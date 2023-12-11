Top 10 Best timing systems for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

All-in-One Performance for a Better Cleaning Experience



Tineco’s innovative iLoop Smart Sensor technology detects wet or dry messes automatically and adjusts suction and water flow for optimal performance. Mop up spills in one swipe and leave behind a streak-free, clean floor. Vacuum debris with just a push for a superb clean. *Suitable for sealed tile, laminate, marble, and hardwood floors.

Advanced LED Display



View everything you need at a glance, including battery level, cleaning reminders and reports. All the information you need for a fast, easy cleaning experience is visible. Innovative technology transforms your cleaning, making tough chores easier and leaving you with more time to do the things you enjoy.

One-Touch Self-Cleaning



Hands-free self-cleaning feature scrubs rollers and flushes water lines, so you don’t need to get your hands dirty. Self-cleaning keeps your device fresh, odor-free, and ready for the next job. Traditional mops, brooms, and vacuums can be difficult to clean or leave their own mess – the Floor One S3 makes it easy to stay clean.

Dual tank technology keeps clean water and solution separated from dry debris and dirty water.

Cordless and Portable

The Floor One S3’s lightweight, cordless design is easy to take anywhere, for superb convenience. Take it with you around the house, up and down stairs, and more. Spend less time cleaning, more time enjoying life!

Tineco App Support

Our handy Tineco app makes cleaning even faster and more productive. The app provides real-time performance monitoring, reminders, cleaning reports, tech support, and more. We’re optimizing cleaning for the 21st century. Voice-assistance provides helpful reminders and additional support.

Powerful & Quiet Operation

Innovative engineering allows powerful performance without the extra noise. Automatic power adjustments, precise air channeling, and noise reduction features make this quiet vacuum ideal for use around pets and children. Battery optimization allows longer use, get up to 35 minutes per charge.

Suction power

8.6W

30W

30W

Battery capacity

2500mAh

3000mAh

4000mAh

Running time

up to 22 mins

up to 25 mins

up to 35 mins

Clean water tank capacity

0.55L

0.6L

0.6L

Dirty water tank capacity

0.4L

0.5L

0.5L

iLoop sensor technology

–

–

✓

Auto-control suction and water flow

–

–

✓

LED display

–

✓

✓

App Integration

–

–

✓

Voice assistant

–

–

✓

Featuring iLoop(TM) smart sensor technology, FLOOR ONE S3 detects wet/dry messes on sealed hard floors and intelligently adjusts suction power and water flow for completely clean results. Floors dry quickly and streak free.

Self-propelled and Time-saving. FLOOR ONE S3 vacuums AND washes your sealed hard floors in one smart step for an optimal clean in less time.It moves quite quickly!

Cordless, lightweight and easy to use, FLOOR ONE S3 extends runtime up to 35 min with intelligently optimized suction and battery power.

5-in-1 self-cleaning system keeps your hands clean, system fresh and your home odor-free.

All-in-one LED display, built in app connectivity and helpful voice assistant monitors cleaning performance for the ultimate hard floor cleaning experience. Please note that the machine must use Tineco solution to ensure the long-term use. The use of non-Tineco solution will cause corrosion and damage to the machine.