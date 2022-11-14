Top 10 Best telescoping pole for pool skimmer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Item Description

The skimmer’s potent nylon netting and sturdy plastic body enable you to accumulate much more leaves and debris with no stressing about the skimmer breaking. This implies that you can save both time and money, by averting the problem of replacing your skimmer each individual season.

High top quality thick plastic body and netting developed to easily maneuver by means of drinking water.

Will not scratch pool liner.

48″ significant responsibility swimming Pool Leaf Net Skimmer Rake with telescopic aluminum pole

Get much more get the job done accomplished in considerably less time. Thoroughly clean your pool with the self-confidence of understanding this pool rake can tackle nearly anything you throw at it.

It has a easy and glossy exterior with an extra flat lip aspect which is excellent for scooping leaves and particles off the pool surface. It is also super slender which permits it to glide gracefully by.

Scoops out leaves, bugs, and even tiny particles from swimming swimming pools, hot tubs, ponds, and fountains.

Dimensions

72.5″ leaf skimmer with pole

19.5 x 13.5 inches

17 x 14.5 inches

Pole

✓

Variety

extended-lasting chemical-resistant fine mesh nylon

prolonged-lasting chemical-resistant fantastic mesh nylon

lengthy-long lasting chemical-resistant fine mesh nylon

Body

plastic body

plastic frame

plastic frame

Applied scene

pool, warm tub, spa, jacuzzi or fountain

pool, very hot tub, spa, jacuzzi or fountain

pool, sizzling tub, spa, jacuzzi or fountain

Swimming Pool Spa Fountain Leaf Particles Skimmer Net w/4′ Telescopic Aluminum Pole

Lightweight with sturdy frame

Made from aluminum and rugged plastic, this space-conserving cleansing tool is crucial for smaller higher than floor pools or speedy location skimming any measurement pool

Swiftly removes leaves and other particles, leaves your pool irresistibly clear

4-ft very long