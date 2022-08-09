Top 10 Best toilet paper holder stand Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Natural Marble, SUS304 Stainless MetalMatte BlackFreestanding4.9 inches (125 mm)

Overall Peak: 20.5 inches (522 mm)

Product or service Body weight: 4.4lbs (2000g)

Package deal Provided

1 x Bathroom Paper Holder Stand

1 x Marble Foundation

1 x Hardware Pack

5 x Anti-slip Padding

ABOUT KES

Started in 1996, KES is a professional producer in kitchen and toilet market. We strive to offer industry-foremost excellent, very affordable goods to shoppers all over the world.

– ISO9001 accredited top quality administration process

– Socially liable organization, BSCI compliant

– Initial patterns below world-wide patent defense

– Served millions of end users from Europe, North The usa and Asia

– Walmart, Dwelling Depot trustworthy provider

Exceptional & Strong MARBLE Foundation: Hefty weighted purely natural marble foundation can keep towel holder durable from tipping. Discover: The foundation is built of all-natural marble that includes in a wide variety of colours and styles (The exclusive attribute of each marble foundation offers it a gorgeous natural and organic style and captivating taste).

RUSTPROOF: This paper holder is constructed of SUS304 premium quality stainless metal with marble foundation, defending against corrosion & rust and demanding trivial routine maintenance. Suited for the humid setting such as rest room and kitchen.

ANTI-SLIPPING: There are 5 circular paddings (3m anti-slip paddings) and you can stick them on the marble foundation to reduce the paper holder from transferring out of position. Moreover, padded base can keep your ground totally free from scratches.

FREESTANDING MOUNT Type: With a heavy weighted foundation, you can quickly location the no cost-standing rest room paper holder on the flooring with no tipping it over. No drilling wanted. Max. roll duration: 4.9 inches (125mm). Marble foundation is 7.9 inches (200mm) in diameter. Over-all peak is 20.5 inches (522mm).

MATTE BLACK Complete: Beautifully sleek, large high quality matt black end is constructed to resist day by day scratches, corrosions, and tarnishing.