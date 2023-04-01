Top 10 Best tough solar watch Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the manufacturer

Command Greatness



Our Timex Command selection is proof of our legendary longevity. Shock-resistant and at least 100 meters water-resistant, this collection was developed to retain up with your life style.

Timex Command



Testomony to our Legendary Sturdiness

We didn’t shy absent from a sturdy layout that blends type, operation and endurance. Our Timex Command is designed with a resin circumstance and protecting prime ring.

Shock Resistant

We focus on the observe featuring a countdown timer, stopwatch, alarm and our Indiglo backlight, so you can emphasis on almost everything else.

Daring Display screen

The significant screen is uncomplicated to go through and our Timex Globe Time know-how supplies the time zone in 64 important city spots all over the globe. (picked styles).

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Bundle Dimensions‏:‎5 x 5 x 3.3 inches 2.4 Ounces

Product design number‏:‎TW5M26100JT

Department‏:‎Mens

Batteries‏:‎1 Lithium Metallic batteries required. (involved)

Date Very first Available‏:‎February 1, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎Timex Corporation

ASIN‏:‎B07M7CLGWH

State of Origin‏:‎Philippines

Adjustable black 20mm silicone quick-release strap matches up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Shock resistant to I.S.O. criteria chronograph with 50-lap memory 3 customizable alarm countdown & interval timer

Two time zones 24-hour armed service time mode day, date & thirty day period calendar

Black 47mm resin square circumstance mineral glass lens destructive digital screen Indiglo light-up observe dial

H2o resistant to 200m (660 ft): In common, suitable for specialist maritime action and major surface area drinking water sporting activities, but not scuba diving

