Top 10 Best timing belt and water pump kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Lower Noise

The groove design of the belt allows the teeth of the timing belt to collide with the pulley and the tensioner to allow air to escape in all directions when the engine is working, thereby reducing engine noise

High Performance

The entire timing belt kit has extremely high synchronicity, must withstand the high speed of thousands of RPM, and can also run normally in extreme bad weather. It is resistant to high temperature and low temperature, wear resistance, and has a long service life.

MORE STABLE

All accessories use the same level of materials and manufacturing technology, so that the belt water pump and tensioner can provide power in the engine more stably

FITMENT

2003-2018 for Acura MDX 2003-2017 for Honda Accord

1999-2005 for Hyundai Sonata 2001-2006 for Kia Optima

2003-2008 for Chrysler Sebring 2003-2006 for Dodge Stratus 2002-2005 for Jeep Liberty

1997-1999 for Acura CL 1994-2002 for Honda Accord

2001-2003 for Acura CL 1999-2004 for Honda Odyssey

PART NUMBER

TBK329

PCI:TS26315 | ITM315

TCK265 TCK265P AW7156 VS50518R

PCI:TS26244 | ITM244

TBK286 WP4024 435-5767

WHAT INCLUDE

1 Timing Belt 1 Timing Belt Tensioner Bering 1 Timing Belt Idler Bearing 1 Hydraulic Tensioner 2 Camshaft Seal 1 Crankshaft Seal 1 Water Pump with Gasket

1 Timing Belt (207 teeth) Tensioner (bearing assembly) 1 Idler Bearing 4 Camshaft Seals 1 Crankshaft Front Seal 1 Hydraulic Timing Belt Tensioner Adjuster 1 water pump with gasket

1 Timing Belt 1 Tensioner (design mechanical bearing) 1 Idler Tensioner Bearing 3 Seals 1 Water Pump with gasket

1 Timing Belt (112 round teeth) 1 Balance Shaft Belt ( 70 teeth) 1 Timing Belt Tensioner 1 Balance Shaft Tensioner 1 Camshaft Seal 1 Crankshaft Seal 1 Water Pump with Gasket

1 Timing Belt (197 teeth) 1 Roller Tensioner Bearing 1 Idler Bearing 2 Camshaft Seals 1 Crankshaft Seal 1 Water Pump with gasket 1 Hydraulic Tensioner

FITMENT – This Timing Parts fit for 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 Honda Civic

ADVANTAGE – With less noise, less transmission resistance and smoother operation,it can guarantee the normal power output and acceleration performance of the engine, reduce the spoilage of the car.

FUNCTION – Drive the air distribution structure of the engine to properly open and close at the time of intake and exhaust,and ensure that the engine cylinder can be opened and closed normally.

MATERIAL- High performance material can reduce the crack caused by belt deformation and extend the service life.

HIGH QUALITY – The timing belt kit is the original factory accessories, the normal channel stock, supports the authority to verify.