Top 10 Best toddler step stool bathroom sink Reviews

Product Description

WOOD CITY Kitchen Helper Stool Helps Young Children Safely Reach Countertop Height!



The kitchen helper stool by WOOD CITY is a great gift step stool that elevates your baby to 33″H counter height encourages childhood independence and family togetherness by inviting young children to stand at countertop height to help cook and prepare meals. It can be installed and disassembled removable gate according to the size of the child. Install the gate to prevent the baby from falling from the entrance. Remove the gate to make it easier for the baby to enter.

It’s double safety with attachable anti-slip strips on four legs. Anti-slip mats provide a stronger grip for the stool feet on wet kitchen and bathroom floors. The child grows up and does not need the learning stool anymore? Remove the top railing. You will get a new two-step stool and side table! Available in unique styles and several color options, this toddler stool is crafted with quality materials, sanded smooth and coated with a smooth finish that prevents scratches and scuff marks. To clean your Kitchen Helper stool, simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth.

Specification:

Color: Natural, White

Material: Pine Wood

Assembly Required: Yes

Product Dimension:17.3 x 17.4 x 33 inches; 11.3 pounds

STURDY STRUCTURE to prevent falling

WIDE PLATFORM for kids to climb

0.73INCH THICKNESS of board

Multifunctional Furniture:



AS A KITCHEN HELPER STOOL

AS A 2 STEP STOOL

AS A SIDE TABLE

