Top 10 Best toilet paper holder brushed nickel Reviews

Top 10 Rated toilet paper holder brushed nickel in 2023 Comparison Table
theaoo Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holder for Kitchen, Adhesive Towel Roll Rack for Bathroom,Wall Mounted Matte Black, SUS304 Stainless Steel
- Material: SUS 304/ Stainless Steel, rust-free, to ensure service life.
- Package size：13.22 in*2.75 in*1.77in
- Installation mode： 【EASY TO INSTALL】【Mounted Vertical or Horizontal】 Both Available for Adhesive and Screws
- Product function：Paper towel holder can be used to place towels,paper towel roll,plastic wrap,under cabinet paper towel holder,kitchen organization,home organization,towel paper holder,organization and storage,kitchen decor,new home essentials,And anything that can be hung.
- About warranty & after sales：Your satisfaction is our top priority, please rest assured to purchase our products. If you are not satisfied with our products or have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any time, Let us remove any worry or hassle with our unique money back plus guarantee which means that if you are not entirely happy with your product, we will refund you and you keep the Paper Towel Holder.
OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Paper Towel Holder - Stainless Steel (Silver & Black)
- Tear a single piece of paper towel single handedly, paper towel edge is always accessible and does not unravel
- Spring activated arm locks open for loading, weighted, non slip base for stability
- Freestanding paper towel holder accommodates any size or brand of paper towels, The weighted stainless steel base and wide rim hold rolls in place, while the brushed stainless steel design looks elegant on any kitchen countertop.
- Brushed stainless steel, measures 7 inches in diameter by 13 inches high
- Dimensions 7 x 7 x 13 inches, packaged weight 2.01 pounds
Moen YB8099CH Mason Toilet Paper Roller, Chrome
- VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
- ECONOMICAL: Ideal for repairing problematic plumbing fixtures without the need to replace them
- COORDINATING COLLECTION: Coordinates with Moen bathroom faucets and accessories
- PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
- BUILT TO LAST: Backed by Moen's Limited Lifetime Warranty
TASTOS Matte Black Toilet Paper Holder SUS304 Stainless Steel, Modern Round Tissue Roll Holders Wall Mount, Toilet Paper Roll Dispenser Bathroom 5 inch TP Holder for Kitchen Washroom
- 【RUSTPROOF】Constructed by HEAVY-DUTY SUS304 stainless steel with black finish, a durable material to protect against corrosion & rust. Designed with clean lines and contemporary styling make your Bathroom simple and fresh.
- 【FITS BIG ROLL】Max length of paper roll is 5-inch. Holds even mega rolls of toilet tissue. Large stainless steel knob at the bar end prevents toilet paper roll from falling off.
- 【TWO INSTALLATION OPTIONS】Horizontal or vertical are both available for mounting, accommodating an Anti-Rotation design to keep horizontal or vertical direction.
- 【ECO-FRIENDLY SURFACE TREATED】MATTE BLACK finish, using Eco-friendly Paint, passed a 48-hour of salt spray test, smooth surface, creating a simple and elegant appearance, offers the best solution to Anti-fingerprint, modern style in your bathroom, bedroom, toilet and kitchen.
- 【EASY INSTALLATION】All hardware fittings are included in the package, you could enjoy the installation process, the installation instruction will help you greatly.
Honmein Paper Towel Holder, Upgrade SUS304 Stainless Steel Paper Towel Holder Under Cabinet, Bend-Resistant, Self-Adhesive or Drill mounting (Black)
- 【Upgrade and reinforcement】: The paper tower holder upgrade square tube with double nuts bottom fixing, provide excellent stability
- 【High quality material】: The rack is made of 304 stainless steel, make it stay bright and shiny in the wet area like kitchen and bathroom
- 【Space saving】:The paper tower holder can either installed vertically or horizontally under the wall or cabinet as demanded.
- 【Wide range of uses】: Kitchen towel, dish cloth or toilet paper, the paper tower holder can be used to hang various item in your kitchen and bathroom.
- 【Dual installation method】: 1. Self adhesive : suitable for smooth surfaces such as wood, ceramic tile, marble, metal and glass. 2. Drilling mounting: suitable for wall paper, painted cement wall and other kinds of uneven surfaces not suitable to stick on.
2 Pack - White Toilet Paper Holder Spring Loaded Roller Replacement
- PACKAGE- 2 pcs white toilet paper rollers with spring loaded action. Excellent replacement for your old, damaged or missing toilet paper holders.
- EASY INSTALLATION- easy application, simply apply pressure to one side and press fit the opposite side to install or remove it.
- CONSTRUCTION – Built with durable plastic material and tamper tip with 3 steps to ensure correct and proper installation.
- FITMENT- Universal fitment with 6 1/2 inches in length and 4 1/4 inches when compressed. Applicable to most of toilet paper holder. Sturdy spring to secure roller on to the holder.
- DIMENSION – 6 1/2 Inches in Length, 31/32 inches in diameter
ASTOFLI Paper Towel Holder Under Cabinet, Self Adhesive and Drilling Paper Towel Holder Wall Mount, Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holder for Kitchen, Black Paper Towel Holder SUS304 Stainless Steel
- ☞【Applicable range】: Paper towel holder can be used to place towels,paper towel roll,plastic wrap,under cabinet paper towel holder,And anything that can be hung.
