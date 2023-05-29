Top 10 Best tomlinson replacement cooler faucet white Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Tomlinson Ceramic and Crock H2o Dispenser Faucet is employed on ceramic water dispensers and is shipped in an personal bag entire with two washers and a person jam nut. This cooler faucet is interchangeable with any HFSL faucet.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎2 x 1 x 2 inches 1.41 Ounces

Product design number‏:‎PLA223

Day To start with Available‏:‎September 5, 2005

Manufacturer‏:‎Tomlinson

ASIN‏:‎B000BARBGK

Tomlinson’s HFS Faucet for Ceramic Water Dispensers

Bagged and delivered comprehensive with 2 washers & 1 jam nut

Lock open tackle supplies regulated move

Fits 3/4″ opening, 16 thread 1 inch extended

Colour White