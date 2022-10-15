Top 10 Best towel drying rack for bathroom Reviews

Top 10 Rated towel drying rack for bathroom in 2022 Comparison Table
- Assembly of 1 customer-supplied storage shelving unit
- Product should be in the room where it is to be assembled before provider arrives. Moving product after assembly is not included
- Cleanup work area. Take packaging to customer's bins unless customer declines
- Products requiring additional work may result in an updated estimate from provider
- This service does not include haul-away of products or trash
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Heating elements are durable and are threaded for easy replacement
- Activation Flow - 0.3 GPM
- 【MULTIFUNCTIONAL TAPE】- Made from the latest acrylic-gel material, our transparent double-sided adhesive tape is incredibly strong,durable,Easy to Install,No Tools Required,Instant Bonding does not require curing or drying stage.This super adhesive tape works perfectly in temperatures range from 0℉ to 200℉.
- 【REMOVABLE & REUSABLE & TRACELESS】- The removable double-sided tape leaves no residue, easy to remove and will not damage surfaces.Wash it with water and dry it to regain its stickiness when you need to reuse the tape. Please Note: it is not recommended to use it on unstable Paint Walls，our tape is very sticky,avoid causing the wall surfaces to fall off when removing tape.
- 【EASY TO USE】- Size: length 16.5 Feet ,width 3.0cm(1.18in) ,thickness 0.07in.Strong Holding Power: Holds up to 18 pounds on smooth surfaces (1.2 pounds per 4 inches). It can be easily cut to any size or length you require.All you need to do is to stick the tape to the surface of the item.
- 【Versatile Uses Meet all Your Needs】- This double sided tape will stick to almost anything with a smooth surface so you can stick anything anywhere.You can use it to fix or paste items such as pictures,photos,frames,wall stickers,posters,hooks,shelves,phone holders,carpets,flowerpots,power sockets,decorations, DIY items… Good performance in both indoor and outdoor.
- 【Double-Sided Tape Is an Essential for Your Daily Life】- Our tape has undergone strict quality testing. This sticky transparent tape can be used for a variety of purposes,it will bring great convenience to your life!
- 24 linear feet to line-dry clothes
- Coated steel is gentle on delicates
- Folds down to 3 inches for easy storage
- Dimensions: 29” L x 14” W x 42” H
- Neatly stores and organizes 8 pairs of shoes without taking up any additional floor space
- Perfect for organizing bedrooms, closets, laundry room, play room, college dorm rooms
- Made to last; strong yet breathable fabric; reinforced seams for additional strength and support
- Dimensions: 11.5 x 5.5 x 41 inches
- Quick set up; metal hooks hang from closet rod or garment rack
- Space Saving Closet Hanger: Closet organizers can save more wardrobe space. When used vertically, Magic Closet Storage can save space and keep the clothes neatly separated and wrinkle-free. The storage organizer with 9 square holes design make each piece of clothing ventilated at equal intervals without crowding. Closet space saving hangers can hang at least 9 pieces of clothes, and easily bid farewell to messy wardrobes.
- Multifunctional Closet Organizer: The hook of the cloth hanger can be rotated 360° freely, which can be applied to various closet rods. Hanger organizer stacker can be rotated 360 degrees and evenly dried to make clothes dry quickly. 360-degree rail slide, built-in slide rail buckle can fix the movable hook, link movement makes the hanger vertical and save space. A magic space saving hanger that can be hung horizontally and vertically
- Durable and Sturdy Hanger for Closet: Plastic hanger for closet organizer is made of sturdy and environmentally friendly pp material. The thickened design can withstand huge weight and is durable and not easy to break. Magic space saving hangers can hang heavy winter coats, T-shirts, pants,dorm room essentials for college students girls etc. The edge of the wonder hangers is smooth and safe, will not hurt your hands and protects your clothes
- Satisfactory Service: 6 x Magic Hanger Organizer. Each size: 13* 6.7 inches. Weight: 68 g / each. Please pay attention to whether the size of the hook is suitable for your wardrobe. We are committed to bringing you satisfactory service. If you are unhappy with the clothes hanger, please let us know its shortcomings, and we will solve the problem satisfactorily for you at the first time. Your kindness is very precious to us
- Home Helper: Closet Organizer hangers save space and are the best choice for your bedroom, dorm room essentials,college dorm room essentials, apartments and home organizer. The clothes organizers and storage is brand new and provides you with high-quality after-sales service. Please rest assured to use
- Downy Unstopables In-Wash Scent Booster adds 12 weeks of freshness that elevates the everyday (freshness out of storage)
- Shake a little or a lot of Downy Unstopables laundry scent beads into the cap. Toss into the wash drum at the beginning of the wash-before clothes, laundry detergent, and fabric softener.
- Downy Unstopables In-Wash Scent Booster can be used on all colors and fabrics, and is safe to use in all washing machines. Formulation Type: HE Formulated
- FRESH is a bright, vibrant, and airy scent.
