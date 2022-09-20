Top 10 Best towel racks for bathroom free standing Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Products Description

GOUTOPORTS Lavatory Towel Rack Holder

√High top quality √Good-on the lookout √Impressive

Dedicated to convey a far better knowledge to the loved ones, exclusive towel rack design,

in the storage of bath towel at the identical time to bring distinct decorative effect to the lavatory,

DO YOU WANT A One of a kind DECORATION IN YOUR Rest room?

We are Persuaded!

Our Vintage Towel Rack is a very good decor for working with in the Lavatory.

The font layout “TOWEL”, black frosted iron hooks,

enable your towel hanger to also be a decoration that lights up the rest room.

Sizing and Practical

This sign actions 16″ x 6″ x 1.2″ ,

they can be hung anywhere in the property to increase a touch of exciting.

Element Treatment method

Round edges and corners, no cutting hands, spray portray,

watertight and anti-rust, sturdy, ideal for rest room decoration.

Metallic

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

6 Hooks

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Present Box

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

🛀【GOUTOPORTS Excellent TOWEL RACK HOLDER】 Dimension: 16 x 6 x 1.2 in（Hook spacing 2.2in）.Built of stainless steel, safeguard from corrosion or rust, more than enough thickness, resilient will not bend or crack over time.

🛀【SUFFICIENT SPACING FOR TOWEL OR BATHROBE】With 6 hooks,open hook developed, you can effortlessly retailer and choose out. Hook spacing 2.2in, more place for your pool towels or coats ,so really don’t stress the spacing is far too little to dry.

🛀【EASY TO Put in AND Help save SPACE】GOUTOPORTS Bundle incloud Towel Rack and screws. you can simply to mount the rest room towel rack.It can hang different measurements of towels, robe, bathing match, umbrella, coat, shirt, baggage, keys or other stuff.

🛀【TOWEL RACK FOR Rest room WALL DECOR】Occasions:Towel racks are appropriate for any location exactly where hanging things are needed, such as lavatory, kitchen area, Children’s Room ,residing area, bedroom, and many others.

🛀【GOUTOPORTS Gratification GUARANTEE】Carton packaging, protect against the merchandise bending deformation, can be provided to buddies as a reward. If you are not happy with your purchase, please call us ,we will offer with it for you in time