Top 10 Best tile to carpet transition strip Reviews

[ad_1] Build a clean changeover from carpet to plank flooring, or other flooring of unique height, with the 46 in. Multi-Reason Reducer. Beautifully shade-matched to NewAge Stone Composite LVP flooring, our Multi-Function Reducers are the excellent incorporate-on to your flooring bundle, for covering doorway gaps and places with diverse flooring heights. The two piece style and design can make for a rapid and quick installation. Simply use adhesive to secure the PVC foundation to the subfloor, and click on in the Multi-Purpose Reducer to cover flooring gaps for a streamlined seem.

Seamlessly transition involving flooring of unique heights

Colour-matched to NewAge Forest Oak LVP flooring

Incorporates PVC extruded base for rapid and simple set up

Very low-profile layout helps prevent trips and falls

Matching wooden grain pattern to NewAge Goods Luxurious Vinyl Planks

Two-piece design and style with snap-in strip for simple installation

Dimensions: 46 in. L x 2.16 in. W x .5 in. H