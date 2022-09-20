Top 10 Best tall bathroom faucet for vessel sink Reviews

Top 10 Rated tall bathroom faucet for vessel sink in 2022 Comparison Table
- A perfect fit kitchen faucet -Your black kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, compact 15.7” height fits under most cabinets.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9.2", spout height 3.9", overall height 16", 1.98 lb NW and 6.83 lb GW. Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5".
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - Brass construction has no worry of LEAD. Black kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, provides you fresh and clean water. Enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- All-Metal & Rustproof: The pop-up drain is made of brass and 304 stainless steel without any plastic parts. High-quality finish ensures that the drain resists scratches, corrosion and tarnishing, which is rustproof and durable for 10 years or more.
- Durable Solid Metal Construction: Composed of explosion-proof, crack-resistant and thickened brass and type 304 premium grade stainless steel.
- Multiple Anti-leakage Design: The high-quality thickened silicone gaskets included fit the drain better and are anti-oxidation. With the 3-piece sealing ring design, KES vessel sink drain prevents water leakage more effectively.
- Non-overflow Drain Assembly: This drain fits most vessel or undermount sinks with NO overflow. Drain Hole Diameter: 1.6-inch to 1.9-inch. The maximum sink thickness is 1.97-inch.
- Dimension: Overall length of the sink drain: 8.5". Diameter of the pop-up stopper: 2.6". Diameter of the tailpiece nut: 1.3".
- Anti-clog Strainer: The pop-up plug is designed with a built-in, anti-clogging SUS304 stainless steel strainer, which is durable and effectively prevents the drain pipe from clogging. With this drain plug, you don't need to worry about small objects such as rings and necklaces accidentally falling down the drain. In addition, you can clean the strainer without harsh chemicals by simply taking it out, wiping it off, and then putting it back in place.
- No Leaks, Easy to Install: This bathroom sink drain assembly comes with 1 heavy brass nut and 2 silicone gaskets. Ensure the gaskets are in the right position (refer to product instructions) to avoid leakage. The single-piece body is designed to be leak-free and can be easily installed.
- SUS304 Stainless Steel, Rustproof Body: The drain body is constructed of premium grade stainless steel that has 18/8 chromium/nickel content to protect against corrosion and rust.
- Standard 1 3/4" Drain Opening: Fits sink holes with a diameter of 1.46” to 1.97” (37 to 50mm) and is for sinks with a thickness of 0.8" - 1.97” (20 to 50mm). The tailpiece diameter is 1.25" (32mm). Made for sinks with an overflow.
- Package Content: The package includes a drain housing with two gaskets, the pop up sink drain stopper with strainer basket, one brass nut, one plumber's tape, and installation instructions.
- 【Waterfall Faucet For Bathroom Sink】The Black Bathroom Faucets Spout Delivers A Visual-Pleasing Waterfall Water, Which Helps Create A Serene Bathroom Environment. Filtered On Spout Can Filter Dirt In Water And Prevent Water Splash Out, Produce A Smooth Waterfall Flow.
- 【The Most Easily Install Single Hole Bathroom Faucet】 Waterfall Bathroom Faucet Packed With 2 Piece Of Standard 3/8" Hot And Cold Water Supply Hoses.Black Bathroom Sink Faucet Is Suitable For Single-Hole Sink 1 Or 3-Hole Sink For Easy Installation(Include A Deck Plate). Waterfall Black Bathroom Faucet Features An Easy-To-Clean Surface.
- 【Matte Black Finishing Bathroom Faucets】 Elegant And Modern Design Waterfall Faucet Bathroom With Superior Corrosion & Rust-Resistant Finish Will Prevent Dirty From Sticking To The Black Sink Faucet Bathroom Surface, Resist Water Spots, Fading And Daily Scratches.
- 【Drip-Free Valve Of Ceramic Disc Cartridge】 Faucets Bathroom Sink Built-In A Ceramic Disc Cartridge, A High Seal Performance Cartridge Valve Provide You A Smooth Stream And Low Probability Of Leakage. The Faucets For Bathroom Sinks With Commercial Ceramic Cartridge Has Passed 500,000 Cycle Testing To Ensure That Matte Black Bathroom Faucet Handle To Provide Professional Drip-Free Durability Performance.The Main Body Is Made Of Solid Brass Material.
- 【EASY TO RETURN 100%】 Lifetime replacement warranty and you're protected by getting a new bathroom faucets guarantee ! Any issues of the black waterfall bathroom faucet, please contact us! YUNDOOM provides any replacement in the future ,so contact unhesitatingly once you meet any problem. Your complete satisfaction is important to us.
- GOOD DESIGN - The cover of air activated switch button for food waste disposer is brass constructed, with matte black finished. And the thread plug is plastic.
- HIGH APPLICABILITY - UR certified, kitchen sink air switch kit works with any brand of garbage disposals(≤3HP).
- HIGH SAFETY - US standards, compared to the traditional wall switch, garbage disposal air switch unit is a trend and safe choice by island installation. No power cord, No extra screws, Install without tools.
- EASY TO INSTALL - Garbage disposal button can be mounted easily to any countertop or sinktop by drilling a 1-3/8-inch diameter hole. Moreover, the 3-inch extended body allows you to install on thicker countertop with ease(but thinner than 2-1/5-inch).
- INCLUDED - Single outlet power module, 5 feet air tube, push button, installation manual and 18-Month limited warranty.
- Features | This faucet boasts an elegant and classical exterior, and comes with two decorative levers to quickly adjust temperature and water pressure. Moreover, because of the aerated stream you won’t have to worry about splashing. Enjoy straight and even pressure without dripping thanks to it’s high quality disk valve. This model is perfect for accommodating everyday use in your bathroom.