- ☞【Multiple Installation Options】: Applicable for both adhesive and screws. Adhesive design suits smooth surfaces as tiles, glass, wood, marble, metal. Install and fix with auxiliary stickers, press it for about 20 seconds then wait for 24 hours. On rough surfaces, paper towel holder wall mount can be installed with screws.
- ☞【Space Saving】: Self adhesive towel paper holder can attach horizontal or vertical,paper towel holder under cabinet mount can be used not only as paper holder but also as towel rack,tidy up your kitchen clutter or kitchen supplies,such as plastic wrap,aluminum foil,mugs,etc,sturdy and secure it hangs,perfect solution to save your space!
- ☞【Paper Towel Rack Material】: Self adhesive or drilling paper towel holder made of standard SUS304 stainless steel, anti-rust, wear-resistant and corrosion resistance, anti-scratch, waterproof, after various of tests, paper towel rack total bar length: 13 inches, distance from the wall: 3 inches, fits all different sizes of rolls. The max loading can reach 22lb.
- ☞【Excellent Shopping Experience】: Please feel free to contact us if you need any help from us or any inquiries about the under cabinet paper towel holder, we will give you a satisfactory solution within 24 hours.
OXO Good Grips Steady Paper Towel Holder
- Convenient carrying knob for easy transport
- Smooth rotation for effortless ripping
- One-handed design for quick cleanup
- Stainless steel construction complements any kitchen décor
- Raised lip keeps even jumbo-sized rolls contained
TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher/Strainer/Snare, Blue
- PREVENTS CLOGGED TUB DRAINS –This TubShroom drain protector and hair catcher is designed to effortlessly catch any type of human or pet hair, preventing clogged drains and costly plumber visits, without disrupting the flow of water.
- NO MESS DRAIN CATCHER – TubShroom fits inside the drain, neatly collecting and concealing hair around it, unlike regular, unsightly bathtub hair catcher plugs that go over the drain. Fits any standard 1.5” – 1.75” tub drain.
- EASY CLEANUP – With this revolutionary tub drain hair catcher, there’s no tangled messes to deal with. Cleanup takes just minutes: simply wipe TubShroom off and go. It’s a must-have bathroom accessory.
- SAVE MONEY, PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT – With this bathtub and shower hair catcher, there are no harsh chemicals damaging your pipes and the environment. A plumber visit can be costly, and drain snakes and liquid drain cleaners aren’t always effective.
- AWARD-WINNING, PATENTED DESIGN – TubShroom drain catcher has been honored as a 2018 KBB Product Innovator Award Winner in the home improvement and bathroom gadgets category. Over six million drains are now protected by the Shroom patented design.
Toilet Paper Holder Stand, Storage Cabinet Beside Toilet for Small Space Bathroom with Toilet Roll Holder, White by AOJEZOR
- 【Narrow Bathroom Organizer】This toilet paper cabinet holder is perfect for a small space when you need some extra storage. Fit perfect in powder room next to the pedestal sink;Top of the bathroom storage cabinet is enough to keep phone and bathroom accessories.
- 【Top Quality Assurance】AOJEZOR items regardless of style, quality and service have confidence,which has been recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency,EPA Registration No.100729;We are SGS certified & ISO certified manufacturer,our products also have third party testing RoHS certificate.
- 【Waterproof Toilet Paper Storage】This slim bathroom storage cabinet waterproof,literally perfect for bathroom.;top open shelf can holding small bathroom accessories.Fully enclosed design Keeps pets from the toilet paper rolls.
- 【Multifunction Storage】This narrow bathroom storage cabinet is perfect for storing extra toilet paper and cleaning items. It's easy to assemble and very lightweight making it easy to move.The door opening direction is to switch flexibly.
- 【Waterproof Material】:This black toilet paper holder stand made of pvc(Polyvinyl Chloride) material,not solid wood,without spray painted,can be waterproof,light weight,small size 5.9"Wx 6.7"D x 27.6"H,worked great in the small bathroom.
Our Best Choice: Moen YB5108BN Voss Collection Double Post Pivoting Toilet Paper Holder, Brushed Nickel
Our rating: (4.3 / 5)
[ad_1] Convey an uncomplicated type and ageless style to your toilet with the crisp edges of the Moen Voss Pivoting Bathroom Paper Holder. Made with a pivoting arm for effortless roll changes, the paper holder is straightforward to use and includes almost everything you have to have for speedy set up. The Moen Voss Pivoting Paper Holder is out there in a heat brushed nickel, mirror-like chrome, or wealthy oil-rubbed bronze complete and adds an air of agelessness to any tub.
Heat AND INVITING: Brushed Nickel end supplies a frivolously brushed warm-grey metallic glimpse
Progressive Characteristics: Pivoting article enables for effortless roll alterations devoid of the will need for a traditional roller
COORDINATING Collection: Coordinates with faucets and accessoies from the Voss Selection
PEACE-OF-Thoughts: Intended for inconvenience-free set up
Developed TO Past: Backed by Moen’s Limited Life span Warranty