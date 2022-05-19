Top 10 Best tankless hot water heater electric Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best tankless hot water heater electric in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Sio Green SIO14 v2 Infrared Electric Tankless Water Heater – Instant Hot Water Heater – Corrosion Free – Free Maintenance – 220v – 240v / 60A / 14W
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 17 x 17 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 27 Sizing; Refer to the sizing map. Requires 3x40 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 27-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for whole home applications; provides between 2.7 and 6.5 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Limited Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
- Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates
- Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire
- For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended
- Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW - 3.5 kW
- Connection Fittings 1/2" NPT
- Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
- Manufactured in United States
- Pipe Fittings:3/4 inch NPT
- Required Breaker:4 x 40 A
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Heating elements are durable and are threaded for easy replacement
- Activation Flow - 0.3 GPM
- Endless Hot Water: Enjoy unlimited hot water flow throughout the house; compact, durable, and easy to install; professional installation recommended
- Energy and Space Efficient: Space-saving design conserves energy as it heats only when necessary
- Optimal Water Pressure: High-performance up to 6.5 GPM hot water flow rate for a powerful, constant stream
- Enhanced scale detection lessens possibility of serious, long-term damage to unit
- Guaranteed to Last: 10-, 5-, and 1-year residential factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
- Lifetime warranty
- Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
- Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
- Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
- This unit is flow activate
- Save up to 60% on electricity bills for water heating
- Compact design saves space and is easy to install almost anywhere
- No electrical connection is required so it's perfect alternative for those homes experiencing frequent power outages
- Unlimited hot water whenever is needed
- The 220V ECO 11kW unit is ideal for 1 simultaneous points of use in US Southern Regions where the incoming water temperature is above 70°F. In colder regions, it is suitable for a sink at 1. 3 GPM.
- German-designed with high quality stainless steel water channel and heating chamber.
- SMART Technology: Easy management and simple adjustments on a LCD Panel allows you to program the exact desired water temperature thereby optimizing electricity consumption.
- Requires (1) 60 Amp breaker and must be installed by a professional plumber or electrician to ensure safety and quality.
- Marey’s ECO line can maintain 98% efficiency level throughout their lifetime.
Product Description
Previous technology, which accounts for a majority of the homes today, will heat a tank full of water from the inside with metallic heating elements. The elements eventually corrode and efficiency decreases rapidly. This leads to high electricity bills, unhealthy water, and expensive equipment costs for maintenance or product replacement. In most electric tankless designs, water flows past heating coils to produce the on-demand hot water, rather than keeping it stored. However, the results are still the same.
Our Engineers first decided on a completely no metallic heating tube, that would be resistant to corrosion, hard water deposit build up and could inject heating BTUs into to water as it passed through the heat exchanger. Their choice of media to use was Quartz. Not only is there an abundant supply of Quartz worldwide, it is also recyclable! Quartz heating tubes have been used for many years because of its rapid thermal properties and stability after many years of use without any deterioration. A patented coating was applied to the outside of the Quartz tubes to reflect or contain the Far-Infrared Energy to heat cold water as it passed through the heating chambers. Far-Infrared energy is safe and is known to condition hard water deposits.
What is Quartz Element and Far Infrared Ray?
Tech Specs
Quartz Elements
No Maintenance required
No Corrosion
No Calcium Deposits (ideal for hard water area)
Superior Heating Efficiency
Operational Longevity
No Venting Required
Environmentally Free
Recyclable Materials
Far Infrared Ray & Quartz Elements
Far infrared heating technology has been developed by NASA for decades, and quartz tubes are used for various high temperature applications. The process of combining carbon coating heating element technology on quartz tubes to generate far infrared energy to heat water and amplifies far infrared energy inside the quartz tube.
The benefits of Quartz Elements
Free-Maintenance
No more routine flushing to maintain some level of the efficiency and since you don’t have to replace the heating elements periodically, it will save you both time and money!
No Corrosion & No Calcium Deposits
The systems energize your water with quartz elements that create heat without requiring direct contact of metal for heating with the water and minimizes your chances of corrosion accumulating in the water.
Features
Automatic Modulating Technology
In Automatic mode, the software is using smart modulating technology and formula to calculate the difference between the desired temperature and current temperature, then predicts how much power it requires to ensure the process temperature remains as close to the set point as possible.
Temperature Adjustment
Our premium Sio14 designed for high performance usage in Residential operating 24h/a day for 365 days a year.
Quick & Easy Installation
If you require unlimited hot water, the Sio14-Residential can be installed as in Series, Parallel and Hybrid mode, delivery higher flow rate for higher demand.
See the color chart of North America to find the average incoming water temperature in your region.
