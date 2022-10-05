Top 10 Best towel rings for bathroom gold Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Maintenance

Simply use a soft damp cloth for cleaning.

Avoid using any detergents since they would damage the surface.

Keep maintaining every 1-2 months regularly.

Warm Prompt

Please allow a little dimensional deviation due to manual measurement.There may be a little color aberration due to different monitors and light influence.

Specifications

Material: SUS304 stainless steel

Finish: brushed gold

Net Weight: 0.54 lb. (243g)

Length of Holding Bar: 6-5/16″ (160mm)

Dimensions (length * depth * height):

7-1/16″ x 2-13/16″ x 5-13/16″(180 x 72 x 148mm)

Installation Type: wall mount

Package Included: towel ring 1 PCS, mounting hardware 1 PACK

Exquisite & Striking

Aesthetically minimalist design with gorgeous and delicate appeal, provides a geometric focal point.

Right Space for Drying

Distance between the wall and holder is 2-7/16″(62mm), allows air circulation but not protrudes out too far.

Stationary Design

The holder is fixed, not easy to fall apart or get loosened under daily use compared to those rotary holders.

Reliable Durability

High quality sus304 stainless steel with strict and premium brushed gold finish for rustproof and longevity.

Come with Hardware

Stainless steel screws, plastic anchors and hex key included for concise and hassle-free installation.

Clean & Secure

Bottom set screw for a sleek overall appearance, no unsightly hardware, thick base for extra sturdiness.

Finish

Brushed Gold

Installation Type

Mounting Hardware

DECORATIVE & FUNCTIONAL COMPLEMENT: clean, geometric crisp profile with striking contemporary style, the aesthetic makes it an exquisite and elegant selection, adds an ageless focal point to your bathroom, rich gold tone seamlessly blends with other gorgeous decor

DELICATE & LONG LASTING CONSTRUCTION: high-grade sus304 stainless steel material for rustproof and increased durability, refined brushing process to a smooth touch, withstands frequent use for reliability

EFFECTIVE SPACE OPTIMIZATION: 2-7/16″(62mm) between the wall and holder for accelerated towel drying, not protrudes out too far, considerate design helps organize your stuff without taking up much room

KEEP CLEAN AND TIDY: straight lines is convenient for daily use, hang up and spread towels on the square bar, no curled up towels compared to the small rounded towel ring, towels stay in place without falling off

STURDY & STATIONARY HOLDER: fixed towel hanger with secure mounting system, thickened base for heavy duty design with no risk of wobbling if install and anchor in a proper way, no hitting to the wall