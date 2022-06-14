Top 10 Best toddler safety harness Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

It is the greatest wish of all parents to accompany the baby to grow up safely and healthily.



WSZCML Baby Anti-lost Harness Leash with high quality and attractive design linking parents’ heart with children’s security together, it can keep your kids close to you and prevent them from losing while out in public at the same time give children more independence and bring you lot of peace mind.

About WSZCML

At WSZCML, We care about the safety of your children forever, so we focus on researching and designing security items for parents and your children.

We are committed to fulfilling this wish with all parents, protecting the child and giving them freedom to grow up.

Why Choose WSZCML Anti Lost Wrist Link for Toddlers?



Recommended for ages 2-12 years old.

Many parents worry about their kids being abducted, but the vast majority of lost children simply wander off from their parents. In nearly all cases, the child is found quickly – but those few moments can seem like an eternity to a frantic parent (not to mention a lost child!) WSZCML Toddler Harness Walking Leash is intended to help alleviate this fear for parents and children. It helps keep kids close, while still allowing them a bit of room to explore the world around them.

Upgraded Key Lock

Stretchable and Adjustable

Comfortable and Breathable

Strong and Durable

Anti-lost and Play Safely

Reflective Anti Lost Wrist Link and Reflective Strap

●The anti-lost wristband is only used to prevent children from getting lost. They should not be used for walking exercises or for children to fall.

●These wristbands are very flexible. If the parents don’t follow, the rope may be pulled too long and the child may fall. Children should not wear them unsupervised, and parents should not teach their children how to unlock themselves.

Upgraded Key Lock

Every parent knows what it feels like to lose a child.

Naughty and energetic children are easily lost to adults, especially in crowded places. High quality lock and key design provides extra security Once locked, the child will not be able to remove the wristband until they are unlocked by their parents.

Bigger Stainless Steel Wire 、Velcro and Rotary joint

●Prevent flimsiness and breakage, and firm enough to withstand daily twisting and pulling.

●The 360°revolving head enables your little ones play and run freely, no need to worry that you kids will be tripped over.

●The wristband is made of high-quality breathable cotton, to ensure absolute safety, softness and comfort, and protect the wrist from scratches and sweat.

Reflective anti-lost and reflective straps

Reflective strip design, even in the night, you can see the anti-lost wrist chain under the light.Make it easier for you and your child to be discovered by people and vehicles, further ensuring your safety.

【High quality to prevent breakage】The Anti-lost wrist link is made of retractable steel rope wrapped in plastic and cannot be cut with ordinary tools, which is safer and more resistant to breakage. These toddler belts are connected by a 360-degree swivel connector that offers more possibilities for your baby’s activities.

【Night Reflective Belt】Reflective strip design, even in the night, you can see the anti-lost wrist chain under the light.

【Wristband is soft and comfortable】 The wristband is made of high-quality breathable cotton, double-layer and extra padded wristband to ensure absolute safety, softness and comfort, and protect the wrist from scratches and sweat.

【Multiple colors and lengths】Includes anti-lost seat belt lock straps in pink, blue,orange and cyan. With an adjustable wrist strap for adults and children, you can connect your anti-lost belt to your backpack, shopping cart or stroller. Suitable for use in parks, plazas, supermarkets, playgrounds and crowded places.