Choose Your Inlet Ground Water Temperature
Temp rise @ Flow Rate for Sio14 (max power):
30ºF @ 3.0 GPM40ºF @ 2.8 GPM50ºF @ 2.3 GPM60ºF @ 2.0 GPM
For example:
Average cold inlet region 67ºF + temp rise 40ºF @ flow rate 2.8 GPM = 107ºF Outlet Average cold inlet region 72ºF + temp rise 30ºF @ flow rate 3.0 GPM = 102ºF Outlet
Requirement:
240v/Min Panel 150A2 x 30A Double Pole Breakers2 set of pairs 2 #10 AWG WireHard Wiring3/4″ Water Connection NPT
Manufacturer Cover: This unit is qualified One-to-One Replacement Cover service contract (“Replacement Cover”) provides for the replacement of the Product purchased by you if found to be defective during the term of two (2) year(s) from the date of purchase. When the Product failure occurs due to an electrical or mechanical defect, You will receive a replacement product of like kind, quality and value (same condition). Once the Product has been replaced, the cover will carry on the rest of the period from the date of original purchase. Notwithstanding the foregoing time period, the Heat Exchanger portion of the product shall have an additional Eight (8) year limited cover beginning at the expiration of the above two (2) year One-to-One Replacement Cover. This means that, the Product will have a total cover of ten (10) years stated from the date of Sales Invoice/Receipt of the Product, subject to payment of the applicable fee, shipping fee for the Replacement Cover selected. Contact SioGreen to execute this Replacement
Cold Inlet 37ºF-51ºF
Cold Inlet 52ºF-61ºF
Cold Inlet 62ºF and Above
IR30 v2 POU
1 Sink Low-Flow (Require use with 0.5 GPM faucet aerator included)
1 Sink Low-Flow (Require use with 0.5 GPM faucet aerator included)
1 Sink Low-Flow (Require use with 0.5 GPM faucet aerator included)
IR260 v2 POU
1 Sink Low-Flow (Require use with 0.5 GPM faucet aerator included)
1 Sink Low-Flow (Require use with 0.5 GPM faucet aerator included)
1 Sink High-Flow
SIO14 v2
1 Shower Low-Flow (recommend use with 1.5 GPM shower-head)
1 Shower High-Flow
2 Showers High-Flow
SIO18 v2
2 Showers Low-Flow
2 Showers High-Flow
2 Showers & 1 Sink Low-Flow
kW
3.4
6.0
14.0
18.0
Max Amperage/Voltage
30A/120v
30A/240v
60A/240v
80A/240v
Max Required Breaker
1x 30A on Power 4 or 1x 20A on Power 3
1x 30A Double Pole on Power 4 or 1x 20A Double Pole on Power 3
2x 30A Double Pole
2x 40A Double Pole
Min. Wire Gauge
1x 10 AWG
2x 10 AWG
2 pairs x 10 AWG
2 pairs x 8 AWG
Water Connections
1/2″ NPS (1/2″ NPT adapters included)
1/2″ NPS (1/2″ NPT adapters included)
3/4″ NPT
3/4″ NPT
Auto Modulating Technology
X
X
✓
✓
Temp. rise @ flow rate
30ºF @ 0.8 GPM 40ºF @ 0.7 GPM 50ºF @ 0.6 GPM 60ºF @ 0.4 GPM
30ºF @ 1.5 GPM 40ºF @ 1.2 GPM 50ºF @ 1.0 GPM 60ºF @ 0.8 GPM
30ºF @ 3.0 GPM 40ºF @ 2.8 GPM 50ºF @ 2.3 GPM 60ºF @ 2.0 GPM
30ºF @ 4.0 GPM 40ºF @ 3.6 GPM 50ºF @ 3.0 GPM 60ºF @ 2.5 GPM
Size
13.5”x8.5”x3”
13.5”x8.5”x3”
20″x14″x6″
20″x14″x6″
What’s included
IR30 v2 POU, 1.5 feet power core, Outlet Flow Gate Valve Adjuster, Flow Limited Aerator Sink, Wall Mount Bracket, Instruction Manual
IR260 v2 POU, Outlet Flow Gate Valve Adjuster, Flow Limited Aerator Sink, Wall Mount Bracket, Instruction Manual
Sio14 v2, Wall Mount Bracket, Instruction Manual
Sio18 v2, Wall Mount Bracket, Instruction Manual
✔PLEASE CALL US FOR SIZING CORRECTLY FOR YOUR UNIT 1 (888) 270-8452 . HOT WATER ANYTIME YOU WANT WITHOUT ANY HASSLE! The Sio Green premium tankless water heater is here to help you enjoy your hand wash or wash the dishes with warm water anytime you want without any fuss. The infrared heating design will heat ONLY the water you use, thus allowing you to save time and money!
✔PATENTED TECHNOLOGY, NO COIL METALLIC ELEMENTS, NO CORROSION, NO MAINTENANCE! That’s right! Our tankless hot water electric heater will create heat without direct contact with metals, which will in turn prevent corrosion, limescale deposit and calcium buildup. As a result, you will have to spend $0 on maintenance or replacements!
✔SAVE YOUR BATHROOM OR KITCHEN SPACE WITH OUR COMPACT WATER HEATER, which is not only ideal for small bathrooms, kitchens or cabinets, but can be also installed easily. The ergonomic size and simple yet innovative construction will allow you to install it almost anywhere, including hotels, stores or restaurants!
✔ADJUST IT TO YOUR EXACT NEEDS EFFORTLESSLY! Our electric tankless hot water heater features Automatic Power Technology so you can easily tailor its performance to your family’s needs and saving the energy and only use what you need, which is ideal for any home application.
✔100% SATISFACTION OR YOUR MONEY BACK! That’s our guarantee! If you are not 100% satisfied with your budget-friendly, space-saving and ultra-practical tankless water heater within 30 days, we will offer you a refund or a replacement. No questions asked! What are you waiting for? Get yours now while supplies last!