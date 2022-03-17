Top 10 Best thermometer for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

● MAX/MIN/CLEAR:

Quickly press: press to display the maximum minimum temperature. When there is no button operation, the current temperature display will be restored after 30s. Long press(5s): long press to clear the maximum inimum temperature record value, then re-record.

●TX

Quickly press: send temperature data to the Temperature and humidity monitor, when the transmission is successful, the red light of wireless remote sensor will flash once. Long press(5s): reset the synchronization between the Wireless remote sensor and the Temperature and humidity monitor. Sensor displays CH8, indicating that the reset is successful. After resetting, the wireless remote sensor needs to be powered on again (Can be synchronized within 2 minutes after the wireless remote sensor is re-powered on) When synchronizing try to make the Wireless remote sensor close to the Temperature and humidity monitor and please do not press any button.

●Flexible

add an Inkbird M1 WiFi Gateway (sold separately) to pair with Pool Thermometer for data and alerts via the Internet.

Button Icon Description



●CH/R:

Quickly press: press to switch the current channel and the wireless remote sensor can be fixed in the current channel. When switching to”CH8″, after 5s, the temperature and humidity of Wireless remote sensors will be displayed in turn, each will show 5 seconds. Long press(5s):It can reset the synchronization between the Temperature and humidity monitor and all Wireless remote sensors. After resetting, the Wireless remote sensor needs to be re-powered (Re-install the battery) before it synchronize with the Temperature and humidity monitor. (within 2 minutes).

●°C/°F:

Quickly press:

When in normal working mode, press to switch(Temperature and humidity monitor and Wireless remote sensors) temperature unit to°C or°F When the display is showing the maximum minimum temperature(press MAX/MIN/CLEAR button to display the maximum minimum temperature), press to switch the maximum and minimum recording time interval of temperature to ALL-TIME or 24 hours.

Dimensions

8cm*8cm*14cm

16.4cm*9.1cm*6.4cm

Power

2x AA (Not Included)

Pool Thermometer Temperature Measurement Range

-40~158°F (-40-70℃)

-40~70℃ (-40~158°F)

Bluetooth Connection Range

300ft (transmission distance)

Bluetooth

Display/Screen

✓

Compatible with WiFi Gateway

✓

Package Dimensions‏:‎7.6 x 4.45 x 3.43 inches; 10.55 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎August 21, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Inkbird

ASIN‏:‎B08GFZS475

🛀Wireless Connection: The maximum connection distance is 300 feet. You can check temperature readings with the receiver without going outside the room.

🛀Accurate Reading: Support both Fahrenheit and Celsius readings.

🛀Premium quality: The thermometer has adopted high quality materials, it is solid and durable.

🛀Multiple Uses: The IPX7 waterproof thermometer is ideal for Indoor&Outdoor use like swimming pools, Fish Ponds, aquariums, baby bath, spas etc. Wireless remote sensor temperature measurement range: -40℃~70℃(-40℉~158℉).

🛀Attention:After installing, please pay attention to tightening the product to prevent water.