Top 10 Best tent with air conditioner port Reviews

The Ozark Path 12 Man or woman Prompt Cabin Tent sets up in beneath two minutes! This 12-person tent involves no assembly for the reason that the poles are pre-attached to the tent just unfold and prolong. This three-place, cabin-model tent has substantial windows on all sides and place to stand up. It features a huge entrance awning for enjoyable underneath the shade. In addition, it easily matches 3 queen airbeds or up to 12 campers in sleeping luggage on the flooring. Two inner room dividers enable you to develop independent sleeping and living areas. Retain cool with the oversized floor vent that also suits an air conditioner.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎52.36 x 14.17 x 12.6 inches 61 Lbs .

Day Very first Available‏:‎March 13, 2014

Manufacturer‏:‎Ozark Trail

ASIN‏:‎B01JK6V2D8

16′ x 16′ quick cabin tent

Sleeps 12

Fits 3 queen airbeds

Sets up in below 2 minutes

7 absolutely closeable home windows