- Toss as much as you like in the washer before clothes, detergent, and softener. Usable in HE and TL machines
- Includes: One 4 count box of OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters to supercharge your washing machine cleaning
- Washing Machine Cleaner: Helps remove odor causing residues in any washer
- Easy to Use: Pour one pouch into the drum of your washer without any other items and run using hot water, wiping away any leftover residue with a towel after the cycle is complete
- For All Washing Machines: For use with both standard and HE washing machines, not intended to be used with clothing or other laundry
- Septic-Safe: Won't harm septic tanks so you can keep your peace of mind
- One 3 lb. box of OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder
- Oxygen-based, water-activated formula gets out tough dirt, persistent spots and set-in stains
- Works with regular detergent to get clothes extra clean
- Works on carpets, upholstery and nearly any surface in your home
- Chlorine-free and color safe formula. Scent- Original
- Contains 6 boxes of 60 Kleenex Expressions Hand Towels per box = 360 hand towels
- Single-use, disposable towels provide needed relief from having to use a germ-filled, cloth hand towel
- Durable paper hand towels - thick & absorbent to lock in moisture - ideal guest hand towels for bathrooms during cold & flu season.Dye free
- Available in a variety of colors and designs (may vary from image shown)
Our Best Choice: JSLOVE Towel Warmer 4 Bars Wall Mounted with Built-in Timer Electric Heated Towel Racks for Bathroom Stainless Steel Hot Plug-in Bath Towel Heater Brushed
Product Description
Heated Towel Warmer Wall-Mounted with Timer for Bathroom
Who doesn’t enjoy stepping out of the shower and being greeted by a warm, fluffy towel?
We can’t help you with the fluffiness, but if you purchase a towel warmer, we predict that you’ll enjoy plenty of toasty towels in your future.
WHY BUY OUR TOWEL WARMER?
Here are just a few of the reasons why you might appreciate having the towel warmer in your life:
Our towel warmer gives you a pleasant, cozy drying experience, especially in the colder months.This towel warmers can help dry your towels after use. This aids in the prevention of mold and mildew. “Rail” style towel warmers can be used to dry hand-washed delicates and other items.Towel warmers can help heat up your bathroom, which is great news on cold mornings.
Built-in on/off Timer
Two Ways of Plug-in & Hardwired Options.
4 Bars Wall-Mounted Towel Warmer
UL Certified Plug
FEATURES
Constructed with stainless steel, rust resistant and corrosion resistant4 bar horizontal pipe for uniform heating, efficient heat for warmth.The surface temperature of the towel warmer will change with the surrounding air temperature. In winter, the surface temperature of the towel warmer will decrease, and in summer, its temperature will rise. Because this hot towel rack is very power-saving, it is okay to turn on the power for a week, and it does not consume power.The towel warmer has a built-in timer and visual LED indicators. Press the 2 or 4 hour buttons and the warmer will stay on long enough to heat up your towels then shut itself off.With 40 watts of heating power, warm your towels in less than 25 mins.Wall mounted and compact design, saving space.Suit for drying towel, bathing suits, blanket and so on.
SPECIFICATIONS
Overall size: 20.5″ x 15.7″ (L x W)Product weight: About 5 lbsWeight capacity: 5.5 lbsVoltage: 120 V 60 HZPower: 40 WTemperature reaches 122 ℉ – 131 ℉Cord length: 5.9ft
PACKAGE INCLUDES
1 x Towel warmer1 x Mounting kit1 x User manual
【Premium Quality with Chic Look】Our Heated Towel Rack with a 4-bar design is made of durable stainless steel, easy to clean, and has no rusting problems. A towel warmer can help heat up your towels and dry them before use. This aids in the prevention of mold and mildew.
【Hot Towel Rack with Timer】The towel warmer has a built-in timer and visual LED indicators. Press the 2 or 4-hour buttons and the warmer will stay on long enough to heat up your towels then shut itself off. It gives you a pleasant, cozy warming or drying experience, especially in the colder months.
【Energy-efficient】With 40 watts of heating power, this electric towel warmer reaches its constant temperature 131°F within 25 mins. The surface temperature of the towel warmer will change with the surrounding temperature. Because this hot towel rack is very power-saving, it is okay to turn on the power for a week, and it does not consume power.
【Wall Mounted Heated Towel Warmer】The towel warmer is a perfect towel-heating solution for your home. Its wall-mounted design maximizes your floor space, and its modern style makes it suitable for your decor. It is not only the perfect towel heater but also a wonderful bathroom decoration.
【Easy Installation】Two Ways of Plug-in & Hardwired Options. Our hot towel rack for the bathroom is powered by hardwired or outlet electricity (plug-in) at a rated voltage of AC 120V/60Hz, features a 5.9ft long cord. All necessary hardware is included in the packaging, and it is easy to assemble.