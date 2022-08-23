Top 10 Best tower fan and heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Ocean Loong Bladeless Fan can collext and amplify the steady 3D airflow to form the Mild Nature Wind.



With no blades or grille, they’re safe and easy to clean. Extra safe near children and pets. Keeps their hands secure from injuries due to its blade free style. It will create stronger wind but it will still make feel comfortable even use the long period time while general fan causes uncomfortableness and headache.Highly Beneficial for allergy sufferers with this no dust accumulation.

Fan Speeds

1~ 9

1~ 10

1~ 10

1~ 10

1~ 9

1~ 10

Remote Control

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Sleep Timer

1~10 Hours

1~10 Hours

1~10 Hours

1~10 Hours

1~10 Hours

1~10 Hours

Bladeless

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Rotation

90° oscillation

120°+180° Rotation

90° oscillation

120° oscillation

90° oscillation

120° oscillation

Heater

✓

✓

✓

✓

Size

H74* W26.5* T24 CM

H71.5 * W26.5 * T16 CM

H80 * W24* T16 CM

H85.5 * T26.5* H16CM

H80* T24* H16CM

H85.5* T26.5* H16CM

Electrical

25W

Cool:35W Heat:1850W

Cool:35W Heat:1900W

Cool:35W Heat:1900W

43W

Cool:35W Heat:1950W

With tiny body,the weight of the fan is very light,it can put everywhere at home.

No fast spinning blades and big air intake gaps for small fingers and paws. Great safety for people and pets in the room. The smooth and friendly ABS fan shell protects people who touch it,And it also very easy clean .

AB01 bombines with air conditioner to form a Mild Cool Wind



If combines with air conditioner to form a Mild Cool Wind Promote air circulation, quickly balance room temperature and save electricity. Promote air circulation, quickly balance room temperature and save electricity.

Steady 3D airflow bring you the Soft Nature Wind. The highest air volume can reach 6 meters.

Brushless DC Motor, Turbocharging Technology



Stable operation at low speed, the speed can also be kept stable, reduce jitter, and achieve stable switching of wind speed increase and decrease. Powerful inner core provides quiet, stable and soft natural airflow.

No fast-spinning blades means safe for person / pets,and easy to clean.

Remote and switch control precisely adjust airflow power,one touch for 90 degree rotation.

Great performance on the low speed setting.The power consumption better than conventional fan and is emergy efficient.

Sleep timer, Fan can be programmed to turn off after preset intervals ranging from 1 to 9 hours.

Note: Fan will keep working for 45seconds after turning off to cool down the heating element and protect the fan body. 365 days warranty.