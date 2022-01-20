Top 10 Best towel racks for bathroom wall mounted Reviews

Top 10 Best towel racks for bathroom wall mounted in 2021 Comparison Table
- TOWEL HOLDER RACKS (SET OF 2, SILVER) — Provides wall-mounted storage for your linens in one convenient place
- MULTI-PURPOSE — Use for rolled or folded towels, hand towels, and washcloths — Versatile for kitchen bottles and tea towels or poolside beach towels
- WALL-MOUNTED SPACE-SAVER — Maximizes space while taking up zero square feet —Suitable for bathroom, spa, sauna, salon, meditation room, entryway, bedroom, laundry area
- 2 HANG OPTIONS — Hang both vertically together or separately — Minimal assembly required — Mounts securely to wall with installation holes on back — Mounting Hardware and Instructions INCLUDED
- DURABLE MODERN DESIGN — Vertical display with 6 curved modular slots — Fits most decor styles whether classic, industrial, modern, or farmhouse — Silver made of chrome — Wipe clean — Each Unit Supports up to 7 lbs — Measures approximately 6” L x 5” W x 12.75” H
- Bathroom Organization At Its Best: Keeping your bathroom neat & tidy has never been easier! Thanks to the bathroom towel holder (13.4x5.4x1.4“) with its 5 perfectly sized hooks for towels & co. to find a new organized home off the floor and basins
- Decorative Eye-Catcher With Farmhouse Flair: The aesthetically pleasing lettering of the towel hangers for bathroom wall is made in modern farmhouse style and offers a minimalistic & beautiful way to add unique charm to your master & guest bathrooms!
- Super Easy To Install - Mounting Hardware Incl.: Mounting the bathroom towel holder on the wall is as easy as 123, all necessary screws are included! Install in no time and start right away to hang towels, washcloths & robes to the space-saving bath towel holder
- Durable and Sturdy Quality: KIBAGAs’ towel racks for bathroom are ready to store your towels for a long time to come - long-lasting, rust- and water-proof metal of top-notch quality does the trick!
- Also Great For Kitchen Towels & More: Each bathroom towel hook is an organizational gem in itself! Use the towel holders for bathrooms, but also to hang kitchen towels, light clothes such as pajamas and bathrobes, toilet bags, cooking aprons and more!
- 6 levels towel rack helps to store your towels of different sizes and makes it’s more convenient for you to reach a towel,stylish design for towel storage rack wall mounted, it is a simple way to maximize space and decorate your home
- Metal wire towel storage holder is sturdy and durable, the rust resistant coating eliminates your worry about the water vapor in bathroom
- It’s easy to install the towel shelf, it can be hanged directly over the door or be mounted on the wall with the screws that we provided
- Multiple functions are waiting for you to discover, it can be used as wine bottle holder too, which is a practical gift for wine lovers and a helpful décor for home
- Soduku is professional in home storage and decoration, if our products have any quality problem, please contact us and we will solve your problem within 24H
- 6-TIER TOWEL RACK HOLDER (BLACK) — Provides wall-mounted storage for your linens in one convenient place
- MULTI-PURPOSE — Use for rolled or folded towels, hand towels, and washcloths — Versatile for kitchen bottles and tea towels or poolside beach towels — Suitable for bathroom, spa, sauna, salon, meditation room, entryway, bedroom, laundry area
- WALL-MOUNTED SPACE-SAVER — Maximizes space while taking up zero square feet — Comes in 2 parts so you can hang as single rack or separately as a set of two
- EASY TO HANG — Minimal assembly required — Mounts securely to wall with installation holes on back — Mounting Hardware and Instructions INCLUDED
- DURABLE MODERN DESIGN — Vertical display with 6 curved modular slots — Fits most decor styles whether classic, industrial, modern, or farmhouse — Made of iron with powder coated / chrome finish — Wipe clean — Supports up to 15 lbs — Measures approximately 7 ” L x 5” W x 27.50” H (Approx 5” between tiers)
- 【Well & New Designed】Practical and Space-saving design,three stagger layers bars perfect for towels going dried quickly and more hygiener.Equipped with hooks on both sides,simple and practical.Classical and traditional design in bright polishing silver to suit all decoration styles.
- 【High-Quality Material】 Made of high quality 304 stainless steel,Bright polishing surface to avoid rustness and fading.Thicker and wider bases & smooth bars,all edges are deburred to prevent hand cutting and scratching.
- 【Freely Retractable】The Towel bracket with adjustable design, expands and contracts to adjust the length 17-31 in,Can be freely retractable and installed according to needs.The length of each rod can also be adjusted and installed separately according to requirements.
- 【Easy Installation】 The towel rack come with powerful adhesive to ensuring stable,mount it no need drilling and no damage to wall (NOTE:For adhesive installation, please choose a smooth wall).Or or you can install it by punching holes.The package include installation guide and screws assecories.
- 【Widely Use】 Easy to maintain,wipe with a soft cloth dampened with water or a mild detergent.The towel holder is ideal for use in bathrooms, laundry rooms, bedrooms, kitchen, etc,make your life more convenient and organized,while optimizing the space in your home.
