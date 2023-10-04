Top 10 Best tankless water heater valve kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Watts LFTWH-UT-HC-RV Tankless Drinking water Heater Valve Established with Aid Valve is created to simplify the installation, routine maintenance, and operation of tankless drinking water heaters. This inexpensive valve set supplies all vital valves and fittings demanded for typical tankless water heater installations and facilitates less difficult drinking water heating, purging, and draining. It incorporates a warm and cold valve established with spring look at valve, a tension reduction valve set at 150 psi, entire port quarter change ball valve, 3/4 in. union relationship to the water heater, and 3/4 in. union with threaded tailpieces for link to the plumbing line. Guide No cost* development to comply with Direct Totally free* set up necessities. The pressure ranking is 600 psi.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎13.1 x 7.8 x 3.5 inches 5 Lbs

Merchandise model number‏:‎LFTWH-UT-HC-RV

Day First Available‏:‎September 24, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎Watts

ASIN‏:‎B00CL4FJB8

State of Origin‏:‎China

Simplifies set up and operation of fuel or electrical tankless h2o heaters

Direct No cost* copper silicon alloy body. The wetted surface of this product or service contacted by consumable water contains less than .25% of guide by pounds

Colour-coded ball valves

Quarter-transform purge and drain valve

Straightforward to install