Top 10 Best timberland safety shoes for men Reviews

Top 10 Best timberland safety shoes for men in 2022 Comparison Table

Timberland PRO mens Powertrain Sport Alloy Safety Toe Electrical Hazard Athletic Work Shoe, Black Synthetic, 10.5 US
  • Anti-Fatigue Technology: A comfort system designed with shock-absorbing, geometrical technology that returns energy back to the foot to deliver all-day support and comfort.
  • Alloy Safety Toe: Lightweight, asymmetrical-shaped toe cap. Meets US and Canadian safety standards including ASTM F2412-18a and ASTM F2413-18 I and C impact and compression safety standards and CAN/CSA-Z195-14 Grade 1.
  • Electrical Hazard Protection: Provides secondary underfoot protection against live electrical circuits, electrically energized conductors, parts or apparatus. Meets ASTM F2412-18a, ASTM F2413-18, ASTM F2892-18 and CAN/CSA-Z195-14 standards.
  • Polyurethane Outsole: Lightweight and rugged outsoles provide cushioning, plus slip, oil and abrasion resistance.
  • ReBOTL Material: Products with ReBOTL material contain at least 50% recycled PET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate, the stuff plastic bottles are made of) excepting trace materials.
Timberland PRO Men's, Radius Comp Toe Work Shoe Black Lime 11 M
  • Breathable, durable mesh upper with abrasion-resistant reinforcements
  • Mesh lining to keep feet cool and dry
  • Traditional lace up design with reinforced eyelets
  • Padded collar and tongue for added comfort
  • Anti-fatigue footbeds offer shock absorption and energy return
Timberland PRO Men's Mid Reaxion Athletic Hiker Wateproof Composite Toe Work Boot, Black Gray, 11 Wide
  • Full-grain leather with waterproof membrane
  • Composite Safety Toe powered by CarbonShield technology with Anti-Fatigue Technology polyurethane footbed for shock absorption and energy return
  • TPU Wrapped Aerocore midsole delivers maximum energy return while resisting rips, abrasions and scuffs. Metal and mutilation free.
  • Breathable and moisture-wicking lining with anti-microbial treatment for odor control
  • Lightweight All Weather TPU outsole with anatomically positioned flex grooves, with fiberglass shank for structural support
Timberland PRO Men's Titan Safety Toe Oxford,Haystack Brown,10.5 M
  • Leather oxford with safety toe featuring lace front with metal grommets and padded collar
  • PowerFit comfort system
Timberland Men's White Ledge Mid Waterproof Boot,Dark Brown,8.5 M US
  • Our White Ledge Men's Hiking Boots have premium full-grain waterproof leather uppers, seam-sealed waterproof construction, and rustproof speed lace hardware with hooks at top for secure lacing.
  • LOOK NO FURTHER for trail-ready performance and style. Our selection of men’s hiking boots, waterproof hiking boots, casual boots, and casual shoes is designed to fit in with your outdoor-ready ensembles.
  • TIMBERLAND HAS YOU COVERED whether you're looking for men's boots, women's boots, or kids boots. For the best in hiking boots, rain boots, work boots, casual shoes & boots & more, choose Timberland.
  • WHAT YOU NEED IN THE OUTDOORS: Timberland has the gear you need for all your outdoor adventures, including jackets and coats for outdoor activities, backpacks and luggage & outdoor accessories.
Timberland PRO mens Pit 6 Inch Steel Safety Toe Industrial Work Boot, Brown/Brown, 11 US
  • Safety
  • Made by: Timberland Pro
  • Country of Manufacturing: Dominican Republic
Timberland Pro Men's Reaxion Composite Safety Toe Waterproof Athletic Hiker Work Shoe, Brown/Green, 10.5
  • Safety
  • Manufacturer: Timberland Pro
  • Country of Manufacturer: Bangladesh
Timberland Pro Men's Reaxion Composite Safety Toe Waterproof Athletic Hiker Work Shoe, Brown/Green, 11
  • Footwear
  • Manufacturer: Timberland Pro
  • Country of Manufacturer: Bangladesh
  • Package Dimensions: 13.7" L x 9.0" W x 5.1" H
Timberland PRO Men's Powertrain Mid Alloy Toe ESD Industrial Hiking Boot, Black Synthetic, 12 W US
  • Mid-cut work boot with durable synthetic upper featuring ghillie-style lacing, alloy toe, and branding at tongue and side heel
  • Alloy safety toe shaped on TiTAN last for protection and superior fit
  • Cement construction for flexibility and reduced break-in time
  • Mesh lining with antimicrobial treatment for odor control and comfortable feet
  • Conductive polyurethane midsole for consistent static-dissipative performance
Timberland PRO Men's Powertrain Mid Alloy Toe ESD Industrial Hiking Boot, Black Synthetic, 12 M US
  • Mid-cut work boot with durable synthetic upper featuring ghillie-style lacing, alloy toe, and branding at tongue and side heel
  • Alloy safety toe shaped on TiTAN last for protection and superior fit
  • Cement construction for flexibility and reduced break-in time
  • Mesh lining with antimicrobial treatment for odor control and comfortable feet
  • Conductive polyurethane midsole for consistent static-dissipative performance
[ad_1] Perform Shoe, Toe Kind Alloy, Metatarsal Guard No, Insulated No, Men’s, Dimensions 13, Footwear Width W, Water-resistant No, Lace Up, Peak 4 in, Black, Liner Material Mesh with antimicrobial cure, Shank Material Nylon, Midsole Material Twin Density EVA, Outsole Product Rubber, Footwear Sole Sample Professional Rubber with Inner PU Convenience Zones, 1 Pair

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No
Item Dimensions‏:‎10 x 15 x 6 inches 1.31 Kilos
Merchandise model number‏:‎TB0A1B6U001
Department‏:‎Mens
Day Initially Available‏:‎January 26, 2017
Manufacturer‏:‎Timberland Professional
ASIN‏:‎B01E7T4XPM
Region of Origin‏:‎Bangladesh

Security
Produced by: Timberland Pro
Region of Production: Bangladesh

