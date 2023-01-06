Top 10 Best touchless kitchen faucet brushed stainless steel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Easy to Match Most of Sink Design and Keep You Far Away Visual Fatigue



Please turn off the handle after use to make the faucet last longer.

WOTOKOL

Specification

Type: Touch Kitchen Faucet

Style: Pull Down Sprayer

Water Feature: Mix Hot and Cold

Water Flow Mode: Stream/Spray

Installation: Deck Mount

Premium Touch Faucet with Pull Out Sprayer

・Touch on the faucet is an option you want to conveniently use for your kitchen sink.

・All faucets from Factory are inspected strictly, with high and low pressure water tested to ensure Leak-Free.

Brand concept

・We pursue the brand values of technology, quality, design and sustainability, seeking to offer the”Pure joy of water”.

Touch Activated Technology

Touch technology is a practical innovation that brings convenience to life. keep your faucet clean all the time.

Flexible Pull-Out Sprayer

Adjustable Telescopic water hose allows you to easily reach all areas of your sink.

Stream & Spray 2 Modes to Choose

Stream Mode – for Filling Pots and containers.

Spray Mode – for rinsing off any debris and cleaning dishes.

360° degree Rotation

Single handle kitchen faucet can rotate 360 degrees to easily change the angle and direction of the faucet spout.

Suitable for 1~3 holes

Suitable for 1~3 holes, you can choose according to your preference.

Faucet made for Long-lasting

High quality ceramic cartridge passed 500,000 cycle testing, ensure it will last more than 10 years.

Good Service

All faucets from Factory are inspected strictly. If u have any question, we will reply you within 12 hours

✔Touch Activated Technology: A simple touch on the Touch2O kitchen faucet’s body to start or stop the flow of water with a nearly touchless kitchen faucet technology. Environmental Protection And Water Saving

✔Double Outlet Water pull-down Spray: SPRAY modes and STREAM modes can meet all task for dairy kitchen cookware. And very good water pressure too. Classical kitchen sprayer head design will be an ingenious decoration for modern furniture.

✔Flexible hose and Healthy Material: The 17.7″ hose retractable pull-down faucet provides great maneuverability to make your everyday chores easier The longer stretch of this faucet reaches all areas of your double sink. The deck plate is made of eco-friendly, lead-free Stainless steel, easy to wipe and maintain

✔No leaks and Fingerprint Free: A High quality ceramic cartridge has passed 500,000 cycle testing, preventing the handle from water leakage. Our touch activated kitchen faucet is brushed gold finished, no fingerprint on the surface and you can keep your smart faucet clean

✔Easy to install: Installation is a breeze, it just need to take 15~30 mins to install, US standard 3/8″ water hose can fit most US kitchen. Don’t forget the rubber washers and tighten each place to prevent leaking. 100% 90-Day money-back guarantee: If you have any problem, pls feel free to contact us, we will resolve it within 12 hours!!!