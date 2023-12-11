Top 10 Best table top air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated table top air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
- Powerful Meets Portable: Dreo's all-in-one airflow system combines with a supercharged electric motor, delivering high-speed, brisk cool. This 36-inch compact tower fan enlivens every inch of air in your living space fast at up to 24ft/s.
- Cut Out the Noise: Enjoy all-day serenity and comfort, enabled by its algorithmic impeller design and the magical Conada effect. Along with display auto off, auto mute in Sleep mode, 8h timer, and soothing airflow, you can always get a restful sleep whenever you need it.
- Easy to Clean & Safe to Use: Removable rear grille and impeller wheel make cleaning more accessible. Designed with fingertip pinch-proof grills, a fused plug and built-in circuit protection, this ETL-listed standing fan ensures safety is always prioritized.
- Far and Vast: 90° oscillation and calibrated airflow path allow this oscillating fan to cover more areas in the room. Combine with your cooling air conditioner to cut cooling costs during hot days.
- Customizable Comfort: Featured with 4 modes (Normal/Natural/Sleep/Auto) and 4 speeds from soothing-soft to storm-strong, you can easily customize your comfort at the touch of a button, on the panel or the remote.
- 3 Quiet, Energy-Efficient Speeds - allows this free standing pedestal fan to provide a cooling breeze around the home or home office. With a portable design, this fan is ideal for the bedroom, living room, or near your desk. Low, medium, and high speed make this fan well suited around the whole house..Number of speeds:3
- Adjustable Height & Tilt-back Head - give you the ability to direct the cooling air right where you need it. The fan's stand or pedestal, adjusts up or down changing the fan's height from 38 to 54.5 inch while the tilt-back head lets you aim the air towards the floor, ceiling, or anywhere in between.
- Widespread Oscillation - describes the action of the fan head moving from side to side to blow air throughout the area. Oscillation allows for the fan to provide ventilation for a wide area. This makes the fan great for large rooms.
- Blue Plug Patented Safety Fuse Technology - this built-in safety feature places a fuse directly in the plug of the power cord. If the fuse detects a potentially hazardous electrical fault it will cut off electric current to the fan, preventing a potential safety hazard. Extension/Depth-2 inch. Backplate/Canopy Width-4.25 inch. Backplate/Canopy Length-24 inch. Backplate/Canopy Thickness-0.81 inch
- Simple No Tools Assembly - means you'll have your fan assembled in no time. Simply follow the included instructions to assemble the base mount to the extension pipe, fan blades and grill and you're done. This fan is both metal and plastic. The motor and other parts are metal, while other parts are plastic
- ✅【POWER YOU CAN FEEL】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has 3-speeds that produces up to 262 CFM to keep you cool all day… and night. With 3 adjustable speeds, this tower fan is perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, and offices. This household tower fan comes with a remote control with 5 controls: on/off, timer, speed, oscillation, and nighttime setting toggle.
- ✅【ICONIC BLADELESS DESIGN】With a category defining, slim, sturdy, bladeless design, the 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan fits beautifully into your home or office décor while providing all-day cooling comfort. Portability is also built into this easy-to-assemble household tower fan - at only 15.5 lbs. and 13" diameter base, this tower fan has a molded carrying handle that makes it simple to pick-up and move with you.
- ✅【OPTIMAL OSCILLATION】While other fans promote a full 90 degrees oscillation , we designed the 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan with 60 degrees of oscillation to ensure you feel more of the breeze so you're not waiting longer for the fan to come back around.
- ✅【AUTOMATIC TIMER + QUIET NIGHTTIME MODE】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan offers a 7.5-hour timer for easy on/off through the day or night. This tower fan has a unique, quiet nighttime setting that automatically dims the LED controls and decreases speed so you can sleep peacefully, while staying cool.
- ✅【DESIGNED IN THE USA】Designed and engineered in the USA and backed by our 1-year manufacturer’s warranty, Lasko has more than 115 years of American design and manufacturing experience building high-quality, ETL, safe and reliable fans to make your home or office more comfortable. Lasko is the #1 Fan Brand in the U.S. Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollars and unit Sales, 12 months ending March 2022.
- Simple Controls: Easily customize your airflow with 5 different speeds, oscillation and 4 modes (Normal, Natural, Auto or Sleep) from the comfort of your bed or sofa; the easy-to-touch design and remote control makes it more than ever to use, so you can adjust settings to your cooling needs for a child's room bedroom, or home office
- Powerful & Surrounding Cooling: With faster cooling breezes of up to 25.6 ft/s, this cooling fan delivers comfort all across the room. The 90° wide-angle oscillation and long wind curve provides more effective airflow distribution around your room.
- Quiet & Gentle Breeze: Powered by TurboSilent technology, this floor fan delivers cooling breezes while bringing noise down to 34dB, ideal for a good night sleep without loud fan noises. Built-in timer can be set from 1 to 12 hours so you don't have to worry about turning off the fan during hot summer nights
- Safe & Reliable: ETL-certified bladeless oscillating fan designed with narrow grille to not endanger children; with the steady stand base that resists falling or tripping; a fused safety plug prevents damage from over-voltage and power surges
- Compact & Portable: The true space saving standing fan that can fit into any room or corner thanks to its small base and body; you can take it anywhere with its convenient handle, ideal portable fan for home, RV or office; and keep your air always fresh thanks to its easy washable grille and impeller parts.
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- Square box fan to cool and improve air circulation in small to medium-sized rooms.Number of speeds:3
- Simple to operate with front-facing controls and three speed options
- Lightweight design with carrying handle for easy repositioning and transport
- Free-standing design with extra large feet for stability
- Recessed cord wrap for simple storage
- 3 Powerful Speeds - makes this fan ideal for the garage, shop, attic, or anywhere else you need a high velocity fan. The powerful motor and metal fan blades provide a cooling breeze throughout the room.
