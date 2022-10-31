Top 10 Best tetra water pump Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated tetra water pump in 2022 Comparison Table
- REPLACEMENT CARBON FILTER Keeps aquarium water crystal clear – removes odors and discoloration
- CATCHES DEBRIS Dense dual-sided mesh filters debris and fish waste
- FITS TETRA WHISPER WATER FILTERS Color coded to make it simple to remember which replacement cartridge size to purchase
- CONVENIENT Replacement filter cartridges are fully assembled and ready to use
- USAGE Change monthly or sooner if needed
- POWERFUL: Tetra Whisper Air Pump provides dependable airflow to your aquarium.
- QUIET: Patented dome shape, suspended motor and sound-dampening chambers for quiet operation.
- PROVIDES OXYGEN AND WATER MOVEMENT: Keeps underwater pets happy.
- AVAILABLE SIZES: Select the proper size for your tank – 10, 20 and 40-gallon pumps have single air outlets, 60 and 100-gallon pumps feature dual outlets.
- NON-UL LISTED: Reliable performance at an economical cost.
- Specs & Dimensions: 4.1*2.6*3.5 inches; The 6.5 ft. long power cord offers convenient installation and an adjustable knob allows you to control of water flow rate and pressure; Max flow rate: 800 GPH (3000L/H); Max lift height: up to 10 ft.; Wattage: 24W; Voltage: 110-120V
- Detachable & Cleanable: This powerful yet small-sized water pump is easy to hide and disguise; No tools necessary for disassembly and it’s very easy to clean
- Many Possible Placement Positions: Place the pump flat on its base, stick it on an angled or vertical surface, and manually rotate it into any position you need
- Wide Range of Applications: This is a high-performance, energy-efficient pump and is well-designed for use in ponds, fountains, waterfalls, hydroponic systems, and irrigation systems and so on; Working Temperature: 32℉ to 104℉
- 3 Outlet Adapters：Includes three nozzles with different diameter sizes: 0.51 in., 0.62 in., and 0.74 in., providing different water flow effects for all your different needs
- UNASSEMBLED REPLACEMENT CARBON FILTER Keeps aquarium water crystal clear – removes odors and discoloration
- CATCHES DEBRIS Dense dual-sided mesh filters debris and fish waste
- FITS TETRA WHISPER WATER FILTERS Color coded to make it simple to remember which replacement cartridge size to purchase
- CONVENIENT Easy to assemble and easy to replace
- USAGE Change monthly or sooner if needed
- EFFICIENT FILTRATION: Cleans and removes odors from water in turtle, newt and frog terrariums
- DUAL-SIDED MESH: Catches debris and waste to keep water crystal clear
- CONVENIENT: Disposable, fully assembled and ready to use
- EASY TO REPLACE: Replacing cartridges is fast and easy – change every four weeks
- SIZE: Medium size fits TetraFauna ReptoFilter 20 gallon, Viqaquarium and Decorative ReptoFilter
- Aquarium KIT Hexagon-shaped aquarium kit is perfect for betta fish
- COLORFUL Bubbling disc automatically cycles through a rainbow of LED light colors
- INCLUDES FILTER Includes air pump-driven Tetra Whisper Internal Power Filter to keep your tank clean and provide a healthy environment for pet fish
- AIR PUMP Drives both the bubbling disc and the filter
- CONVENIENT Clear canopy has a hole for easy feeding
- GOLDFISH FORMULATION: Specially designed for use as a staple daily food for your goldfish
- COLORFUL, FLOATING PELLETS: Scientifically developed mix of highly nutritious ingredients plus vitamins, minerals and trace elements
- BITE SIZE: Nutritionally complete diet also enhances your goldfish’s naturally brilliant colors
- PROCARE FORMULA: Helps support fish’s immune system for optimal health and long life
- FOR DAILY FEEDING: Feed your goldfish two to three times daily, only as much as your fish can consume within several minutes
- GOLDFISH FORMULATION: Specially designed for use as a staple flake food for your goldfish or small koi.
- FOR DAILY FEEDING: Nutritionally balanced diet for optimal health, color and vitality.
- PROCARE FORMULA: Helps support fish’s immune system for optimal health and long life.
- CLEAN AND CLEAR WATER FORMULA: Designed to be easily digested, helping to keep aquarium water clean and clear.
- COLOR ENHANCING: Enhances the goldfish’s naturally brilliant colors.
- REPLACEMENT CARBON FILTER: Keeps aquarium water crystal clear, healthy and polished – activated carbon removes odors and discoloration.
- CATCHES DEBRIS: Layers of multi-density floss effectively trap even the smallest particulates.
- FOR TETRA WHISPER EX POWER FILTERS: Available in medium and large sizes to fit the range of Tetra Whisper EX Filters.
- CONVENIENT: Replacement filter cartridges are fully assembled and ready to use.
- USAGE: Change monthly or sooner if needed.
- CONDITIONS AQUA-TERRARIUM WATER: Essential care formula for pet reptiles and fragile amphibians.
- MAKES TAP WATER SAFE: Instantly neutralizes harmful chlorine, chloramines, ammonia and heavy metals.
- INSTANT RESULTS: Liquid formula works in seconds to condition aqua-terrarium water.
- PROTECTS SKIN: Contains colloids to protect the skin of turtles and other species.
- USAGE: Add 1 tsp for every 10 gallons of water.
Our Best Choice: Tetra Pond Debris-Handling Pump, Energy Efficient, UL Listed
Why Tetra(R) Pond Debris-Handling Pump?
Easy to clean
To clean the pump, simply unplug and remove it from the pond and clean the debris that has collected around the outside of the cage.
Continuous operation
For powering pond waterfalls and fountains 24/7 with rugged debris-handling impeller that can pass debris up to 1/4 inch in diameter.
Low maintenance
The motor has an anti-corrosive ceramic shaft, which allows the pump to operate for long periods of time with little maintenance.
Energy efficient
The asynchronous motor technology and unidirectional impeller use less energy to pump a large volume of pond water without clogging.
Keeping your pond clean
Clog-free performance
The Tetra Pond Debris-Handling Pump provides clog-free performance for pond filters, waterfalls or streams. It features a pre-filter cage that prevents leaves, sticks and other large debris from entering the unit and also protects fish from the pump’s impeller.
Flow performance
Flow performance
Determine how high you waterfall will be from the pond surface. The higher the top of the waterfall is from the pond surfaces, the less flow will result.
Debris-handling technology
Debris-handling technology
Water, dirt and debris are drawn through the quarter-inch holes in the large pre-filter cage that surrounds the pump. Pond water with dirt and debris are pumped to an external filter for removal or directly to a waterfall or stream.
Model
DHP 3600
DHP 4200
Max. Flow
3690 GPH
4235 GPH
Max. Pumping Height
11.4 Feet
13.1 Feet
Watts
199
233
Pond Size
Up to 3,000 Gallons
Up to 4,000 Gallons
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
Product Dimensions : 13.15 x 10.5 x 8.63 inches; 13.6 Pounds
Item model number : 26569
Department : Pond
Date First Available : May 3, 2006
Manufacturer : TetraPond
ASIN : B001QILRW0
Country of Origin : China