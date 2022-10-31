Top 10 Best tetra water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the manufacturer

Why Tetra(R) Pond Debris-Handling Pump?

Easy to clean

To clean the pump, simply unplug and remove it from the pond and clean the debris that has collected around the outside of the cage.

Continuous operation

For powering pond waterfalls and fountains 24/7 with rugged debris-handling impeller that can pass debris up to 1/4 inch in diameter.

Low maintenance

The motor has an anti-corrosive ceramic shaft, which allows the pump to operate for long periods of time with little maintenance.

Energy efficient

The asynchronous motor technology and unidirectional impeller use less energy to pump a large volume of pond water without clogging.

Keeping your pond clean

Clog-free performance

The Tetra Pond Debris-Handling Pump provides clog-free performance for pond filters, waterfalls or streams. It features a pre-filter cage that prevents leaves, sticks and other large debris from entering the unit and also protects fish from the pump’s impeller.

Keeping your pond clean

Flow performance

Determine how high you waterfall will be from the pond surface. The higher the top of the waterfall is from the pond surfaces, the less flow will result.

Keeping your pond clean

Debris-handling technology

Water, dirt and debris are drawn through the quarter-inch holes in the large pre-filter cage that surrounds the pump. Pond water with dirt and debris are pumped to an external filter for removal or directly to a waterfall or stream.

Model

DHP 3600

DHP 4200

Max. Flow

3690 GPH

4235 GPH

Max. Pumping Height

11.4 Feet

13.1 Feet

Watts

199

233

Pond Size

Up to 3,000 Gallons

Up to 4,000 Gallons

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 13.15 x 10.5 x 8.63 inches; 13.6 Pounds

Item model number ‏ : ‎ 26569

Department ‏ : ‎ Pond

Date First Available ‏ : ‎ May 3, 2006

Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ TetraPond

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B001QILRW0

Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China