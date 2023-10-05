Top 10 Best table top patio heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Ideal Occasion



COMMERCIAL (RESTAURANT)

PATIO

YACHT CLUB

DINNING ROOM

CAFE

SWEET HOME

Dimension:

Dia. 16.9″, H 26.5″

Dia. 16.5″, H 29.5″

Dia. 16.5″, H 27″

Dia. 17.3″, H 78″

Watts:

1500W

BTUs:

5100

Type of Tube:

Halogen Tube

Multifunctional:

NEWEST SQUARE SHAPE

NEWEST DOME SHAPE

Tabletop Design

Adjustable Height

Heat Area:

12 Sq.ft.

Switch:

PULL SWITCH

Ideal Occasion:

Home patios, balconies, residential, commercial restaurants, other outdoor areas

STAR PATIO: YOUR OUTDOOR ELECTRIC PATIO HEATER EXPERT. Provides instant, steady, quiet heating with one simple power setting (1500W). Heats up to 12 sq.ft. Minimal set-up required with a pull string switch. 5100 BTUs.

NEWEST SQUARE SHAPE UNIQUE DESIGN EXTRAS: It is perfect for 4-5 peoples sitting around the tabletop heater and enjoy your heating together, spend your time together. Built to be portable and fashionable SQUARE SHAPE in a classic SANDY BLACK. This stylish infrared heater is perfect for indoor and outdoor elegant luxury decoration.

SAFE TO TOUCH: Electric outdoor heaters with safety auto shut-off in place for tip-over protection. Constructed with high-end materials and an anti-skid design on the heater base. This heater is stable and a functional addition to any space where you need a little more heat. It will turn off if tipped over.

SAFE & ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: This outdoor heater produces no odors, chemicals, or fumes. No noise Heater. The high quality, infrared heating is hardly affected by wind. Industry leading halogen tube technology heats efficiently with a lifespan of 5000 hours.

CERTIFIED AND WARRANTIED: IP44 certified; weather and dust resistant for outdoor use. cSGSus Certified. Comes with a 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty. Ideal for gazebos, patios, balconies, workshops, garages, living room, bedroom and any other occasions.