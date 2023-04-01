Top 10 Best tinted safety glasses with readers Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The Palermo Safety Bifocal glasses for men and women Wrap Around Sports Protective Goggles are constructed for comfort and durability with designs inspired by modern Italian eye-wear. Featuring a lightweight yet strong frame, these comfortable yet premium glasses for men and women will hold up to the rigors of frequent use.

Lens Width: 60 mm

Bridge: 17 mm

Height: 44 mm

Length: 137 mm

Product Dimensions‏:‎5.39 x 2.36 x 1.73 inches; 8.01 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎VBSA8001-C3-2.75

Department‏:‎Safety Goggles & Glasses

Date First Available‏:‎July 7, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎VITENZI

ASIN‏:‎B08739QHZR

Nearly Invisible Bifocal Lenses – Regular Glasses on Top with Almost Invisible 2.75 Power at the Bottom

UV 400 Flash Coating – Provides Superior Clarity, Ultra Scratch-resistant, Blocks 100% of UVB and UVA Rays by Ensuring No Light Below Wavelength of 400 Nanometers Reach Your Eyes

Eye Protection – High-impact, Splash-resistant, Eye Protection Designed For Industrial Workplaces To Reduce Eye Injury

Ideal Wrap Frame for Work and Play – Great for Woodworking and Carpentry, Metal and Construction Work, Lab and Dental Work, Shooting, Cycling, Racquetball

