Top 10 Best tip resistant furniture safety brackets Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Rustic Red Door 2 Pack Mantel Brackets

-Hand-welded powder-coated steel fireplace mantel brackets

-Resists corrosion and rust build-up

-Resistant to chips, scratches, and dents

Brackets Can Be Used to Multiple Types of Shelf Installs:

-Bookshelf

-Garden Shelf

-Spice Shelf

-Boat Cabin

-Trailer

-Mantel

-Countertop Over Hang

-Corbels

Shelf Sold Separately

Powder-Coated Steel Mantel Brackets



Set of 2 Mantel BracketsX-Large 9″ x 12″ x 4″Can support a mantelshelf that is 9.5” – 12” deepClear Finish

Support Your Floating Shelves with the RRD Sturdy Mantel Brackets



When properly installed, supports heavy weight.Made in the USAIncludes two mantel brackets, mounting screws, and installation instructions.

The thread of Faith, Family and Hospitality is the same thread upon which the strong foundation of Rustic Red Door is built. We are locally owned and family operated with the primary goal of serving you.

This is the inspiration for our Rustic Red Door Collection – furniture and home décor that welcomes you in with its charm, beauty and simplicity. In our search for these unique, high quality pieces, we visited farms throughout Ohio’s Amish country building relationships with the finest woodworkers who could work with integrity to meet the demand for customization and the time frames our clients require.

Product

Gather Sign

Floating Shelf

Flip Top Bench

Photo Mat

Quilt Rack

Cabinet Hardware

Material

Reclaimed Barnwood Frame

Rustic Cherry Wood

Oak Wood

Mat

Oak Wood

Swedish Iron

Dimensions

12×36

24″L x 3.75″H x 7″D

48”L x 13″D x 17 3/4″H

5″ x 7″ Center Photo

7″D x 30″L

1-1/2″L x 1-1/4″ projection

Color

Wood & White

Rich Tobacco Stain

Michaels Stain

Black

Fruitwood Stain

Iron

Made in the USA

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Heavy-Duty Mantel Brackets – We love combining style with function, and these sleek mantel mounting brackets are no exception. These high-quality fireplace mantel brackets provide the right support for your rustic fireplace mantle – whether it’s a heavy wood slab or timber beam – which is what these mantel bracket’s heavy duty construction is for!

Hand-Welded Steel – Pairing practicality with simple elegance, these hand-welded fireplace mantel brackets add a striking accent of industrial tone to your space while functioning as strong and stable support for showcasing your magnificent fireplace mantel, shelf or for countertop supports. (Wood sold separately)

Powder-Coated & Chip-Resistant – Our 12 inch shelf brackets have a gentle arch design & a black powder-coated finish that resists chips, scratches, and corrosion while creating the perfect look when combined with the rustic warmth found in a wood fireplace mantel.

Sizing & Screws Included – Different sized wood mantels will require different sized brackets. We currently offer 3 sizes of mantel brackets rustic heavy duty: 9”x12”, 10”x12”, and 12”x16”. Our heavy duty shelf brackets include the mounting hardware for the pre-drilled holes.

Made in the U.S.A. Quality! These shelf brackets & supports are made in the USA from top-quality ¼” steel. Our powder-coated, arch mantel brackets for wood mantels and countertop support brackets are designed to hold 300 pounds of weight when installed properly. They provide sturdiness and durability for a lifetime.

So you had known what is the best tip resistant furniture safety brackets in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.