Top 10 Best the hidden stairs and the magic carpet Reviews

When Neal and Julie agree to help Eric straighten up his basement, they in no way visualize that they’re in for extra than receiving a very little dusty. But as the three kids stick to a soccer ball into the small space underneath the basement stairs, the floor quickly evaporates to reveal a rainbow staircase to another earth!Ahead of they have a prospect to look all-around, they are caught in the midst of a battle. Shiny red guys driving big lizards are capturing arrows straight at them. They are saved by Princess Keeah of Droon who tells them the crimson guys are warriors for the evil Lord Sparr. She guarantees to assist them get property if they will have a information for her.The information is sent correctly but the courageous Keeah has been captured by Lord Sparr. Outfitted with a cape of invisibility, a six legged camel/horse, and a talkative spider-troll named Max, the 3 youngsters take care of to sneak in and rescue Keeah.Astride a magic carpet, Julie, Eric, Neal, and Keeah fly to the stairs that will get the three “Higher Earth” small children again property. The kids are astonished to explore that no time has passed back again in their individual planet. But even as they marvel at their adventure, they notice that Princess Keeah has still left them a top secret message: Your dreams will inform you to return!