- Pivoting Head to Direct Air Flow & Circulation - allows you to direct high velocity air up, down, or anywhere in between making this fan ideal for cooling or ventilation of an area.
- QuickMount for Easy Conversion from Floor to Wall Mount - simply mount the included bracket to the wall and easily convert your fan from a floor fan to a wall fan. The fan's stand, clips right into the mount and in seconds you have a wall mounted fan
- Built to Last - with a metal fan cage and stand this fan is strong enough to last in workplace settings yet suitable for around the house thanks to built-in rubber pads on the fan stand
- Simple No Tools Assembly - means you'll have your fan assembled in no time. Simply follow the included instructions to assemble the fan with the fan stand and you're done
- 【Efficient Cooling】Wavego portable air conditioners are equipped with a high-performance motor and unique air duct design, 2 atomization humidification holes, which can lower the surrounding temperature to 45-50°F, providing you with powerful, cool, refreshing airflow instantly, rather than being trapped by heat waves. The compact handheld design is perfect for homes, kitchens, bedrooms, dorms, desks, offices, and garages, as well as RVs, cabins, outdoor tents, backboard parties, and camping
- 【1400ML Large Water Tank & Long Lasting】With a 1400ml sealed water tank, the air conditioner portable can work continuously for 8-10 hours when filled with water, avoiding frequent water refills, and automatically switching to the natural wind when the water runs out, so you don't have to worry about falling asleep. The water level window allows you to check and control the water level at any time. The top water tank design increases the convenience of adding water and prevents water leakage
- 【Remote Control & Easy to Use】The personal air conditioner comes with a remote control with a range of 16.4 feet, allowing you to easily adjust cooling mode, speed, and timer, and with just one click of the LED light, you can relax on the sofa or bed without having to get up and quietly sleep until morning. The 3 optional timers (1-2-4H) allow your family to enjoy reading or deep sleep or naps without headaches and colds caused by long-term cool air. The timer can help reduce energy consumption
- 【Quiet Cooling& 7 Colors Light】This mini air conditioner is professionally designed with a unique air duct design and fluid mechanics, resulting in very little noise and not disturbing your sleep. The 7-color LED lights create a comfortable and relaxing sleep environment, providing soothing and cool sleep on hot summer nights. The lights can be turned off. The USB charging port can be powered by various sources such as power banks, laptops, adapters, car chargers, etc
- 【Mist Sprayer Function】Using dual ultrasonic atomizers and wet triple cooling, dry hot air is transformed into the cool and fresh air. There are two cooling modes of the air conditioner portable for room : press the button once for continuous spraying and twice for 5 seconds of intermittent spraying
Our Best Choice: Enklen Portable Air Conditioner, Portable Cooler, Quick & Easy Way to Cool Personal Space, As Seen On TV, Suitable for Bedside, Office and Study Room. Three Wind Level Adjustment
Product Description
Why choose our ENKLEN Portable Air Cooler?
Away from the hotness, enjoy your cooling summer!
Own our Portable Air Conditioner：
Enjoy the cool air with your family and your friends.Air conditioner fan is the perfect choice for a low-carbon lifestyle.Just add water, plug it in, and turn it on.Add ice water or ice cubes for a better cooling effect.Built-in 2000mAH battery
Up and Down Adjustable Wind Curtain
You could manual up-down to adjust blowing direction in 80°, to create your own personal cooling zone.
Working quietly
When it’s working, the noise is quieter than in the library. This good companion brings you every comfortable and quality sleep.
USB-C Port for Easy Charging
It comes with a built-in 2000mAh battery and it supports USB charging like via a power bank. You could charge the unit easily. Note: The Power Adapter is not included.
Replaceable & Washable Filter
It comes with the replaceable and washable filter, easy to clean. The original filter can be used for 6-8 months, you could replace a new filter according to personal use.
Lovely LED Night Light
The built-in 7 Colors LED light with Color-Cycle Option. You can set automatic color cycle or fix the color you like.
Lightweight & Portable Design
The cordless & hand strap design makes it free to go. When traveling and camping, this lightweight & portable air cooler is your best choice.
Besides the filter is replaceable.
All the sponge strips could be removed out form the interface easily.
You could put all of them at the windy place for totally dry.
In order to avoid molding and bacteria.
「CORDLESS AIR CONDITIONER FAN」- True wireless and portable design, small size, which won’t take up a lot of space and can easily carry to anywhere. In summer, the best choice for camping and you can easily carry it out, very suitable for homes, offices, outdoor picnics, etc. (Rechargeable with Mobile devices for power supply)
「MIST SPRAYER FUNCTION & 3 SPEED WIND MODE」- The air cooler features with 3 wind modes (Low/Med/High) . Personal air conditioner cooler, fan, air humidifier, 3 in one multi-function design take you away from the hot summer, enjoy your cooling summer.
「BIG CAPACITY & 2000mAh」- 300ML Large Water tank can be used for 4-5 hours When fill it up. Cold air can be sprayed continuously for several hours to keep the body cool at night for a good sleep. With mobile power supply, 3-5 hours working time via 20000mAh power bank, don’t worry about power failure.
「7 COLOR-CYCLE LIGHTS OPTION」- 7 Different Colors with Color-Cycle Option! You can set the setting to automatic color cycle, or you can fix the color you like. It can bring you a good mood and help you fall asleep better.
「SAVING ENERGY」- It does not contain harmful refrigerant, nor does it use a compressor like a conventional power consuming air conditioner. With high efficiency at low power of working wattage:1W-8W, it saves your electricity bills and does no harm to the environment.