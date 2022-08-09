Top 10 Best toilet paper holder stand Reviews

Top 10 Rated toilet paper holder stand in 2022 Comparison Table
- PREVENTS CLOGGED TUB DRAINS –This TubShroom drain protector and hair catcher is designed to effortlessly catch any type of human or pet hair, preventing clogged drains and costly plumber visits, without disrupting the flow of water.
- NO MESS DRAIN CATCHER – TubShroom fits inside the drain, neatly collecting and concealing hair around it, unlike regular, unsightly bathtub hair catcher plugs that go over the drain. Fits standard 1.5” to 1.75” wide bath tub drains.
- EASY CLEANUP – With this revolutionary tub drain hair catcher, there’s no tangled messes to deal with. Cleanup takes just minutes: simply wipe TubShroom off and go. It’s a must-have bathroom accessory.
- SAVE MONEY, PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT – With this bathtub and shower hair catcher, there are no harsh chemicals damaging your pipes and the environment. A plumber visit can be costly, and drain snakes and liquid drain cleaners aren’t always effective.
- AWARD-WINNING, PATENTED DESIGN – TubShroom drain catcher has been honored as a 2018 KBB Product Innovator Award Winner in the home improvement and bathroom gadgets category. Over six million drains are now protected by the Shroom patented design.
- ♛ESSENTIAL AID. Designed to help people who find it difficult to bend, turn and reach, this toilet aid allows the user to be more self-sufficient in and around their own homes. It empowers individuals to complete the wiping function safely and effectively with dignity.
- ♛DURABLE CONSTRUCTION. This essential aid is made using a combination of solid plastic and rubber to provide long-term strength and use. In addition to its strength, this cushioned, flexible end is extremely soft against the skin for added comfort.
- ♛ ERGONOMIC DESIGN. This toilet aid features an ergonomic shape to aid those who have a limited range of motion. Its ergonomic handle makes it easy to hold and use, while the 14-inch length effectively extends the user’s reach when wiping from either the front or back.
- ♛PROMOTES SELF-SUFFICIENCY. There are a growing number of people who need help wiping due to limited arm and upper body mobility resulting from an accident, surgery, stroke or other debilitating condition. This aid is ideal for anyone who needs assistance, but would rather not require someone’s help.
- ♛EASY TO USE. Insert a few sheets of toilet tissue or a pre-moistened wipe into the soft, flexible head of the toilet aid. This cushioned end grips the paper or wipes securely for wiping convenience. When finished, the tissue can be released by pushing down on the actuator release button on top.
- FITS BIG ROLL: Max. length of paper roll is 4.92-inch. Holds even mega-sized rolls of toilet tissue. Large stainless steel knob at the bar end prevents toilet paper roll from falling off.
- TWO INSTALLATION OPTIONS: You can choose vertical or horizontal(right or left) installations according to your need.
- RUSTPROOF: The paper holder (bracket and screws included) is constructed from high quality SUS 304 Stainless Steel to protect against corrosion & rust. Ideal for humid environments such as bathroom and kitchen.
- ROTATE PROOF: Our toilet paper holder has unique slot design with screw tightening on the bracket to prevent from rotation. NO wobbling nor dropping off! Just enjoy this sturdy and heavy duty design.
- EASY INSTALLATION: ONE piece, NO assembly required. Install either on walls or even under cabinet. Package comes with mounting screws, anchors, allen tool and bracket. Use included fixing screws to mount holder securely. Screw mounting can be applied to all the smooth walls including but not limited to tile walls, painted walls and marble walls.
- 【Space-Saving Storage】-This bathroom storage cabinet small size perfect for small spaces.If your bathroom have limited space,use narrow bathroom cabinet to save the day for all of your bathroom storage needs.Small bathroom storage cabinet are an easy way to clear clutter,help you to keep your bathroom well-stocked.
- 【Toilet Paper Storage】-This toilet paper cabinet features a flip-up top shelf that can be lifted to load a new roll into the dispenser,easy to replacing toilet-paper roll,perfect size for holding a cell phone;removing inner movable shelf that 21.6''H enough space to holding toilet brush or plunger,use this bathroom organizer can store up 5 rolls of toilet paper.
- 【Waterproof Bathroom Storage】-This small bathroom cabinet made from waterproof PVC,easy to clean,making it perfect for bathroom storage,the bottom of this toilet storage cabinet features raised feet to keep its contents dry and away from bathroom floor,the slatted design has an airy look and promotes air circulation,preventing your rolls from getting damp.
- 【Door Shelves Storage】-This skinny bathroom storage cabinet with 3 open shelves,provides much storage space,it can incorporate your small plant stand,TP,candles,wipes,cell phone into your bathroom decor,a shutter door great to hiding any other bathroom products.A great bathroom organizer make easier to keep items tidy for a busy family.
- 【Notes-Before Purchase】-Small Size 5.9"L x 6.7"W x 31.5"H for small spaces; Can Not fit Oversized rolls of Charmin toilet paper;made from PVC waterproof material,Not from Wood,compare wood cabinet that PVC bathroom organizer great for bathroom storage,you don't worry about getting damp.All parts snap need install,our bathroom storage cabinet provides a screwdriver,easy to assemble within 5 minutes.
- 【RUSTPROOF】Constructed by HEAVY-DUTY SUS304 stainless steel with black finish, a durable material to protect against corrosion & rust. Designed with clean lines and contemporary styling make your Bathroom simple and fresh.
- 【FITS BIG ROLL】Max length of paper roll is 5-inch. Holds even mega rolls of toilet tissue. Large stainless steel knob at the bar end prevents toilet paper roll from falling off.
