Top 10 Best tower air conditioner Reviews

- ADVANCED AIR CLEANING TECH: Combines a HEPA-13 filter that captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold, & other ultrafine impurities, combined with Plasma Ion Technology that projects positive and negative ions in the air allowing you to breathe easy.
- CLEAN AIR IN MINUTES: Filters up to 1,940 SQFT per hour, and AHAM-Verified to exchange 388 SQFT 5 times per hour, allowing you to breathe cleaner air in minutes.
- AUTO MODE: Automatically senses the air quality and adjusts the fan speed according to detected quality. Digital read out of % air quality and light band indicates when air quality is good-white, okay-orange, or poor-red, and adjusts to get back to good.
- ODOR REDUCER: Activated carbon filter layer helps decreasing unpleasant smells, allowing your rooms or office space to be refreshed.
- WHISPER-QUIET: Light sensor automatically turns off displays and lowers noise to whisper-quiet levels when it is time for bed.
- Small Fan for Table or Floor: The Honeywell Turbo Force Air Circulator Fan Has 3 Speeds & a 90 Degree Pivoting Head; This Quiet Fan Is Compact Enough for on a Table or Wall Mount & Powerful Enough to Help Provide Comfortable Cooling in Small Medium Rooms
- Feel the Power; Honeywell's TurboForce line of fans have an aerodynamic turbo design to maximize air movement, offering the power for intense cooling or energy saving air circulation; The ease of a small fan with power you can feel from 27 feet away
- INCREASE YOUR COMFORT: Using fans for air circulation in your home can help increase your comfort, and help reduce energy costs as well; Honeywell carries a range of tower fans, floor fans, and oscillating fans find one for every room in the house. 185 CFM for optimal comfort
- HONEYWELL FANS: The right fan helps cool you off & improves airflow in your room or home; Give your air conditioner & wallet a break by using fans to help reduce your energy consumption & costs; Honeywell carries a variety of fans to meet your home needs
- HONEYWELL QUALITY: Help improve air circulation & energy savings in your home, bedroom or office with Honeywell fans.
- Powerful Meets Portable: Dreo's all-in-one airflow system combines with a supercharged electric motor, delivering high-speed, brisk cool. This 36-inch compact tower fan enlivens every inch of air in your living space fast at up to 24ft/s.
- Cut Out the Noise: Enjoy all-day serenity and comfort, enabled by its algorithmic impeller design and the magical Conada effect. Along with display auto off, auto mute in Sleep mode, 8h timer, and soothing airflow, you can always get a restful sleep whenever you need it.
- Easy to Clean & Safe to Use: Removable rear grille and impeller wheel make cleaning more accessible. Designed with fingertip pinch-proof grills, a fused plug and built-in circuit protection, this ETL-listed tower fan ensures safety is always prioritized.
- Far and Vast: 90° oscillation and calibrated airflow path allow this oscillating fan to cover more areas in the room. Combine with your cooling air conditioner to cut cooling costs during hot days.
- Customizable Comfort: Featured with 4 modes (Normal/Natural/Sleep/Auto) and 4 speeds from soothing-soft to storm-strong, you can easily customize your comfort at the touch of a button, on the panel or the remote.
- 【Safety & 78 Air Outlets】 A novel neck fan that can send the wind without waving your hands by simply placing it on your neck.Designed without wings, it can be used safely by children and the elderly. With 78 air outlets around the neck, it can be used for the entire face around, which products enough air to keep you cool always. It is also ideal as a companion for working in hot weather.
- 【Hands-free Design & Fashionable】Hand-free neck fan was designed as a headphone to free your hands anywhere; The fashion style makes you look cool and you can take it anywhere in hot weather.
- 【4-16 Running Hrs & 3 Speeds】4000mAh large capacity batteries provide 4-16 working hrs duration (depending on different speeds). Adjust appropriate fan speed by pressing the power button repeatedly.
- 【Low Noise Design & Comfortable】The wearable neck fan’s motor has been modified so that noises of at least 25 dB can be generated while running. It is quite enough to hear your own breath. Made of Eco-friendly ABS and silicone. Makes the hands free neckband fan softer and more durable and quieter.
