When Andrea Louise Campbell’s sister-in-regulation, Marcella Wagner, was run off the freeway by a strike-and-operate driver, she was 7-and-a-half months pregnant. She survived―and, miraculously, the child was born healthier. But that is where the good information ends. Marcella was still left paralyzed from the upper body down. This accident was a lot additional than just a bodily and emotional tragedy. Like so lots of Americans―50 million, or 1-sixth of the country’s population―neither Marcella nor her husband, Dave, who performs for a small organization, experienced well being insurance plan. On the working day of the accident, she was on her way to class for the nursing plan by means of which she hoped to protected one of the several remaining jobs in the location with the guarantee of employer-offered insurance. As a substitute, the incident plunged the young household into the tangled internet of signifies-analyzed social aid.



As a social plan scholar, Campbell assumed she understood a whole lot about usually means-analyzed guidance courses. What she quickly acquired was that lacking from most govt manuals and scholarly analyses was an knowing of how these packages basically have an impact on the lives of the people today who rely on them. Applying Marcella and Dave’s predicament as a case in stage, she reveals their a lot of shortcomings in Trapped in America’s Protection Internet. For the reason that American safety net programs are designed for the bad, Marcella and Dave 1st experienced to spend down their belongings and fall their earnings to close to-poverty amount prior to qualifying for assistance. What is more, to remain suitable, they will have to stay below these strictures for the rest of their lives, indicating they are barred from undertaking numerous of the issues middle-class people are inspired to do: Help save for retirement. Develop an crisis fund. Consider gain of tax-free of charge faculty savings. And, even though Marcella and Dave’s tale is tragic, the monetary precariousness they endured even in advance of the incident is all as well common in The usa, the place the prevalence of reduced-earnings perform and unequal accessibility to instruction have produced vast―and growing―economic inequality. The implementation of Obamacare has slice the number of uninsured and underinsured and lessened some of the disparities in coverage, but it proceeds to go away far too quite a few individuals open to incredible chance.



Guiding the figures and outside of the ideological battles are human beings whose lives are stunted by policies that purport to help them. In displaying how and why this happens, Trapped in America’s Protection Internet delivers a way to alter it.