Top 10 Best trane air conditioner capacitor Reviews

Top 10 Rated trane air conditioner capacitor in 2022 Comparison Table
Genteq Capacitor 10 UF MFD 370V 97F9002, 97F9002s (Replaces Old GE# 97F9002BZ3, Z97F9002, 27L669), 10 MFD at 370V, Oval
- 10mfd, 370v, oval, capacitor replacement
- 10 mfd at 370 volts
Genteq GENTEQ - C307L / 27L566 Fast Shipping! GE Capacitor Oval 7.5 uf MFD 370 Volt 27L566, 27L566S(Replaces Old GE# 97F9001, Z97F9001, 97F9001BX & 27L566BZ3), 7.5 MFD at 370 Volts
- Model Number: GENTEQ - C307L / 27L566
- Item Package Length: 5.99999999388"
- Item Package Width: 3.99999999592"
- Item Package Height: 1.249999998725"
PowerWell 45+5 MFD 45/5 uf 370 or 440 Volt Dual Run Round Capacitor PW-45/5/R for Condenser Straight Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditioner - Guaranteed to Last 5 Years
- 45+5 uf or 45+5 MFD 440 Volt AC Capacitor. Replaces BOTH 370 VAC & 440 VAC capacitors
- Can size measures 2-3/8" diameter x 4" tall. Operating temperature range -40 C. to +70 C/ -40F to 158
- Built to the TOUGHEST USA standards for AC motor run capacitors including EIA-456-A and IEC 60252-1:2001
- GUARANTEED TO LAST 5 YEARS. We are extremely passionate about our products and are fanatical about quality control in our workshops. ORDER NOW with peace of mind. No Catches
- Replacement for 97F9895 , Z97F995 , 97F9895BZ3 , 27L880 , TRCD455 , TRCFD455 , PRCFD455 , 27L889 , 97F9851 , 97F9851S , 12788 , RC0114 , Z97F9895 , 97F9895 , TT-CAP-45/5/440R , HC98KA046 , TP-CAP-45/5/440R , CAP050450440RT , HC98JA046 , HCKS450D050R440Z , 00662441180262
BOJACK 24Value 630pcs Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Assortment Box Kit Range 0.1uF－1000uF
- In this set, we offer 24 Value electrolytic capacitors include 10V 16V 25V 50V, range from 0.1uF to 1000uF total 630pcs well packed in a plastic box, with clearly labeled compartments, parts inside will not slide or move around.
- These electrolytic capacitors have a wide range of 0.1uF to 1000uF, with clearly marked values and voltage ratings on each capacitor for you to easy select and use.
- Our electrolytic capacitors are widely used in power supplies and in interconnecting stages of amplifiers at audio frequencies.
- High precision aluminum electrolytic capacitors. temperature range from -40℃ to +105℃, tolerance ±20%, stable and durable for long life use.
- They are also great choice for DIY work, repairs and little projects, can be applied for repair TV, LCD monitor, radio, stereo, game console, microwave, etc.
