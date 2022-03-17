Top 10 Best thermometer for pool Reviews

Top 10 Best thermometer for pool in 2022 Comparison Table
- 🛀Wireless Connection: The maximum connection distance is 300 feet. You can check temperature readings with the receiver without going outside the room.
- 🛀Accurate Reading: Support both Fahrenheit and Celsius readings.
- 🛀Premium quality: The thermometer has adopted high quality materials, it is solid and durable.
- 🛀Multiple Uses: The IPX7 waterproof thermometer is ideal for Indoor&Outdoor use like swimming pools, Fish Ponds, aquariums, baby bath, spas etc. Wireless remote sensor temperature measurement range: -40℃~70℃(-40℉~158℉).
- 🛀Attention:After installing, please pay attention to tightening the product to prevent water.
- 🏊Includes rope tether to keep the thermometer from floating away.
- 🏊The pond thermometer is made from durable material & shatter-resistant, so you can use it for a long time.
- 🏊Temperature reading range：20 to 120 °F / -10 to 50 °C.
- 🏊Suitable for Paddling Pools, Swimming Pools, Hot tubs, Baby Pool, Fish ponds, Jacuzzis, Spas and Large Aquariums, etc.
- 🏊This is not a toy, keep away from children. No more guesswork with accurate temperature readings.
- 🦀Includes rope tether to keep the thermometer from floating away.
- 🦀The pond thermometer is made from durable material & shatter-resistant, so you can use it for a long time.
- 🦀Temperature reading range：20 to 120 °F / -10 to 50 °C.
- 🦀Suitable for Paddling Pools, Swimming Pools, Hot tubs, Baby Pool, Fish ponds, Jacuzzis, Spas and Large Aquariums, etc.
- 🦀This is not a toy, keep away from children.No more guesswork with accurate temperature readings.
- Premium quality---Floating Swimming Pool Thermometer is Built from Durable Material & Shatter Resistant
- Accurately---Measures pool and spa water temperature and provide accurate reading
- Easy to Read---Large temperature reading display, in Fahrenheit and Celsius. Reads Up to 120 Fahrenheit and 50 Celsius
- EASY TO USE---Simply drop this in your pool, spa, pond, or anything else you may want to use and it will start to get a temperature reading for you
- For All Outdoor & Indoor Swimming Pools, Spas, Hot Tubs, Aquariums & Fish Ponds
- SOLAR POWERED: The GAME Solar Digital Pool and Spa Thermometer is solar powered which means no batteries are needed. This floating swimming pool thermometer stays charged by using energy from the earth’s sun.
- LARGE, EASY-TO-READ NUMBERS: This floating temperature gauge features large, easy-to-read numbers on a double-sided LCD screen that is angled allowing you to easily determine the temperature of your pool, spa, pond or bathtub.
- TEMPERATURES IN FAHRENHEIT OR CELSIUS: Our pool and hot tub thermometer is made from high-quality, shatter-resistant materials. Use the blue button to switch the temperature display to Fahrenheit or Celsius. This floating pool temperature gauge reaches a depth of 5-inches below the water’s surface for a more accurate reading of your swimming pool’s water temperature.
- TETHER INCLUDED: For easy installation and a secure fit, we’ve built a durable and long-lasting tether. The tether helps to prevent it from floating into the skimmer basket or other pool-cleaning equipment.
- PAIRS PERFECTLY WTH OTHER GAME PRODUCTS: Our wireless pool thermometer design is produced by GAME. This thermometer pairs perfectly with other great GAME-branded pool products such as our solar chlorinators.
- Thermometer is 7” tall and reads in both F° and C°
- Includes rope tether to keep the thermometer from floating away
- Dog-shaped top adds fun and décor to your pool
- Made from durable ABS plastic to last from season to season
- No more guesswork with accurate temperature readings
- DURABLE MATERIAL : Large floating pool thermometer is in superior quality , and built from durable material & shatter resistant.It has excellent comprehensive physical and mechanical properties
- EASY to USE: This thermometer provides an accurate pool water temperature reading in pool, spa, hot tubs, bath tubs
- FUNNY POOL THERMOMETER - This floating pool thermometer uses animal cartoon design, it can perfectly be used as a water thermometer.The man-shaped top adds fun and décor to your pool.
- ACCURATE TEMPERATURE READING - It can read F ° and C ° simultaneously. The high precision temperature sensor can ensure accurate temperature reading and provide a flexible temperature reading range from 0 ℃ to 50 ℃.
- WIDE USED - Suitable for a variety of occasions, all outdoor and indoor swimming pools, SPA, hot tub, aquarium, and fish pond.
Our Best Choice: Inkbird IBS-P01R Wireless Pool Thermometer Floating Easy Read, Remote Pool Thermometer for Swimming Pool, Bath Water, and Hot Tubs
Product Description
● MAX/MIN/CLEAR:
Quickly press: press to display the maximum minimum temperature. When there is no button operation, the current temperature display will be restored after 30s. Long press(5s): long press to clear the maximum inimum temperature record value, then re-record.
●TX
Quickly press: send temperature data to the Temperature and humidity monitor, when the transmission is successful, the red light of wireless remote sensor will flash once. Long press(5s): reset the synchronization between the Wireless remote sensor and the Temperature and humidity monitor. Sensor displays CH8, indicating that the reset is successful. After resetting, the wireless remote sensor needs to be powered on again (Can be synchronized within 2 minutes after the wireless remote sensor is re-powered on) When synchronizing try to make the Wireless remote sensor close to the Temperature and humidity monitor and please do not press any button.
●Flexible
add an Inkbird M1 WiFi Gateway (sold separately) to pair with Pool Thermometer for data and alerts via the Internet.
Button Icon Description
●CH/R:
Quickly press: press to switch the current channel and the wireless remote sensor can be fixed in the current channel. When switching to”CH8″, after 5s, the temperature and humidity of Wireless remote sensors will be displayed in turn, each will show 5 seconds. Long press(5s):It can reset the synchronization between the Temperature and humidity monitor and all Wireless remote sensors. After resetting, the Wireless remote sensor needs to be re-powered (Re-install the battery) before it synchronize with the Temperature and humidity monitor. (within 2 minutes).
●°C/°F:
Quickly press:
When in normal working mode, press to switch(Temperature and humidity monitor and Wireless remote sensors) temperature unit to°C or°F When the display is showing the maximum minimum temperature(press MAX/MIN/CLEAR button to display the maximum minimum temperature), press to switch the maximum and minimum recording time interval of temperature to ALL-TIME or 24 hours.
Dimensions
8cm*8cm*14cm
8cm*8cm*14cm
16.4cm*9.1cm*6.4cm
Power
2x AA (Not Included)
2x AA (Not Included)
Pool Thermometer Temperature Measurement Range
-40~158°F (-40-70℃)
-40~70℃ (-40~158°F)
Bluetooth Connection Range
300ft (transmission distance)
300ft
Bluetooth
Display/Screen
✓
✓
Compatible with WiFi Gateway
✓
Package Dimensions:7.6 x 4.45 x 3.43 inches; 10.55 Ounces
Date First Available:August 21, 2020
Manufacturer:Inkbird
ASIN:B08GFZS475