- COMPACT 10 BAR DESIGN: This towel warmer is made of 304 stainless steel, easy to clean, and has excellent rust & corrosion resistance. The compact design makes it compatible with a smaller space and more flexible installation.
- FAST HEATING & OVERHEAT PROTECTION: Multi-layer stainless steel composite structure, rapid heating, rated power 110W, only 15 minutes, it can be heated to 110 °F, 30 minutes to reach the optimal working temperature 130 °F (based on room temperature 68 °F), energy-saving and high efficiency.
- EASY INSTALLATION: This space-saving wall-mounted towel warmer offers a hardwired install method. Whether you have a new bathroom or are retrofitting one, our warmers combine practicality & decoration, you should not miss out.
- RELIABLE QUALITY: An ETL-certified towel warmer with a constant temperature of 130 °F, which provides warm towels at all times. Overheat protection ensures safety from excessive temperature.
- 2-YEAR MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY: Please feel free to contact us with any issues.
- Modern German-style square lines, a wonderful ideal for creating a stylish bathroom, the body totally made of 304 stainless steel which easy to clean and has excellent rust & corrosion resistance.
- Energy-efficient: Rated power 120W, it warms up within 15 minutes and reaches the optimal working temperature 130 °F (based on room temperature 68 °F) in an hour, 8 maintains constant temperature square hanging bars evenly distributed to increase heat density for a larger heated area to meet the needs of the whole family, you can enjoy your warm towel at any time.
- Easy installation: This space-saving wall-mounted towel warmer offers two ways of wiring (hardwired/plug-in). Whether you have a new bathroom or are retrofitting one, our warmers combine practicality & decoration, you should not miss out.
- Reliable quality: An ETL-certified towel warmer with a constant temperature of 130 °F, which provides warm towels all times. Overheat protection ensures safety from excessive temperature.
- 2-year manufacturer's warranty. Please feel free to contact us with any issues.
- [6 Tier Storage]: An open design of 6 levels towel rack makes more convenient for you to reach a towel quickly and easily when your hands are wet, and helps to store your different sizes towels all in together.
- [Premium Material]: Metal wire towel storage holder is sturdy and durable, the rust resistant coating eliminates your worry about the water vapor in bathroom.
- [Easy Assembly]: Provided with the screws and instruction, it’s sincerely simple to assemble and mount to the wall.
- [Thoughtfully Dimension]: Measures 6.8’’ x 4.70’’ x 32’’Height. Perfect for small spaces, this compact towel rack holder can fit into bathrooms, laundry rooms, bedrooms, dining room etc, to help provide extra storage space.
- [Multifunctional]: This storage rack not only could be a towel rack, but also could be a wine holder, which is an excellent present for wine lovers and a helpful decoration for home storage. What’s more, it could be as a hat rack or cloth rack as well. Multiple functions are waiting for you to discover.
- 【 2-year warranty】 Any questions, you can feel free to contact us. Defective purchase, you do not need to return it, we will send you a new one directly.
- 【2&4 hours Timer】▶Timer, for the punctual among us – set it to warm your towels at your usual shower time or to turn on automatically when you come back from your vacation. You can set the working time to 2 hours or 4 hours, it will automatically shut off. ▶The towel warmer only takes 5 minutes for reaching the best operating temperature of 130°F (based on room temperature 68°F). The heating power is the same as a standard light bulb, it can reduce your electricity by up to 60%.
- 【Space & Electricity Saving】▶The towel warmer has 8 heating rails that all the towels can be fit over that one heated rack. As a space saver and a storage solution, it looks neat and tidy. ▶When using the heated towel rack, you do not have to wash your towel off to every single use that you can actually wait 4 or 6 days before washing your towel again.
- 【Resistant to rust & Waterproof】 ▶The hot towel warmer is made of 304-grade stainless steel, which is of incredibly high quality, resistant to rust, giving it a longer lifespan than the more ferrous mild steel. ▶After 6 months of waterproof performance test and anti-leakage test, it reaches IP56 waterproof standard, which is much safer.
- 【Easy to install】Our heated towel warmer is not only to be hardwired but also has the option of being plugged into a standard outlet. You can easily install the towel warmer by referring to the installation manual.
Our Best Choice: ADSE Towel Warmer, Stainless Steel Heated Towel Radiator Wall-Mounted Electric Towel Rack with Shelf, for Bathroom, Gold, 3 Bars,Plugin Heater Towel Rack for Bathroom
[ad_1] Name: Towel Warmer, Stainless steel electric towel rack
Product size: 480*610*230mm
Product material: 304 stainless steel
Heating time: 5-10 minutes
Voltage: 220V – 240V
Power:35W
Temperature: 50-55℃
Waterproof rating: IP44
Date First Available:March 16, 2021
Manufacturer:ADSE
ASIN:B08Z31KJZD
LONG SERVICE LIFE: The heated towel is made of high quality stainless steel. The scraper (small rod) towel rack is made of stainless steel and has a low nickel content.The dense rod (multi-bar) towel rack is made of 304 stainless steel. Product life can last for more than 20 years