- 【Compact Design】Personal neck fans weigh about 9.1OZ and are ultra-light, putting less strain on the neck.When using the fan, you don't have to worry about your hair getting caught on the fan blades.
- 【POWER YOU CAN FEEL】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Household Fan produces air flow at 1143 ft./min to keep you cool all day and night; With 3 adjustable speeds and a remote control, this tower fan is perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, and offices.
- 【ICONIC BLADELESS DESIGN】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has a slim and sturdy design fits beautifully into any home or office décor providing all-day cooling comfort. Portable and easy-to-assemble at only 15.5 lbs, this tower fan has a molded handle.
- 【OPTIMAL WIDESPREAD OSCILLATION】While other fans promote 90 degrees of oscillation, we designed the 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan with the perfect amount of oscillation, taking less time for the fan to oscillate, so you get to feel more of the breeze.
- 【AUTOMATIC TIMER + QUIET NIGHTTIME MODE】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has a 7.5-hour timer for easy on/off during the day or night; A D31quiet nighttime setting automatically dims the LED and decreases speed so you can sleep peacefully and stay cool.
- 【DESIGNED IN THE USA】Designed and engineered in the USA; Backed by our 1-yr manufacturer’s warranty, Lasko has more than 115 years of American design and manufacturing experience building high-quality, ETL, reliable fans to keep you cool at home.
- Simple Controls: Choose between 4 speeds, 3 modes (Normal, Natural, or Sleep), remotely control the strength and oscillation from your bed or sofa; easy-to-touch smart design makes you more convenient to use, so you can easily customize your airflow and cooling needs for a child's room bedroom, or home office
- Wide & Smooth Oscillation: Perfect 90°oscillating cooling fan allows you to direct airflow where you need. The wide-angle oscillation and long wind curve provides more effective air flow distribution around the room
- Quiet & Gentle Breeze: This powerful yet silent floor fan is expertly engineered to produce little noise(only 40dB) that won’t disturb your sleep; built-in timer can be set from 1 to 12 hours for a good night’s sleep or cool nap during hot summer nights(light turns auto-off after 30s in sleep mode)
- Safe & Reliable: ETL-certified bladeless oscillating fan designed with narrow fence to not endanger children; with the steady stand base that resists falling or tripping; a fused safety plug prevents damage from over-voltage and power surges
- Compact & Portable: The quiet, real space saving standing fan can fit into any room corner thanks to the small base and body; move it easily with the convenient carry handle, portable for home, RV or office.
Our Best Choice: Portable Air Conditioner – AGILLY 43” 2-in-1 Cooling Tower Fan & Evaporative Cooler w/ 70°Oscillation, 4 Modes, Air Cooler with 4 Ice Packs, 12H Timer, Remote Control for Room Office Bedroom Garage
Product Description
Agilly Evaporative Air Cooler / Portable Tower Fan
Agilly Evaporative Air Cooler is an essential appliance for your home/office/garage/porch/indoor greenhouse this coming summer. This water cooler fan consumes only 80-Watts to cool off the indoor area in a more less-cost way. The portable evaporative cooler lets you experience the ultimate convenience and budget-saving with 3-in-1 features: fan, humidification, and air cooler. Plus multi-functional wind modes and speed, it performs efficiently cooling in hot and dry climates.
Product Feactures
Sleek Morden Design
Featuring a slim, sleek, and vertical design with 43” height, Agilly Tower Fan fits perfectly into any tight spaces without taking up too much floor space. This portable evaporative cooler is perfectly sized to aim over a high bed. Stay cool and keep fresh on hot summer days.
70° Wide Oscillation
This compact evaporative cooler comes with 17.7 inches large and tall louvers. The cold air can be conveyed evenly at 70 degree wide range through the inside blind and cool down the surroundings around you. Just click the remote or control panel and enjoy the impressive coolness.
Refresh Your Summer
Agilly stays professional and makes it possible for you to have 3-in-1 cooling, refreshing, and humidifying function simultaneously at a modest spend. The cooling fan draws in warm air through the wet honeycomb media, and then cooler, more humid air flows out on the front of the air cooler.
