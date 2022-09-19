Top 10 Best tower air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Agilly Evaporative Air Cooler / Portable Tower Fan



Agilly Evaporative Air Cooler is an essential appliance for your home/office/garage/porch/indoor greenhouse this coming summer. This water cooler fan consumes only 80-Watts to cool off the indoor area in a more less-cost way. The portable evaporative cooler lets you experience the ultimate convenience and budget-saving with 3-in-1 features: fan, humidification, and air cooler. Plus multi-functional wind modes and speed, it performs efficiently cooling in hot and dry climates.

Sleek Morden Design

Featuring a slim, sleek, and vertical design with 43” height, Agilly Tower Fan fits perfectly into any tight spaces without taking up too much floor space. This portable evaporative cooler is perfectly sized to aim over a high bed. Stay cool and keep fresh on hot summer days.

70° Wide Oscillation

This compact evaporative cooler comes with 17.7 inches large and tall louvers. The cold air can be conveyed evenly at 70 degree wide range through the inside blind and cool down the surroundings around you. Just click the remote or control panel and enjoy the impressive coolness.

Refresh Your Summer

Agilly stays professional and makes it possible for you to have 3-in-1 cooling, refreshing, and humidifying function simultaneously at a modest spend. The cooling fan draws in warm air through the wet honeycomb media, and then cooler, more humid air flows out on the front of the air cooler.

Smart 12-Hour Timer

This smart programmed evaporative air cooler can cool and humidify your home or office effectively and quietly. Enjoy your sweet dream in a quiet environment with a 12-Hour timer setting. The air cooling fan will shut down automatically when time’s up.

1 Gallon Water Tank

Life is busy! Enlarged 1-gallon water tank allows you to enjoy coolness for up to 8 hours. Agilly air cooler comes with 4 reusable ice packs for you to deliver extra cold airflow on hot summer days. Simply turn on the COLD mode, you could feel a stream of comforting wind with humidity.

4 Modes & 3 Speeds

Besides the low, medium, and high wind speed settings, which are the basic and normal capabilities for a tower fan, Agilly evaporative air cooler offers you four different types of airflows to satisfy all your needs. Adjustable modes and multiple settings make this swamp cooler versatile.

Home Workout

An evaporative water cooler can apply in your home gym or beside your treadmill as your personal air cooler. You could exercise in the summer without heat exhaustion. To maintain a healthy lifestyle, you need to keep exercise regularly.

Kitchen

Think of cooking in the hot summer, it can be so muggy and sweaty. This evaporative cooler can quickly cool down your hot and arid kitchen. The auto horizontal swing and manual vertical swing meet most of your needs and prevent blow the gas fire directly.

Living Room

It is a must-have tower fan for your living room. The aesthetically pleasing appearance fits well to your house’s modern décor. More importantly, you don’t have to lean your body or get away from the captivating TV series to control the fan with the wireless remote.

❄️【Multiple Modes Satisfy Your Needs】Agilly portable air conditioner features with 4 pre-programmed modes (Normal/Nature/Sleep/Cold) & 3 wind speeds (Low/Medium/High). You could mimic the comfort of a cool lake breeze with Nature mode and blow powerful wind after jogging at High Speed. Total 12 combinations of airflow to cool your Summer.

❄️【Wide Oscillation & Easy to Move】This swamp cooler packs a punch for its compact size and sleek appearance. This oscillating fan comes with automatic 70°oscillation to distribute air evenly across estimated 200 square feet of room. Leaving no corner of your room uncooled. A built-in convenient deep handle keeps the air conditioner portable so that you can use it anywhere you like.

❄️【Ultra-Safe for Your Loved One】Agilly upgrades our products’ safety index by adding no-blade design and granting the ETL listed Mark by Intertek. This cooling tower fan has much more advantages over the traditional fans, for example, it won’t hurt your curious children’s fingers and it is easier to clean up. Also, the double fixed base improves the stability and prevents tip-over.

❄️【Give You a Excuse Being Lazy】Equipped a smart convenient features – remote control offers 16ft. remote distance and instant response, this compact cooling fan / portable air conditioner offers you a convenient and user-friendly way to turn the cooler on or off, activate the swing function, and adjust the fan speed from the comfort of a bed or sofa.

❄️【Make You Sleep Like a Baby】The ultra-quiet performance of this room air conditioner / bladeless tower fan makes you sleep like a baby after a long day of work. This tower fan only produces rhythmic 40dB noise, relaxing as listening to rainfalls in the tropical forest. It is not upsetting. The airflow sounds like a beautiful lullaby that may help you fall asleep quickly.