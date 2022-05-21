Top 10 Best top mount bathroom sink Reviews

top mount bathroom sink – Are you Googling for top 10 best top mount bathroom sink for the money in 2022? We had scanned more than 86,377 customer satisfaction about top 10 best top mount bathroom sink in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
top mount bathroom sink
- Constructed of vitreous china
- Drop in installation
- Sink comes pre-drilled with 3 faucet holes for faucets with 8" faucet centers
- Rear drain location increases available space under the sink
- Equipped with an overflow to prevent water overflow and spillage
- SQUARE VESSEL SINK: 19 x 14.65 x 5.35 inches (482 x 372 x 136 mm). Depth of bowl: 4.13 inches. Standard 1.75" drain opening.
- PREMIUM GLAZE: This bathroom sink has a smooth, non-porous surface with a baked-on glaze for added durability and a high-gloss finish. Simply wipe the sink surface with a damp cloth to keep it looking beautiful with minimal maintenance.
- TOP MOUNT INSTALLATION: Vanity sink with no faucet hole, no overflow. Designed to work with both counter and wall-mounted vessel faucets.
- RECTANGULAR VESSEL: This sink features a symmetrical, deep basin and rounded edges. Comes into a whole sink bowl, no seams, non-leakage.
- CUSHIONING PACKAGE: Sink is packed in strong corrugated cardboard box with extra-thick foam on all sides, preventing shock and vibration. Please inspect the sink before installation to make sure it has not been cracked or chipped during transit.
- TOPMOUNT Installation: Easy above-counter installation without much modifications of bathroom cabinet and countertop.
- PRACTICAL Design: 1 3/4" Rear-set Drain Hole design frees up cabinet space ( Pop-up drain not included). Single faucet hole predrilled, no need for extra countertop space for faucet installation.
- LUXURY Style: Contemporary oversized design; Premium vitreous china that is double-fired and glazed to ensure durability, lasting beauty and stain-resistance.
- SIZE of Sink: Exterior Dimensions: 24.0" (wide) x 18.1" (front-to-back) x 4.3"(total height). Interior dimensions: 21.1" (wide) x 12.2" (front-to-back) x 3.15"(depth)
- Post-sale SUPPORT: 100% Money Back Guarantee within 90 days. If there is any problem, please feel free to contact us by email without hesitation.
- Sleek And Elegant: European inspired modern contemporary style design.
- Premium Quality Ceramic Construction: delicate and solid ceramic with crystalline glaze.
- Durable and Smooth Ceramic: Easy to maintain and clean.
- Above the counter installation.
- 1 3/4" Center Drain Hole ( Pop-up drain is not included).
- Overall Dimension: 47.24"L x 15.75"W x 5.91"H; Faucet Holes Diameter: 1.38"; Drain Opening: 1.77"
- Double-Sink Design: Double-sink design provides adequate space and accommodates 2 persons for washing, a delight for both residential & commercial settings.
- High-Quality Material: Stone resin construction in matte/glossy white maintains its sleek and clean appearance even after years of wear and tear.
- Wall-Hung: Wall-hung configuration will give a brand new dimension to your bathroom. Single faucet hole fits most 1-hole sink faucets.
- Warranty: 10 year limited under residential use.Free replacement is available if there's any damaged part. we will try our best to assist you and let you satisfy with your purchase.
- DURABLE MATERIAL - This unique countertop square vessel sink is built using heavy duty Grade A Vitreous China ceramic material coated with glossy porcelain. It gives a sleek glazed look to your modern home, making it glide right in with your style. The exclusive coating makes it scratch and stain resistant, adding to its longevity and durability. This elegant easy clean sink is a perfect solution for your small vanity, bathroom, half bathroom or for kids. Set of 2
- ANSI COMPLIANT COUNTERTOP SINK - This white square compact space saving sink is perfect for small bathrooms. It adds a touch of modernity to your space. The chic square pattern is an attractive charm to have - Pretty and Practical Porcelain Sinks! Dimensions are - 4 3/4 Inches H x 16 1/2 Inches W x 16 1/2 Inches Proj.
- LAVATORY SINKS - These floating square sinks are a perfect addition to household bathrooms, hotels, shopping malls and other commercial environments. It works with both the counter and wall-mounted vessel faucets. The bowl do not contain overflow hole.
- CLASSY WHITE VESSEL SINK -This skillfully crafted square bowl floating vessel sink is sure to add style and beauty to your bathroom without occupying much space. Grab this elegant white sink now and add an instant trendy classy mood to your bathroom.
- EASY INSTALLATION - This ceramic square sink is very simple to install above the counter. The vanity bathroom sink consists standard drain hole of 1.75 inches. Sink drain is not included with the basin, please buy it separately if needed.
- Rectangular white ceramic sink
- Wall mounted or self-rimming application
- Single faucet hole
- From the Tecla Cangas Collection
- Includes overflow
- CENTERPIECE FOR ANY BATHROOM COUNTER : The ANZZI Posh Series sink is a traditionally crafted round vessel sink adorned in a celestial earth finish. ANZZI’s Modern bathroom sinks can be elegantly shaped and captivating vessel centerpiece for any bathroom counter.
- EASY TO CLEAN : The scratch-tough and stain-resistant non-porous surface makes this sink easy-to-clean and low maintenance. The pop-up drain included is constructed of solid brass in chrome finish that resists corrosion and tarnishing.
- PREMIUM QUALITY MATERIAL : Each ANZZI bathroom vessel sink is formed using RHINO ALLOY certified high tempered Deco-Glass material for safety and durability. This stain-resistant bowl sink is built to last through years.
- INSTALLATION-READY : Matching ANZZI polished chrome pop-up drain is included in this purchase. The convenient countertop design makes it easy to install allowing you to save money on installation fees.
- RISK FREE PURCHASE : ANZZI products are manufactured with superior quality standards and workmanship and are backed by our limited lifetime warranty. ANZZI products are warranted to the original consumer purchaser to be free of defects in materials or workmanship. We will replace FREE OF CHARGE* any product or parts that proves defective. Simply message to submit a warranty claim and request an RMA.
- Overall Dimensions: 23.38"W x 18.75"D x 3.5"H
- Dimensions of Usable Sink: 20.25"W x 13"L x 4"D
- Materials: Acrylic
- Single Hole Faucet Mount
- Faucet to Drain Measurement: 6"
- CONTEMPORARY STYLING – A rectangular, porcelain beauty; straight sides, right angles, and a flat bottom combine to make a spacious, geometric statement in the bath
- VITREOUS CHINA – It’s not just porcelain, it’s true vitreous china; an even more impervious and sanitary surface resulting from the addition of a special enamel coating
- INHERENT DURABILITY – Triple glazing and triple firing creates a basin which is triple resilient to abuse; no staining, unlikely chipping, easy to maintain
- GUARANTEED QUALITY – A Lifetime Warranty covers the sink
ELITE Bathroom Rectangle Ceramic Porcelain Vessel Sink & Chrome Faucet Combo
Sink Dimension: 19″×14.75″× 5.5″
Built of top a person good quality ceramic,Resistant to residence temperature changes
Faucet Dimension: 12.5″Tall and 2″ Diameter , 5.6″Spout Access,8.5″ Spout to Countertop
Faucet with Chrome finish,Good brass design for durability and dependability
Brand name new design from Europe,easy to put in.
