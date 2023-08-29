Top 10 Best tent heater battery operated Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Specification:

Purposes:Indoor/Outdoor

Product:Stomach muscles

Lights:12 LEDs

Wattage:1.5W(Max)

Input:DC 5V 700mA

Battery:3.7V 1800mAh

Shade Temperature: 5500k

Perform temperature:– 40℃

Dimensions:1.26X2.76X4.53inch

Bundle provided:

-1 x Portable LED lamp

-1 x Hanging ring

-1x Micro USB cable

-1 x Remote control product

-1 x Manual

Here are some guidelines for your reference:

1.Charging indicator:When the crimson indicator retains flashing 3 times every single 2 seconds,it must be charged.When the power supply is linked,the red indicator will keep flashing.When the pink indicator stops flashing,it is totally billed

Cost time:When you use a electrical power offer that is larger than the cost enter power of the lamp,the cost timeis less than 4 several hours,considerably less than the charging energy of the input lamp,and the demand time is increased than 4 several hours.

2.How extended can I use when the lamp battery is fully billed?

Large -4 several hours,Medium -14 hours,Small -300 hrs

3.Rapid switch off the lamp,any stalls,long press the electrical power button for 2 seconds to change off the lamp,and into the deep slumber state.In the usual slumber and change on the state can be used remote control lights,deep sleep ailments,infrared

remote handle does not operate.the lamp overall body also has a button swap,No only can Turn ON/OFF the lamp but also modify the brightness.

4.There is certainly a piece of white insulator below the battery of the distant management, take it out right before working with the distant,and put it back again when you do not use the distant in purchase to prolong the utilization of the battery.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎2.76 x 1.26 x 4.53 inches 5.28 Ounces

Day First Available‏:‎June 25, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎unknow

ASIN‏:‎B01HK1K4HA

Uncomplicated TO Run: infrared remote regulate design, 10 meters working length, lying can also change the brightness

Most PORTABILITY: outfitted with mountaineering buckle, enabling you to easily camp the up coming time. Use it as a lantern, hold it backpack or pocket, or dangle it in a tent

Water resistant IPX5: luminous button and energy connector are water resistant layout, seamless shell, rain can also be made use of as usual

Energy Preserving:no want to invest in AA batteries, created-in 1800mAh rechargeable battery, you can use the energy, computer USB port or 5V charger charge

Best FOR: jogging, walking, tenting, examining, fishing, looking, walking puppies, climbing, children, Diy & far more.