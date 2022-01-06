Top 10 Best table saw safety switch Reviews

Top 10 Best table saw safety switch in 2021 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
110V Single Phase On/Off Switch, Ortis Router Table Switch with Large Stop Sign Paddle Easy Contact for Quick Power Off for Table Saws and Other Electrical Equipment
- HANDS-FREE: Never need to take your hands off the work-piece. When we need to shut the power off right away, it can be very dangerous and troublesome to hunting around for a switch under your router table or table saw. With this safety power switch, you can simply turn off the tools by a knee, a thigh or even a hip without much effort. A lot safer and easier than usual.
- EASY TO LOCATE: Large paddle for emergency stop. Engaged with a large green recessed ON button safeguarding against accidental starts, and a large red, easy to see OFF paddle. No more feeling around underneath your table to find your switch. The large sign paddle uses high-hardness materials and is more durable.
- SIMPLE WIRING: No need complicated wiring. The switch has two cords. The 1.5 feet long female cord is to accept the power source plug from your router or other power tool, and the 5.5 feet long male cord is to plug into your standard wall outlet. Just plug it in and you are ready to go. Both cords are heavy duty to stand up to everyday exposure in workshops.
- SUPER EASY INSTALL: Several minutes tops that's all it takes. The on/off power switch is installed just two screws and can be mounted to most type of material.
- COMPATIBILITY: This switch is approved by UL, CE, RoHS standards. Compatible with basic electrical boxes and table saws, router tables, drill presses and other electrical workshop equipment. The paddle switch allows a maximum current of 16 amperes and 1800 watt power. Please keep this in mind when connecting to the machine.
Bestseller No. 2
POWERTEC 71007 110 V to 220V Paddle Switch for Power Tools
- INCLUDES: (1) Power Tool Paddle Switch
- FUNCTION: Performs as an emergency power off safety switch box designed to safeguard your metal and woodworking machines
- FEATURES: Large color coded emergency STOP paddle for visibility, labeled and easy-to-install wiring, PLUS a convenient design that fits deep gang boxes or standard boxes with an extension ring (6-32 hardware not included)
- VERSATILE: Works with a wide assortment of popular name brand table saws, router tables, bandsaws and other power tools
- RATED: Single phase, Dual voltage 110/220 volt smart switch, 2 HP/35 amps at 120 volts; 3 HP/20 amps at 230 volts | Approved according to UL508 E195428
SaleBestseller No. 3
Fulton 110V Single Phase On/Off Switch with Large Stop Sign Paddle for Easy Visibility and Contact for Quick Power Downs Ideal for Router Tables Table Saws and Other Small Machinery
- We have all been in a situation where we need to quickly turn the power off on our router table or contractor table saw and both of our hands are a bit pre-occupied. Reaching down and underneath your router table or contractor table saw to try and locate the power switch can be very cumbersome as well as very dangerous while your feeding stock through.Many router table setups don’t even have an external power switch separate from the router itself.
- With this uniquely designed and easy to locate Paddle Button Stop Power Tool Switch you can simply bump the large stop sign paddle with your knee or hip to shut the power off. That means both of your hands can stay engaged on the project while you bump the power off with your hip or knee. A large green START button is always visible on the top side of the paddle. Simply push the START button to power on.
- Install the switch near or at hip level or in a position that you will be able to bump it when needed. The switch comes with installation hardware and can be mounted to most any type of material. The unit has two cords. The heavy duty female cord is 18” long and designed to accept the power source plug from your power tool. The heavy duty male cord is approximately 66 inches long and is used to plug the switch unit into your standard wall outlet.
- Please take note that the Paddle Button Stop Power Tool Switch is 15 amps and will not work with power tools drawing higher amperage. Keep this in mind when connecting to your machinery. This switch was designed to work with smaller machinery like routers and smaller table saws. Check your machinery before using this product.
- The stop sign paddle measures approximately 5-3/8” tall by 3-7/16” wide to make it easy to see and even easier to contact when needed. Mounting hardware is included but some surfaces my require hardware that does not come with the switch for proper mounting.
