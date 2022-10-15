Top 10 Best towel drying rack for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Heated Towel Warmer Wall-Mounted with Timer for Bathroom



Who doesn’t enjoy stepping out of the shower and being greeted by a warm, fluffy towel?

We can’t help you with the fluffiness, but if you purchase a towel warmer, we predict that you’ll enjoy plenty of toasty towels in your future.

WHY BUY OUR TOWEL WARMER?

Here are just a few of the reasons why you might appreciate having the towel warmer in your life:

Our towel warmer gives you a pleasant, cozy drying experience, especially in the colder months.This towel warmers can help dry your towels after use. This aids in the prevention of mold and mildew. “Rail” style towel warmers can be used to dry hand-washed delicates and other items.Towel warmers can help heat up your bathroom, which is great news on cold mornings.

Built-in on/off Timer

Two Ways of Plug-in & Hardwired Options.

4 Bars Wall-Mounted Towel Warmer

UL Certified Plug

FEATURES

Constructed with stainless steel, rust resistant and corrosion resistant4 bar horizontal pipe for uniform heating, efficient heat for warmth.The surface temperature of the towel warmer will change with the surrounding air temperature. In winter, the surface temperature of the towel warmer will decrease, and in summer, its temperature will rise. Because this hot towel rack is very power-saving, it is okay to turn on the power for a week, and it does not consume power.The towel warmer has a built-in timer and visual LED indicators. Press the 2 or 4 hour buttons and the warmer will stay on long enough to heat up your towels then shut itself off.With 40 watts of heating power, warm your towels in less than 25 mins.Wall mounted and compact design, saving space.Suit for drying towel, bathing suits, blanket and so on.

SPECIFICATIONS

Overall size: 20.5″ x 15.7″ (L x W)Product weight: About 5 lbsWeight capacity: 5.5 lbsVoltage: 120 V 60 HZPower: 40 WTemperature reaches 122 ℉ – 131 ℉Cord length: 5.9ft

PACKAGE INCLUDES

1 x Towel warmer1 x Mounting kit1 x User manual

