Top 10 Best travel safety wallet Reviews

Compare With Similar Items:

Pieces

1 Money Belt

1 Money Belt + 7 RFID Card Sleeves

1 Neck Pouch

1 Travel Wallet

Size

11.8 x 0.4 x 5.9 inches

11.8 x 0.4 x 5.9 inches

5.5″ high and 8″ wide

5.9 x 0.4 x 7.7 inches

Available Colors

Black, Blue, Ash Gray, Beige, Brown, Green, Purple, Red, Silver and Turquoise.

Black, Beige, Brown, Gray and Silver.

Black, Beige, Brown, Gray, Green and Silver.

Ebony, Green, Navy Blue, Red and Dark Gray.

Material

It is made of 210D ripstop nylon along with a radio frequency shielding material which blocks unwanted scans.

Made of water resistant rip-stop nylon, along with a radio frequency shielding material which blocks unwanted scans.

Feature

Comfortable and lightweight. Perfectly sized for passport storage. RFID blocking lining designed to keep your data secure.

Comfortable and lightweight. RFID blocking lining designed to keep your data secure. Extra RFID Sleeves to store your credit cards, keys, IDs, driving license, etc…

Adjustable strap. RFID blocking system to keep your information secure. Unique ID Window for convenience at checking stations and security points.

Tear-resistant nylon and secure WKK zips. RFID blocking system. Sim line design, perfect for wearing beneath clothes.

Keep Your Money And Documents Secure When You Travel



Enjoy Peace of Mind with the RFID Blocking Money Belt from VENTURE 4TH

Whether you’re jetting off on a city break, trekking through the Himalayas or going on a Mediterranean cruise, any savvy traveler will tell you it’s important to have some cash, identification, and other necessities close to hand. Even the most adept light travelers need to carry passports, currency, bank cards, boarding passes, tickets, travel insurance and other important documents. You need them all, but more importantly, you need to keep them secure.

That’s why we created our RFID Money Belt. Extremely lightweight and portable, it’s designed to meet all of your security and storage needs when traveling, and ensures your belongings are secure and handy only to you.

Our travel wallet also protects your personal information using Radio Frequency Identification (RFiD) blocking material. By blocking the standard frequencies for most credit cards and passports, our money belt allows you to protect yourself against electronic identity theft and hacker scanning.

Imagine losing your credit card, passport or phone in a foreign land. Your dream holiday could quickly become a nightmare. Don’t let the loss of your travel documents or money ruin your holiday. Ensure you have a peaceful vacation. Theft-proof your gear with VENTURE 4TH. You deserve it.

Feel Comfortable and Secure Throughout the Day



Made from the highest quality materials, the slim-line design is flexible and comfortable enough to be worn under clothes, even when sitting down.

The stretchy elastic waistband with sturdy, low profile secure clasp ensures the belt fits securely and discreetly against your waist at all times. This prevents any slipping or loosening throughout the day so you never have to worry about it falling off.

The soft, moisture wicking mesh panel on the back is breathable and prevents your skin from getting sweaty or irritated, even after a long day of sightseeing.

Quick and Easy Access to your Most Important Possessions



Some travel wallets can be bulky under clothes, especially if you’re carrying a lot of stuff. The low profile design of this belt means you can store everything you need without bulging at the waist.

There is plenty of space to keep all your essentials – cash, multiple credit cards, travel documents, ID and other necessities. It features separate compartments and pockets for easy access and organization.

The two large zippered pockets are perfect for storing items like your phone or keys. The mesh separator inside is designed for carrying cash so you can keep your currency separate. That way you won’t have to rummage around for it.

The Perfect Travel Companion for Your Next Trip



Easy To Put On And Take Off

Belt clips into place with one hand and one click. The quick-release clasp is perfect for easy removal at airport security

Protect Valuables

Belt is a secure stash for your money and documents so you can carry them with you rather than leave them behind and worrying they might get misplaced or stolen

Convenient

Walk around crowded marketplaces or busy airports hands- and without worry knowing you can access your most important belongings quickly, easily and securely

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎February 6, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎VENTURE 4TH

ASIN‏:‎B086W7TRM9

Mesh lining

Zipper closure

Wear All Day Long, Whatever The Weather fully adjustable strap ensures a comfortable fit for men and women up to 56-inch waist. Soft, breathable, mesh material wicks away moisture to stop sweating

Large Capacity For All Your Travel Essentials ample room to store your currency, credit cards, keys, passports, tickets and other important documents. Fits all phones like an iPhone and smartphone

Keeps Your Valuables Hidden From Pickpockets keeps cash cards keys and travel documents concealed. The slim lightweight design ensures pouch is discreet and invisible to others when worn under clothes

Will Last A Lifetime Of Trips these belts are constructed from waterproof 210D ripstop nylon and designed to stand the test of time. Double stitched reinforced seams prevent rips and tears