Bestseller No. 4
POWERTEC 71390 Safety Paddle Switch - Dual Voltage 110/ 220v Smart Switch for Table Saw and Power Tool Safe Guard
- INCLUDES: (1) Safety Power Tool Switch (The four prongs connect to ¼” tab female quick -disconnect wire terminals)
- FUNCTION: Paddle switch provides enhanced workshop and power tool safety – works as the perfect power tool safety switch replacement that’s compatible with an assortment of table saws, drill press, disc sanders and other equipment
- FEATURES: Removable safety lock out key and an over-sized paddle for convenience and emergency stop placement to eliminate panicking and searching for the off-button
- RATINGS: Dual Voltage: 110V/220V | Rated current: 20 amps at 125V, 12 amps at 250V
- EASY TO USE: Made with a simple and straightforward plug-and-play design for a quick and easy installation – perfect for craftsman and woodworkers of all skill levels
Bestseller No. 5
Woodstock D4151 110/220-Volt Paddle Switch
- Rated for 2 horsepower motors; 110-Volt; Up to 35-Amp
- Also rated for 3 horsepower motors; 220-Volt; Up to 20-Amp
- Large paddle is perfect for emergency shut offs
- Padlock shaft size: 3/16"
SaleBestseller No. 6
Yellow Safety Switch Key Compatible with Craftsman Radial Arm Jointer Band Drill Sears Table Saw, Sander, Band Saw, Drill Press Parts- Oval (2pcs-pack)
- This key is an OEM injection molded part. It is not a 3D printed copy.
- This Safety Key fits many Sears Craftsman Rocker Style, Power Switchs used on many models of Craftsman power tools.
- Key head is and approximate 7/8" in diameter but is slightly oval shaped. The longest leg is about 15/16" and the short leg is about 5/8" long.
- Sears sold this key under several part numbers including 22255, 60256, and 976863-001.
- The last picture shows the key installed in a typical switch. This listing is for the KEY ONLY
Bestseller No. 7
Table Saw Switch Replacement Fits for Ryobi Craftsman - Safety Locking Switch Power Tool Switch on/off Switch for Craftman Ryobi 10" Table Saw, 125V/250V, 4 Poles Power Switch, Replaces 089110109712
- This table saw switch compatible with Craftsman & Ryobi table saw
- Easy to install and give you a quick on/off and reversing
- Amperage: 12 Amps at 250V, 20 Amps at 125V.
- 2 position, 4 poles switch, with removable safety key for a quick power off
- This table saw switch is made of high quality durable plastic, solid to use.
Bestseller No. 8
Superior Electric SW56 Large Table Saw Push Button Switch for Table Saws 35A/20A -120V/230V
- Voltage/ amperage: 120 volts - 35 amp - 2 HP - single phase
- Voltage/ amperage: 230 volts - 20 amp - 3 HP - single phase
SaleBestseller No. 9
POWERTEC 71006 Safety Locking Switch – Dual Voltage 110V/220V Table Saw Switch Replacement w/On Off Toggle for Power Tools
- INCLUDES: Power Tool Switch Replacement with Safety On/Off Toggle Switch
- FUNCTION: Provides you with an emergency stop switch, allowing you to quickly and easily shut down your table saws, router tables, drill press and other electric power hand tools. Also serves as a cost effective replacement for most factory branded safety lock switches
- EASY TO USE: Made with a secure, simple and straightforward design that’s color coded and easy to mount in a convenient location – eliminating the need to reach under the table when your hands are full
- FEATURES: Removable power tool safety switch key that locks the switch, preventing accidental operations
- RATED CURRENT: 20 amps at 125 volts, 12 amps at 250 volts – Approved by UL, TUV, CSA, CE, ETL standards
Bestseller No. 10
Rockler Safety Power Tool Switch - Heavy-duty 15 Amp Power Switch - "Stop Paddle" to Quickly Shut off Power - Safety Switch for Router Tables or Workbench - Router Table Accessories
- Rockler Router Table Switch: Just bump the "Stop Paddle" on/off switch, which is easy to find when you're in a tight spot, to quickly shut off power. This heavy duty paddle switch is great for use with router tables or any workbench where you use a stationary power tool.
- “Stop Paddle” Table Saw Switch: This Rockler power tool switch mounts to Rockler steel shop stands or any other surface with screws. No more digging under tables to find hard to reach off switches!
- Hands-Free: This power tool safety switch helps you keep your hands on your work piece and not removing to hit a power off button. This stop button switch has a heavy-duty 15 amp safety switch and contains 7 foot grounded cord to the outlet, 2 foot female cords to the power tool.
- Easy To Locate: Locate our router switch near your hip or knee and you'll never have to take your hands off the work piece. The Rockler router switches are a safer, easier way to work!
- Easy To Install: Several minutes tops that's all it takes. The start and stop router power switch is installed with the help of screws and can be mounted to most types of material.
Our Best Choice: Woodstock D4151 110/220-Volt Paddle Switch
Our rating: (4.6 / 5)
[ad_1] This twin-Voltage, one-phase Paddle Change is rated for 110-Volt, 2 Horsepower motors up to 35-Amp and 220-Volt, 3 Horsepower motors up to 20-Amp. The huge paddle can make this switch excellent for emergency shut offs. Fits simple electrical packing containers.
Rated for 2 horsepower motors 110-Volt Up to 35-Amp
Also rated for 3 horsepower motors 220-Volt Up to 20-Amp
Large paddle is ideal for unexpected emergency shut offs
Padlock shaft sizing: 3/16″