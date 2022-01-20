Top 10 Best towel racks for bathroom wall mounted Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Name: Towel Warmer, Stainless steel electric towel rackProduct size: 480*610*230mmProduct material: 304 stainless steelHeating time: 5-10 minutesVoltage: 220V – 240VPower:35WTemperature: 50-55℃Waterproof rating: IP44

Date First Available‏:‎March 16, 2021

Manufacturer‏:‎ADSE

ASIN‏:‎B08Z31KJZD

LONG SERVICE LIFE: The heated towel is made of high quality stainless steel. The scraper (small rod) towel rack is made of stainless steel and has a low nickel content.The dense rod (multi-bar) towel rack is made of 304 stainless steel. Product life can last for more than 20 years 5 MAJOR FEATURES: electric drying, easy installation, sturdy and durable, super load bearing, safe and energy saving HIGH SAFETY GUARANTEE: Through continuous research and development, the temperature of the stainless steel can be adjusted to 50-55 degrees by the temperature control function of the heating wire. After the towel cover, the surface temperature of the towel rack will increase accordingly and will not exceed 70 degrees Celsius. Children who accidentally touch it will not burn. In addition, the product has passed the European CE, Victoria AS and China CQC certification standards ENERGY SAVING AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION: no noise, no pollution, energy saving and environmental protection, beautiful appearance, easy to use.installation method: in-wall concealed or non-in-wall concealed