- Design | The stylish arc spout styling of this faucet is the perfect solution for updating your existing bathroom sink hardware, while the premium grade lightweight synthetic waterways and metal plated plastic construction work within your budget. Plus, the sturdy construction keeps unit firmly in place on the sink top so you don’t have to worry about damage or replacement. The design of this model blends with virtually all décor styles; so, matching-up with your current sink is easy.
- Quality | This dual-handle faucet comes with a durable easy-to-turn design, which provides a consistently smooth operation, while the high quality disk valve prevents unwanted dripping. Constructed using metallic plating over ABS plastic our economical Lynden collection was made with our budget conscious customers in mind. As with all Pacific Bay products, this model is lead-free certified.
- Installation | The Lynden is a quick and easy two-hole installation, so no plumber is needed! Feel free to do it yourself, effortlessly. The lightweight design requires only a wrench and a screwdriver for assembly. Once installed, you can start using it immediately. Washers and mounting nuts included.
- Specifications | Works on any 4" on-center 2-hole sink opening. Flow rate is a powerful 2.0 GPM. This faucet is UPC and CUPC Certified. Pop-up drain not included. Pacific Bay is a proud American company with USA-based Customer Support, so you can trust that any issues will be resolved timely and accurately.
- √ Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style.
- √ The ultra-wide waterfall flow provides you with the most comfortable using experience.
- √ Long lever handle makes the temperature and flow rates change in an effortless way.
- √ Modern style single lever bathroom faucet, simple and stylish decoration style, single lever is easier to adjust the water temperature and flow.
- √ ACCESSORIES INCLUDED - Pop up drain not included, 6" deck plate included for one or three holes 4 inch center sink installation. Two flexible Hoses With CUPC certification(Hot and cold) and 3/8" female compression thread with 1/2" adapters included for easy install.
- INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 6-16-in. widespread bathroom sink faucet configurations
- PURCHASE SUPPLY LINES SEPARATELY: Standard bathroom faucet supply lines are required for installation and must be purchased separately to complete the unit
- DRAIN ASSEMBLY INCLUDED: A coordinating matte black pop-up bathroom sink drain assembly is conveniently included in the box
- WATERSENSE LABELED: Delta WaterSense labeled bathroom faucets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this bathroom faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- Updated Metal Pop up Drain assembly and supply hoses included. (NOTE: The sink drain only fits the bathroom sink with overflow hole.)
- Certified to cUPC and NSF 61
- Brushed nickel finish, resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use
- 2 lever handles for easy water adjustments
- Durable construction and a transitional design
- 💘【CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY】—— Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- 💘【UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED】 —— The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift rod drain.
- 💘【ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD】—— Phiestina offer you lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 💘【CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 —— We offer lifetime warranty service please call customer support line or visit our website.
- 💘【DIMENSIONS】 —— Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm); Spout Reach:4.92 inch(125mm); Spout Heigh: 4.92 inch(125mm)
Our Best Choice: BATHLAVISH Tall Waterfall Bathroom Vessel Sink Faucet Chrome with Pop Up Drain Assembly Stopper Single Handle Without Overflow One Hole Basin Mixer Tap Commercial Supply Lines Lead-Free
Product Description
Compatible with 1 or 3 Holes installation,vessel sink faucet only 1 hole installation.Complete with hot & cold supply line and install hardware.Single hole mount, easy to install.
Spout Reach: 4.1 inch
Spout Height: 9.8 inch
Overall Height: 12 inch
Product Parameters
Finish:ChromeInstallation Method: Single-Hole Surface MountWater Mode: WaterfallValve Type: Drip-Free ValveBody Material: Heavy-Duty BrassWater Feature: Mixer Hot & Cold
What’s in the box
1 x Bathroom Faucet.
2 x 3/8 inch water supply lines.
1 x User Manual.
1 x Pop Up Drain Without Overflow
Solid Brass Main Material
This bathroom sink faucet is used solid brass.It makes the quality of faucet obviously been improved.
Single handle Control
This sink faucet only have one handle.It makes the control of the faucet easier.Cold and hot mix water also can control the water temperature.
3/8″ 304 Stainless steel hose
Our bathroom faucet have two hose, used stainless steel material,this product is 24.4 inch.
Color
Chrome
Chrome
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Chrome
Matte Black
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Number of Handles
1-handle
1-handle
1-handle
1-handle
2-handle
1-handle
Number of Holes
1-hole
1-hole
1-hole
1-hole
3-hole
1-hole
Installation Type
Surface Mount
Surface Mount
Surface Mount
Surface Mount
Widespread Mount
Surface Mount
Hose
2 pcs
2 pcs
2 pcs
2 pcs
5 pcs
2 pcs
Cover Deck Included
✓
✓
✓
✓
Drain Included
✓
✓
✓
✓
With overflow
✓
✓
✓
Solid Brass
Chrome Finish – Chrome surface like a mirror, can reflect the environment, suitable for different scenes, very versatile, electroplating is not easy to drop paint, not easy to rust.
Vessel Sink Faucet – This bathroom faucet fit vessel sink,High faucet body, made of solid brass material, durable, high quality.
Single Hole Mount – Single hole installation, complete installation accessories without any experience, can be installed and used by hand, which is very convenient
Waterfall Spot – The new and unique waterfall style water outlet brings a different washing experience and can listen to the voice of nature.
Complete Accessories Simple Installation – The accessories and tools we installed are included in the package. After receiving the package, check whether there are 2 hoses, 1 faucet and some fixed hardware, If there is any missing, please contact our after-sales team in time.