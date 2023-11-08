Top 10 Best thorogood boots safety toe Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Best thorogood boots safety toe in 2023 Comparison Table
- REMOVABLE ULTIMATE SHOCK ABSORPTION FOOTBED uses dual-density polyurethane concentrated under heel and ball strike zones to absorb impacts and wick away moisture for the most comfortable out-of-the-box work boot out there.
- GOODYEAR STORM WELT CONSTRUCTION provides superior wear resistance and moisture seal between upper and midsole making these extremely dependable and long-lasting mens work boots.
- FIBERGLASS SHANK CONSTRUCTION gives these mens work boots the flex and strength needed to maintain their shape under heavy duress, and 6-inch flexible ankle support keeps you secure up top.
- THOROGOOD’S “JOB-FITTED” DESIGN means American Heritage moc toe boots are ideal for a range of outdoor and industrial applications - go-to boots if you work in construction or maintenance, if you’re a carpenter, electrician, engineer, farmer, machinist, mechanic, plumber, or anyone else who needs durable and comfortable boots while doing tough dirty jobs. The 6-inch non-safety toe moc toe boots have also become iconic boots off the job.
- 100% Leather
- MAXWEAR WEDGE TRACTION OUTSOLE flexes better than other work boot outsoles, absorbing impacts and protecting your feet and ankles while working on difficult surfaces, keeping you on your feet on loose gravel and wet and oily surfaces. Meets ASTM F3445-21 slip-resistance standards sole
- Shaft measures approximately 8.25" from arch
- AMERICAN MADE with USA and globally sourced components by the skilled craftsmen and women at Thorogood’s US plants
- EH RESISTANCE - these MAXWear Wedge work boots meet ASTM F2413-18 electrical hazard resistance safety standards
- REMOVABLE ULTIMATE SHOCK ABSORPTION FOOTBED on Poron Comfort Cushion Insole, Thorogood’s dual-density cushioning uses air-permeable open cells that both wick away moisture and absorb shock for the most comfortable mens work boots out there
- STRONG AND FLEXIBLE SHANK CONSTRUCTION using fiberglass (804-4200, 804-6201) and composite (804-4575) shanks gives these tough mens boots the flex and strength needed to maintain their shape under heavy duress
- GOODYEAR WELT CONSTRUCTION provides superior wear resistance and moisture seal between upper and midsole, making these extremely dependable, long-lasting, and fully-serviceable work boots
- 100% Leather
- AMERICAN MADE with USA and globally sourced components by the skilled craftsmen and women at Thorogood’s US plants
- PREMIUM FULL-GRAIN SADDLE LEATHER BOOTS in Thorogood’s moc toe work boot design are both comfortable and stand up to punishing jobs. Available in Tobacco (804-4308) and Trail Crazyhorse (804-4378), which have a special wax applied, giving them a vintage, Old West look
- Premium full grain saddle leather.
- IMPORTED
- Shaft measures approximately 8" from arch
- PREMIUM FULL-GRAIN LEATHER BOOTS in Thorogood’s moc toe work boots design, in dark Briar Pitstop brown (804-3800), are both comfortable and stand up to punishing jobs
- WATERPROOF BOOTS for men, with gusseted tongue to keep water and liquids at bay while moisture-wicking lining inside pulls sweat away and out, so you can work without worry
- PREMIUM FULL-GRAIN SADDLE LEATHER BOOTS in Thorogood’s moc toe work boots design, Crazyhorse brown (814-3890), are both comfortable and stand up to punishing jobs
- WATERPROOF BOOTS for men, with gusseted tongue to keep water and liquids at bay while the moisture-wicking lining inside pulls sweat away and out, so you can work without worry
Our Best Choice: Thorogood Men’s American Heritage 6″ Moc Toe, MAXwear Wedge Non-Safety Toe Boot
Product Description
Also available in these styles
STYLE#
HEIGHT
COLOR
TOE PROTECTION
EH/SD
WATERPROOF
Color
814-4201
8″
Tobacco
–
EH
–
Tobacco
804-4200
6″
Tobacco
Steel [75]
EH
–
Tobacco
804-6201
6″
Black
Steel [75]
EH
–
Black
814-4266
6″
Black Walnut – Black Sole
–
EH
–
Black Walnut
814-4200
6″
Tobacco
–
EH
–
Tobacco
814-4203
6″
Crazyhorse
–
EH
–
Trail Crazyhorse
814-6201
6″
Black
–
EH
–
Black
814-4216
6″
Black Walnut
–
EH
–
Black Walnut
814-6206
6″
Black-Black Sole (Midnight Series)
–
–
Black
Thorogood has relentlessly focused on craftsmanship, innovation, and comfort, while recognizing the importance of footwear to your livelihood and getting the job done. We make job-fitted boots for the electrician, carpenter, ironworker, boilermaker, sheetmetal worker, utility lineman, millwright, assembler or fabricator, to name a few. You perform a specialized job, so you need a specialized boot. To further accommodate your needs, we offer extended sizes, metatarsal guards, and styles ranging from lace-to-toe, side zip, and wellington footwear.
MAXWEAR WEDGE
True to our Job-Fitted heritage, Thorogood collaborated with Ironworkers, Boilermakers, Electricians, and safety directors to create an outsole for every jobsite. Over the course of two years we worked to develop our exclusive MAXWear outsole that outlasts the competition by 30%. We started with the MAXWear Wedge, and through its proven performance in the field and demand from safety directors for a heeled sole we created the MAXWear 90. Both the MAXWear Wedge and MAXWear 90 offer superior comfort and durability on the job compared to the competition. Feel the comfort in every trusted step with our MAXWear Wedge and put your trust in the MAXWear 90 when climbing ladders or uneven terrain. Thorogood MAXWear outsoles have you covered.
Made in the USA by Union Made
Weinbrenner Shoe Company manufactures our Made in USA footwear at its two union factories in Wisconsin. Our Made in USA footwear is either Berry Compliant (100% Made in the USA with USA components) or Made in the USA with domestic and globally sourced components. Our Built in USA footwear uses all American hides and is assembled at our two union factories in Wisconsin
Thorogood Men’s American Heritage 8″ Moc Toe, MAXWear Wedge Safety Toe Boot
Like the person who wears them, these boots are up to the task and built to last. They look good off the clock, too. And the stylish, tobacco oil-tanned leather allows your feet to breathe. These iconic boots are Made in the USA by union workers who know a thing or two about what it’s like to be in your shoes.
Constructed or manufactured with electric shock-resisting soles and heels capable of withstanding an application of 18,000 volts (root mean square (RMS) value) at 60 Hz for 1 minute with no current flow or leakage current in excess of 1.0 milliamperes under dry conditions
Class I/75 footwear retains a .500 inch (1/2 inch) for men’s and .468 inch (15/32 inch) for women’s or greater clearance after a nominal impact of 75 foot-pounds (101.7J), a 50 pound weight dropped, reaching 117.9 ± 2.4 inches per second velocity at impact. COMPRESSION: Class C/75 footwear retains a .500 inch (1/2 inch) after compression of 2500 lbs. (11,121 N) or greater
Removable Ultimate Shock Absorption footbed on Poron comfort cushion insole
Single-Density Polyurethane Maxwear Wedge – MAXWear Wedge slip resistant outsole
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Item model number:814-4200
Department:Mens
Date First Available:October 21, 2010
Manufacturer:Thorogood
ASIN:B00A1H93C8
Made in USA
Goodyear storm welt construction