your data secure. Extra RFID Sleeves to store your credit cards, keys, IDs, driving license, etc…
Adjustable strap. RFID blocking system to keep your information secure. Unique ID Window for convenience at checking stations and security points.
Tear-resistant nylon and secure WKK zips. RFID blocking system. Sim line design, perfect for wearing beneath clothes.
Keep Your Money And Documents Secure When You Travel
Enjoy Peace of Mind with the RFID Blocking Money Belt from VENTURE 4TH
Whether you’re jetting off on a city break, trekking through the Himalayas or going on a Mediterranean cruise, any savvy traveler will tell you it’s important to have some cash, identification, and other necessities close to hand. Even the most adept light travelers need to carry passports, currency, bank cards, boarding passes, tickets, travel insurance and other important documents. You need them all, but more importantly, you need to keep them secure.
That’s why we created our RFID Money Belt. Extremely lightweight and portable, it’s designed to meet all of your security and storage needs when traveling, and ensures your belongings are secure and handy only to you.
Our travel wallet also protects your personal information using Radio Frequency Identification (RFiD) blocking material. By blocking the standard frequencies for most credit cards and passports, our money belt allows you to protect yourself against electronic identity theft and hacker scanning.
Imagine losing your credit card, passport or phone in a foreign land. Your dream holiday could quickly become a nightmare. Don’t let the loss of your travel documents or money ruin your holiday. Ensure you have a peaceful vacation. Theft-proof your gear with VENTURE 4TH. You deserve it.
Feel Comfortable and Secure Throughout the Day
Made from the highest quality materials, the slim-line design is flexible and comfortable enough to be worn under clothes, even when sitting down.
The stretchy elastic waistband with sturdy, low profile secure clasp ensures the belt fits securely and discreetly against your waist at all times. This prevents any slipping or loosening throughout the day so you never have to worry about it falling off.
The soft, moisture wicking mesh panel on the back is breathable and prevents your skin from getting sweaty or irritated, even after a long day of sightseeing.
Quick and Easy Access to your Most Important Possessions
Some travel wallets can be bulky under clothes, especially if you’re carrying a lot of stuff. The low profile design of this belt means you can store everything you need without bulging at the waist.
There is plenty of space to keep all your essentials – cash, multiple credit cards, travel documents, ID and other necessities. It features separate compartments and pockets for easy access and organization.
The two large zippered pockets are perfect for storing items like your phone or keys. The mesh separator inside is designed for carrying cash so you can keep your currency separate. That way you won’t have to rummage around for it.
The Perfect Travel Companion for Your Next Trip
Easy To Put On And Take Off
Belt clips into place with one hand and one click. The quick-release clasp is perfect for easy removal at airport security
Protect Valuables
Belt is a secure stash for your money and documents so you can carry them with you rather than leave them behind and worrying they might get misplaced or stolen
Convenient
Walk around crowded marketplaces or busy airports hands- and without worry knowing you can access your most important belongings quickly, easily and securely
Department:Unisex-adult
Date First Available:February 6, 2019
Manufacturer:VENTURE 4TH
ASIN:B086W7TRM9
Mesh lining
Zipper closure
Wear All Day Long, Whatever The Weather fully adjustable strap ensures a comfortable fit for men and women up to 56-inch waist. Soft, breathable, mesh material wicks away moisture to stop sweating
Large Capacity For All Your Travel Essentials ample room to store your currency, credit cards, keys, passports, tickets and other important documents. Fits all phones like an iPhone and smartphone
Keeps Your Valuables Hidden From Pickpockets keeps cash cards keys and travel documents concealed. The slim lightweight design ensures pouch is discreet and invisible to others when worn under clothes
Will Last A Lifetime Of Trips these belts are constructed from waterproof 210D ripstop nylon and designed to stand the test of time. Double stitched reinforced seams prevent rips and tears