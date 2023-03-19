Top 10 Best travel safety kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Refreshed Traveler’s Plane It Safe – Travel Safety Kit II is your complete solution for healthy air travel.

The Plane It Safe – Travel Safety Kit II is designed to protect you every step of the way – including those nasty security bins.

It’s perfect for the hygiene conscious, likes things clean and anyone else who wants to protect themselves and stay clean and healthy when traveling.

The butterfly inspired bag is engineered to fit your cell phone, wallet and keys, protecting your personal effects from the germ ridden security bins.

This TSA compliant reusable bag includes antibacterial wet wipes, facial tissues, 4-Ply carbon filtered face mask, 2oz hand sanitizer, and toilet seat spray

Refreshed Traveler products provide convenience, comfort and safety for people who want to stay healthy on the go with high quality, TSA compliant travel products. We were born out of the demand to meet the challenges travelers’ face, time. Time our most precious resource.

To save travelers time and money by offering a convenient Travel Kit that you can Grab & Go. It make security checks simple, smooth and hassle free.

Plane It Safe – Travel Safety Kit is perfect for travel essential for air travel, cruises, boats, ride share vehicles, trains, buses, subways, stadiums, concerts and anywhere else you travel.

Travel Healthy – Arrive Refreshed

Immediate Benefits

Stop Touching Your FaceLess Germs Passed AroundDon’t Inhale The Polluted AirKeep Your Germs To YourselfKids Wipe With Tissues, No HandsKeep Your Kids SafeLess Germs On Your PhoneTravel In ComfortLess Worries

What is in the Plane It Safe – Travel Safety Kit? Each kit includes:



(1) TSA carry-on clear bag.

(1) 4-Ply carbon filtered face mask

(1) Antibacterial hand sanitizer with Aloe

(1) Pack of wet wipes and (1) Pack of Super Soft Tissues

(1) 30mL Toilet Seat Sanitizer

Great Products Help Defend Against a Dirty World



Supreme Hand Sanitizer

(1) 2-fluid (US) ounce bottle of antibacterial hand sanitizer with aloe and vitamin E

Leaves your hands smelling fresh, sanitized and most importantly feeling clean and refreshed.

Active Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol 62%

Inactive Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Fragrance, Arcylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Lactose, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sucrose, Zea Mays (corn) Startch, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydroxyproply, Methycellulose, Ultamarines (C177007), Maltodextin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice.

Durable Cleaning Wipes

(1) package of ten antibacterial wet wipes. Wipes that are hypoallergenic and kills germs and removes sweat, odor and dirt. Extra thick and durable each wipe measures 7” x 7.7” and dries quickly while leaving no sticky residue, leaving you fresh and clean.

Active Ingredients: Benzalkonium chloride 0.13%

Inactive Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide, Tocopherol Acetate, Citric Acid, Perfume

Facial Tissues

Super soft white 3-ply facial tissues,

Extra absorbent and measure 6.7” x 7.7”

Great for families or the inevitable sneeze attack.

Stop Touching Your Face Less Germs Passed Around Don’t Inhale The Polluted Air Keep Your Germs To YourselfKids Wipe With Tissues, No Hands

30mL Toilet Seat Sanitizer



Refreshed Traveler 30mL Toilet Seat Sanitizer

Kills germs and bacteria. Just spray, allow 15 seconds to dry & sit.

Refreshed Traveler Toilet Seat spray is the perfect protection for public restrooms. It’s sleek design can easily hid in any pocket or purse. It’s peace of mind on the go if you….. got to go.

Best Use Cases

Airports MallsHospitalsHotels

4-Ply Carbon Filter Face Mask



An industry first, Plane It Safe’s 4-Ply carbon filter face mask with four extra strength layers combined with a carbon filter providing you with the highest level of protection.

These masks are great not only with traveling but mowing the lawn, visiting a sick friend, or even when you are at the quick care with 3 dozen other sick people and you don’t want to breathe in all the germs flying around.

Stop Touching Your FaceLess Germs Passed AroundDon’t Inhale The Polluted AirKeep Your Germs To Yourself

Individually wrapped,

NOTE: Mask is NOT a Respirator

Single Use Only

TSK Kit – Reusable Clear Plastic Zip Close Travel Bag 1-Quart



TSA carry-on compliant quart-sized clear (311 plastic) reusable and resealable bag. Size: 9” x 6” x 1.5”

Seal up your essentials in this great handy bag.

Keeps things safe, secure and away from the germs of the day.

From security bins to airplane tray tables, keep your stuff clean and together.

Best Use Cases

Wallet / Phone Small Kids Toys Keys Hair Ties

Take the power of clean with you. Perfect for Travel includes two 4-Ply carbon filtered face masks

Adjustable

