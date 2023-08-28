Top 10 Best tankless water heater cleaning kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

2-Pack 6FT Red/Blue Lined Stainless Steel Braided Washing Machine Hoses with Universal 3/4″ Connector. Key Features:

Two layers PVC core with reinforced nylon in between and 304 stainless steel braided outer cover for high performance and durable water supply applications

Universal connector fits all washing machines

Comply with following standards: ASME A112.18.6-2017/CSA B125.6-17, NSF/ANSI 61,372

While typical water supply pressure ranges 50 – 80psi, our hoses are rated 290psi with burst strength up to 1500psi.

Working temperature ranges -40 to 210F

Come with 10-year warranty for quality issues for added peace of mind

ONE PAIR of 304 stainless steel braided premium washing machine hoses 6ft long each with 3/4″ 90 degree elbow connection. Red lined for HOT water and blue lined for COLD water.

BURST PROOF – Designed to last, our hoses use true 304 stainless steel for braided outer protective cover which last incredibly long time for effective protection against rust and burst. Some other hoses may not use real 304 stainless steel for the braided cover and could result in rust even burst.

INDUSTRY STANDARDS – Our hoses comply with following standards: ASME A112.18.6-2017/CSA B125.6-17, NSF/ANSI 61,372

UNIVERSAL FIT – Our hoses connect to all washing machines with industry standard 3/4″ 90 degree elbow FHT(Female Hose Threaded) or FGH(Female Garden Hose) connector fittings. Easy installation for home laundry room water supply lines.

MONEY BACK GUARANTEE – We offer 100% money back guarantee with no questions asked. This great product also comes with 10-year warranty for quality related issues because we are so confident about our product quality. Rest assured for your purchases.