- 【TWO INSTALLATION OPTIONS】Horizontal or vertical are both available for mounting, accommodating an Anti-Rotation design to keep horizontal or vertical direction.
- 【ECO-FRIENDLY SURFACE TREATED】MATTE BLACK finish, using Eco-friendly Paint, passed a 48-hour of salt spray test, smooth surface, creating a simple and elegant appearance, offers the best solution to Anti-fingerprint, modern style in your bathroom, bedroom, toilet and kitchen.
- 【EASY INSTALLATION】All hardware fittings are included in the package, you could enjoy the installation process, the installation instruction will help you greatly.
- 3 individual Jar on the package. Lightweight - 69.5 g/2.5 oz.Diameter - 2.7 in. Height - 3.6 in. Thickness - 2 mm.not flimsy/fragile
- Little things also allowed. Easy to get your fingers down
- Hard solid plastic,Looks just like glass - lightweight won't broken and hurt your kids
- Small size but can hold many things. Doesn't take too much space and it keeps things organized on your vanity
- 3 lids fit very tightly to keep form dust
- Elegant design: Free-Standing Black Toilet Paper Holder for any Bathroom and Restroom. Dimension: 25.4 x 6.1 x 5.9 Inch.
- Space Saving: Toilet paper holder stand dispenses one roll and holds three spare rolls. The roller arm cap can keep toilet paper roll in place, prevent it from falling off.
- High quality: The toilet paper holder made of high quality material, rust-proof and easy to clean, non-slip.
- Easy to install: Just connect the toilet paper holder stand with screws tightening within 1 minutes.
- Benefits: If the product has quality problems, it can be replaced for free.
- 🏡[EXTRA STORAGE] Never be without toilet paper again! This toilet paper holder stand dispenses one toilet tissue paper and keeps 3 more. The toilet paper dispenser holders also equipped with a top shelf that adds extra storage space for cell phone or baby wipes.
- 🏡[FREE STANDING DESIGN] This freestanding toilet paper holder is space saving and movable, the toilet paper stand can be moved to a reachable place next to you and can be used in condos, apartments, campers, cabins etc. Easy no-tool assemble, without complicated wall mount fixtures, no drilling.
- 🏡[WEIGHTED BASE] Our bathroom tissue holder has a flat base which ensures the toilet paper holder will not fall over easily. Load two more back-up large extra rolls will make the holder more stable and balanced. Raised feet make toilet paper stays off floors so the paper keeps always dry and clean.
- 🏡[ELEGENT DECO] Bronze finish, nice addition to bathroom, the toilet paper holder stand complements your washroom décor, also ensures the holder rustproof and doesn’t peel or scratch easily. Easy Care - just wipe clean with damp cloth
- 🏡[WORRY FREE AFTER SERVICE] 1* Toilet paper holder stand (dia 6.5”x height 24”). We will provide 45 days Money Back Guarantee and 12 Months Warranty. If you have any issue, please contact us, we have a professional team to solve your problem. Purchase our freestanding toilet paper holders with worry free!
- Canister pops open when you lift the Plunger; closes when replaced
- Drip tray with ventilation slots allows water to evaporate
- Flat-top handle provides a secure, comfortable grip
- Works on all toilets, including low-flush
- Canister neatly conceals Plunger when not in use
Our Best Choice: KES Black Toilet Paper Stand Freestanding Natural Marble Toilet Paper Tissue Roll Holder, SUS304 Stainless Steel Matte Black, BPH284S1-BK
[ad_1] Technical specs
Resources: Natural Marble, SUS304 Stainless Metal
Complete: Matte Black
Mount Kind:Freestanding
Max. Roll Length: 4.9 inches (125 mm)
Overall Peak: 20.5 inches (522 mm)
Product or service Body weight: 4.4lbs (2000g)
Package deal Provided
1 x Bathroom Paper Holder Stand
1 x Marble Foundation
1 x Hardware Pack
5 x Anti-slip Padding
ABOUT KES
Started in 1996, KES is a professional producer in kitchen and toilet market. We strive to offer industry-foremost excellent, very affordable goods to shoppers all over the world.
– ISO9001 accredited top quality administration process
– Socially liable organization, BSCI compliant
– Initial patterns below world-wide patent defense
– Served millions of end users from Europe, North The usa and Asia
– Walmart, Dwelling Depot trustworthy provider
Exceptional & Strong MARBLE Foundation: Hefty weighted purely natural marble foundation can keep towel holder durable from tipping. Discover: The foundation is built of all-natural marble that includes in a wide variety of colours and styles (The exclusive attribute of each marble foundation offers it a gorgeous natural and organic style and captivating taste).
RUSTPROOF: This paper holder is constructed of SUS304 premium quality stainless metal with marble foundation, defending against corrosion & rust and demanding trivial routine maintenance. Suited for the humid setting such as rest room and kitchen.
ANTI-SLIPPING: There are 5 circular paddings (3m anti-slip paddings) and you can stick them on the marble foundation to reduce the paper holder from transferring out of position. Moreover, padded base can keep your ground totally free from scratches.
FREESTANDING MOUNT Type: With a heavy weighted foundation, you can quickly location the no cost-standing rest room paper holder on the flooring with no tipping it over. No drilling wanted. Max. roll duration: 4.9 inches (125mm). Marble foundation is 7.9 inches (200mm) in diameter. Over-all peak is 20.5 inches (522mm).
MATTE BLACK Complete: Beautifully sleek, large high quality matt black end is constructed to resist day by day scratches, corrosions, and tarnishing.