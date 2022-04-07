Top 10 Best trailer safety cables Reviews

Top 10 Rated trailer safety cables in 2022 Comparison Table
- DEPENDABLE SAFETY. These trailer safety cables are designed to connect from your trailer to your vehicle to help resist complete vehicle-trailer separation in the event of a disconnection while towing. Minimum Break Force: 7,500 LB
- EASY TO HANDLE. These safety cables come with a vinyl coating that protects them against the elements and makes them more comfortable to handle and use. When connecting safety cables for towing, two cables should be used
- SUPERIOR DURABILITY. These trailer safety cables are constructed from 3/8-inch diameter, high-strength steel cable and are protected with a vinyl coating to resist rust and corrosion in spite of the outdoor elements
- HIGH-STRENGTH. These trailer cables have a minimum break force of 7,500 lbs. (two trailer safety chains or cables advised; each safety cable must meet or exceed the gross trailer weight)
- READY TO COUPLE. For safe, secure coupling to the vehicle, these 44-inch long trailer cables come with two pre-attached safety chain hooks. The 17/32-inch snap hooks feature a spring-loaded lever for enhanced security
- DEPENDABLE SAFETY. These trailer safety cables are designed to connect from your trailer to your vehicle to help resist complete vehicle-trailer separation in the event of a disconnection while towing
- EASY TO HANDLE. These safety cables come with a vinyl coating that protects them against the elements and makes them more comfortable to handle and use. When connecting safety cables for towing, two cables should be used
- SUPERIOR DURABILITY. These trailer safety cables are constructed from 1/4-inch diameter, high-strength steel cable and are protected with a vinyl coating to resist rust and corrosion in spite of the outdoor elements
- HIGH-STRENGTH. These trailer cables have a minimum break force of 3,500 lbs. (two trailer safety chains or cables advised; each safety cable must meet or exceed the gross trailer weight)
- READY TO COUPLE. For safe, secure coupling to the vehicle, these 43-7/8-inch long trailer cables come with two pre-attached safety chain hooks. The 3/8-inch snap hooks feature a spring-loaded lever for enhanced security
- Self coiling and includes spring loaded safety latch
- Helps to keep the hook in places
- Made from a sturdy material
- Easy to install
- Withstands all weather conditions
- DEPENDABLE SAFETY. These trailer safety cables are designed to connect from your trailer to your vehicle to help resist complete vehicle-trailer separation in the event of a disconnection while towing
- EASY TO HANDLE. These safety cables come with a vinyl coating that protects them against the elements and makes them more comfortable to handle and use. When connecting safety cables for towing, two cables should be used
- SUPERIOR DURABILITY. These trailer safety cables are constructed from 5/16-inch diameter, high-strength steel cable and are protected with a vinyl coating to resist rust and corrosion in spite of the outdoor elements
- HIGH-STRENGTH. These trailer cables have a minimum break force of 5,000 lbs. (two trailer safety chains or cables advised; each safety cable must meet or exceed the gross trailer weight)
- READY TO COUPLE. For safe, secure coupling to the vehicle, these 44-1/2-inch long trailer cables come with two pre-attached safety chain hooks. The 7/16-inch snap hooks feature a spring-loaded lever for enhanced security
- Trailer Safety Cable
- 36" long coated safety cable
- "S" Hook
- 7,000 lbs. Weight Capacity
- Coiled cables conveniently contract for storage
- Drop-forged steel hooks and spring-loaded clasps for maximum strength and security
- Vinyl coating prevents the safety cables from scratching or chipping the tow bar.
- Package Dimensions : 11.5" L x 11.5" W x 4" H
- Stretched Length: 68 inch
- One Pairs Capacity: 12 000 lbs
- Quantity: Contain two cables with hook and two quick links.
- DEPENDABLE SAFETY. These trailer safety cables are designed to connect from your trailer to your vehicle to help resist complete vehicle-trailer separation in the event of a disconnection while towing.
- EASY TO HANDLE. These safety cables come with a vinyl coating that protects them against the elements and makes them more comfortable to handle and use. When connecting safety cables for towing, two cables should be used.
- 【100% HIGH-QUALITY】: 4 Pack Breakaway Cable Trailer is made of weave steel and wrapped with UV-resistant PU material (Red) because it doesn’t rust, fray, anti-corrosion, durable, sturdy while towing keeps you and your trailer safer when towing.
- 【EAST TO USE】: The Trailer cable attachment included the spring, attaches the split ring with the pin, and stretched out the cable to connect the carabiner with the tow vehicle.
- 【COILED DESIGN】: Coiled brake-away cable is for an RV trailer emergency for preventing it from dragging on the ground, free scaling, extending to 6 feet.
- 【BREAKAWAY CABLE】: The breakaway trailer cable is a safety cable that attaches the brake system on the trailer to the back of your tow vehicle. For your safety and the state requirements, this trailer cable is a must-have tool for trailer owners.
- 【FUNCTION】: Professionally designed the Safety Rope to minimize the possibility of accidents while towing an RV, trailer, etc.
- Single safety cable extension
- 12 inch length
- 8,000 pound breaking strength when used as a pair
- Made of weave steel and wrapped with UV-resistant PU material, durable and scratch-resistant.
- Smooth UV coating keep your finger from stabbed
- Trailer Emergency Breakaway Cable is designed to minimize the possibility of accidents w
- Coiled design keeps breakaway cable from dragging on the ground, Extend to 4 feet.
- Work as replacement cable for almost any pin-style trailer breakaway system
Our Best Choice: DPEI XUAN Breakaway Trailer Cable, Trailer Brake Cable, RV Stainless Steel Spring Towing Coiled Wire, Heavy Duty Steel Wire Extend to 6ft Coiled Safety Cables Strap for RV Towing Trailer
[ad_1]
— Trailer Emergency Breakaway Cable wrapped with UV-resistant PU material, make superior-toughness woven steel wire cable tough and scratch-resistant for lengthier life span
— Join the split ring with your pin, and stretched out the cable to link the carabiner with your tow car
— UV-protecting coating and coiled designs prevent the twine from dragging on the floor, deliver a for a longer period lifetime than ordinary straight towing cable.
— The exceptional coiled cable of the ZIP effortlessly stretches to your tow automobile and clips proper on with the bundled carabiner. There is no looping about and around the trailer tongue to maintain the cable out of the way. It is faster, simpler and safer than common breakaway cables.
— SmithCOCO breakaway cable thicker, broader and more powerful than many others.
breakaway cable diameter:
✅GOOD Performance: Comes with stain metal O ring, uncomplicated adapte to your previous break away cable pin, major obligation carabiner helps make it straightforward to clip cable to your towing automobile to reduce the possibility of accidents though towing trailers, RVs, and cell homes.
✅HIGH Quality– Trailer Unexpected emergency Breakaway Cable wrapped with UV-resistant PU material, make high-strength woven steel wire cable tough and scratch-resistant for more time life time
✅PRODUCT Measurement: Breakaway cable diameter: 4.5 mm, hook diameter: 6 mm, size: 103 mm, extend to 6ft
✅USING Area: This emergency crack cable is suited for trailer, RV, boat,and many others
✅BUY WITH Self esteem — Remember to experience free to make contact with us at to start with if there is any challenge when you acquire or use our merchandise and we will give you a satisfactory reaction immediately.