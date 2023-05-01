Top 10 Best toy turtle for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Your small a person will seem forward to bathtub time with this established of Turtle Family Bath Toys! These floating bathtub toys are formed immediately after a mom turtle and 3 little toddler turtles. They can all nest on her again for a water trip. Created of tremendous harmless and non-poisonous rubber for no worries enjoyment. These are the fantastic dimension for simple dealing with. This established is a enjoyment way for your tiny one particular to discover animal names and colors. 4 piece established.

Your small a person will glimpse forward to tub time with this set of Turtle Family Bathtub Toys!

Great for toddlers & more youthful kids to have enjoyment with during bath time.

Incorporates a 4 piece set of a family of turtles including 1 mom turtle & 3 little one turtles.

Manufactured of long lasting & non-toxic rubber content for no worries entertaining. Every single piece is sized properly for simple dealing with.

The toddlers can be nested on mom’s back for a trip & compact storage. Excellent way for young children to master colors & animal names.