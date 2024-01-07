Top 10 Best table tennis topper for pool table Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the manufacturer

Tournament Quality

Tournament-quality indoor table tennis table designed for professional-level play. The Advantage Pro features a 10-minute QuickPlay design that comes 95% preassembled out of the box for quick and easy setup.

Independent Halves and Playback

Each table half has independent caster beams allowing the two halves to be completely separated for multi-use purposes or put in the playback position so you can sharpen your skills before your next match.

Compact Storage

Simply store it out of sight with its incredibly compact nested storage position.

Tournament Grade Net and Post Set

Easily attach and remove the tournament-grade 72″ clamp-style net and post set that includes tension and height adjustments.

Adjustable Leg Levelers

Supporting the tabletop are 1.5″ square steel legs that feature 2″ adjustable leg levelers to ensure your playing surface is well protected and level even when the floors are not.

Lockable Wheels

Effortlessly roll and transport table halves using 4″ premium lockable casters for convenient storage and setup.

Transportable

The table smoothly rolls over surfaces with eight 3″ premium black casters that lock into place for added safety.

Silk Screen Striping

Excellent playability with 3/4″ thick tabletop with multiple roller coat finish and silk-screen striping.

Wheels

3″

6″

2″

3″

4″

Storage Dimensions

23” L x 60” W x 64” H

23” L x 60” W x 64” H

28″L x 60″W x 64″H

28” L x 60” W x 64” H

28″L x 60″W x 64″H

Play Dimensions

108” L x 60” W x 30” H

108” L x 60” W x 30” H

108″L x 60″W x 30″H

108” L x 60” W x 30” H

108″L x 60″W x 30″H

Playback Dimensions

66” L x 60” W x 64” H

66” L x 60” W x 64” H

66″L x 60″W x 64″H

66” L x 60” W x 64” H

66″L x 60″W x 64″H

Net & Post Set

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Assembly

10-Minute QuickPlay Assembly

15-Minute Assembly

10-Minute QuickPlay Assembly

10-Minute QuickPlay Assembly

10-Minute QuickPlay Assembly

Tabletop Thickness

.25″

.25″

.5″

.6″

.75″

Leg Thickness

1.25″

1.5″

1″

1.2″

1.6″

Date First Available‏:‎March 31, 2023

ASIN‏:‎B091G7ZFV3

TOURNAMENT-QUALITY INDOOR TABLE TENNIS TABLE DESIGNED FOR PROFESSIONAL-LEVEL PLAY – Features a 10-minute QuickPlay design that comes 95% preassembled out of the box for quick and easy setup.

EASY AND CONVENIENT TRANSPORTABILITY – Effortlessly roll and transport table halves using 4” premium lockable casters for convenient storage and setup.

PRO FEATURES PROVIDE EXCELLENT PLAYABILITY – Excellent playability with ¾”-thick table top with multiple roller coat finish and silk-screen striping.

ATTACH AND REMOVE THE TOURNAMENT-GRADE NET WITH EASE – Easily attach and remove the tournament-grade 72’ clamp-style net and post set that includes tension and height adjustments.

SATISFACTION GUARANTEED – Since 1927, Escalade Sports has taken pride in manufacturing quality products. With fully-staffed customer service team, we are committed to providing courteous care and 00% guarantee you will be satisfied with your purchase.