5 MFD Capacitor 370 or 440 VAC 5uf Oval Run Capacitor for Fan Motor Blower Condenser in Air Handler Straight Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditioner and Pool Pumps by The HVAC Genius
- 5uf / 5MFD 370 Volt or 440 Volt Capacitor. Replaces BOTH 370VAC & 440VAC capacitors
- OVAL motor run capacitor. Can size measures 2" Wide , 2.5" Tall and 1.25 " thick. Operating temperature range -40 C. to +70 C/ -40F to 158F
- Replacement for: TOCF5 , CPT00072 , 97F5705, Z97F5705 , 97F95702 , Z97F5702 , TT-CAP-5/440 , C305L ,PW-5, TP-CAP-5/440
- Built to the toughest USA standards for AC motor run capacitors including EIA-456-A and IEC 60252-1:2001
MODERN WAVE - 2 (Two) Central Air Conditioner Covers for Outside Units 36 x 36 inch - 1 (One) Top Universal Mesh Cover and 1 (One) Winter Waterproof Outdoor AC Defender Cover (36" x 36")
- HIGH QUALITY DURABLE MATERIAL - We found the best in 2020 waterproof 0.4 mm PVC tarpaulin material for winter and mesh material that minimizes airflow restriction
- ALL-SEASON PROTECTION - Covers keep AC unit free of grass, leaves, ice and snow. They prevent rust, minimize electrical failures
- EASY TO USE - Perfectly designed covers have four (4) adjustable bungee cords that attach to the sides of the unit to fit securely over the top
- IMPROVED RUSTLESS RIVETS - Each cover have stainless rustproof securely fixed rivets that will help you use covers for several years
- STANDARD FIT - Durable covers fit most standard-sized AC units. Size 36" x 36". Please measure AC before purchase
EEEEE 0.1uF－2200uF capacitors 20 Value 304pcs Individual Box Lid Electrolytic Capacitor Assortment kit for Industrial Electrical and arduino
- 🟦 0.1uF - 2200uf 20 value 304 pcs capacitor set
- 🟦 See through the bottom of the transparent trays
- 🟦 0.1, 0.22, 0.47, 1, 2.2, 3.3, 4.7, 10, 22, 33, 47, 100, 220, 470, 1000, 2200uf capacitance
- 🟦 10V, 16V, 25V, 50V voltage limit
- 🟦 Each compartment has a plastic cover/door that opens and closes with a nice positive snap
BOJACK 7.5 uF ±6% 7.5 MFD 370V/440V CBB65 Oval Run Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start and Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditione
- BOJACK 7.5 uf MFD 370V/440VAC Oval Run Start Capacitor
- Operating Temperature Range -40 ℃ to +70 ℃/ -104℉ to +158℉
- This Capacitor Will Run Compressor And Fan Motor
- UL Recognized(E187356),Engineered For Safety 10 000 AFC Anti Explosion Pressure Switch
- Replacement for :27L566BZ3 , 27L566 , 27L566S , 97F9001 , Z97F9001 ,97F9001BX ,CPT-00120 ,TP-CAP-7.5/440,TOCF7.5
BOJACK 45+5 uF 45/5 MFD ±6% 370V/440VAC CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
- BOJACK 45+5uF ±6% 370V/440V CBB65B Dual run circular start capacitor
- Capacitor dimension: Diameter(65 mm/2.56 inch) Height(95 mm/3.74 inch)
- Operating temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉ ，Safety rated: 10,000 AFC
- Three terminals on the top are labeled "Herm"/"H" for the compressor motor, "Fan"/"F" for the fan, and "C" for the common line.
- Replacement for 97F9895 , Z97F995 , 97F9895BZ3 , 27L880 , TRCD455 , TRCFD455 , PRCFD455 , 27L889 , 97F9851 , 97F9851S , 12788 , RC0114 , Z97F9895 , 97F9895 , TT-CAP-45/5/440R , HC98KA046 , TP-CAP-45/5/440R , CAP050450440RT , HC98JA046 , HCKS450D050R440Z , 00662441180262
Genteq GENTEQ - C305L / 27L570 GE Capacitor Oval 5 uf MFD 370 Volt 97F5705 (Replaces Old GE# Z97F5705, 97F95702, Z97F5702), 5uf 370 Vac(VAC), 5X370 Run Capacitor
- Product Type: Lab Supply
- Package Quantity: 1
- Included Components: Capacitor
- Package Dimensions: 3.556Cm (L) X 6.604Cm (W) X 6.604Cm (H)
Our Best Choice: Totaline P291-4553RS Replacement 45 5 uf/Mfd 370/440 VAC Universal Capacitor
Our rating: (4.4 / 5)
[ad_1] A capacitor is an electric powered component that briefly stores an electrical demand.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Package deal Dimensions:4.8 x 2.99 x 2.99 inches .16 Ounces
Day 1st Available:March 19, 2017
Manufacturer:TOTALINE
ASIN:B06XQQBRPW
45/5 MFD Capacitor
Working temperature vary -40 C. to +70 C/ -40F to 158F
Made in China
Can dimension steps 21/2″ diameter x 4″ tall.
Replaces 370 VAC capacitors ONLY