Smart 12-Hour Timer
This smart programmed evaporative air cooler can cool and humidify your home or office effectively and quietly. Enjoy your sweet dream in a quiet environment with a 12-Hour timer setting. The air cooling fan will shut down automatically when time’s up.
1 Gallon Water Tank
Life is busy! Enlarged 1-gallon water tank allows you to enjoy coolness for up to 8 hours. Agilly air cooler comes with 4 reusable ice packs for you to deliver extra cold airflow on hot summer days. Simply turn on the COLD mode, you could feel a stream of comforting wind with humidity.
4 Modes & 3 Speeds
Besides the low, medium, and high wind speed settings, which are the basic and normal capabilities for a tower fan, Agilly evaporative air cooler offers you four different types of airflows to satisfy all your needs. Adjustable modes and multiple settings make this swamp cooler versatile.
Ideal For Various Areas
Home Workout
An evaporative water cooler can apply in your home gym or beside your treadmill as your personal air cooler. You could exercise in the summer without heat exhaustion. To maintain a healthy lifestyle, you need to keep exercise regularly.
Kitchen
Think of cooking in the hot summer, it can be so muggy and sweaty. This evaporative cooler can quickly cool down your hot and arid kitchen. The auto horizontal swing and manual vertical swing meet most of your needs and prevent blow the gas fire directly.
Living Room
It is a must-have tower fan for your living room. The aesthetically pleasing appearance fits well to your house’s modern décor. More importantly, you don’t have to lean your body or get away from the captivating TV series to control the fan with the wireless remote.
Speed
L/M/H
L/M/H
Mode
Normal/Natural/Sleep/Cooling
Normal/Natural/Sleep/Cooling
Max Oscillation
70-Degree
80-Degree
Max Timer
12-Hour Timer
12-Hour Timer
Height
43-Inch
32-Inch
Max Cap. Of Water
1 Gallon
1.3 Gallon
Control Method
Remote Control/Top-mounted Control
Remote Control/Top-mounted Control
Using Scene
Living Room,Bedroom ,Office,Kitchen,Indoor & Ourdoor, Etc
Living Room,Bedroom ,Office,Kitchen,Indoor & Ourdoor, Etc
Ultra-quiet
Lower Than 50 dB
Lower Than 40 dB
Bladeless Design
✓
✓
❄️【Multiple Modes Satisfy Your Needs】Agilly portable air conditioner features with 4 pre-programmed modes (Normal/Nature/Sleep/Cold) & 3 wind speeds (Low/Medium/High). You could mimic the comfort of a cool lake breeze with Nature mode and blow powerful wind after jogging at High Speed. Total 12 combinations of airflow to cool your Summer.
❄️【Wide Oscillation & Easy to Move】This swamp cooler packs a punch for its compact size and sleek appearance. This oscillating fan comes with automatic 70°oscillation to distribute air evenly across estimated 200 square feet of room. Leaving no corner of your room uncooled. A built-in convenient deep handle keeps the air conditioner portable so that you can use it anywhere you like.
❄️【Ultra-Safe for Your Loved One】Agilly upgrades our products’ safety index by adding no-blade design and granting the ETL listed Mark by Intertek. This cooling tower fan has much more advantages over the traditional fans, for example, it won’t hurt your curious children’s fingers and it is easier to clean up. Also, the double fixed base improves the stability and prevents tip-over.
❄️【Give You a Excuse Being Lazy】Equipped a smart convenient features – remote control offers 16ft. remote distance and instant response, this compact cooling fan / portable air conditioner offers you a convenient and user-friendly way to turn the cooler on or off, activate the swing function, and adjust the fan speed from the comfort of a bed or sofa.
❄️【Make You Sleep Like a Baby】The ultra-quiet performance of this room air conditioner / bladeless tower fan makes you sleep like a baby after a long day of work. This tower fan only produces rhythmic 40dB noise, relaxing as listening to rainfalls in the tropical forest. It is not upsetting. The airflow sounds like a beautiful lullaby that may help you fall asleep quickly.