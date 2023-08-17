Top 10 Best swiming floats for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Feature of Our Pool Hammock Floats



1. Easy to carry

Pool floats can be folded, you can put it in a corner of the suitcase. Enjoy the summer holiday!

2. Fast to inflate

You only need to spend 10 seconds to inflate the two ends of the Pool floating.

3. 4 in 1 Multi-Purpose

HammockChairDrifterExercise Saddle

Specification

Size: 53*27.5in (before inflation)

Material: high quality PVC and cold woven fabric

Bearing weight: lake floats for adults heavy duty bear 250 pounds

Suitable age: Ages 15 and up

Hammock

The pool float as hammock. It allows you to liberate your neck and limbs, so comfortable that you want to sleep. But don’t sleep deeply, if you are alone.

Chair

The pool float as chair. Let you sit it in the water, you can enjoy the coolness of the water, or you can drink a cold drink at the same time!

Drifter

The pool float as drifter. If you can’t swim, you can also use it.

Notice

Children should be used under the supervision of an adult’s supervisor.

Lying on the pool rafts and floats for adults, don’t be so comfortable that you fall asleep.

Because the pool floatie for adult material is exposed to sea water and alcohol (alcohol in sunscreen) under high temperature conditions (exposure to the sun), it may be corroded by sea water and chemically reacted, resulting in fading. If this happens, don’t worry, it can be cleaned with shower gel or soap.

Exercise Saddle

Perfect pool floats for adults and teens and you’re gonna have a nice journey.

What will you get?

2 swimming pool floats1 manual pump

When the summer is hottest, what pool toy do you want?



A big joe pool float? A inflatable chairs? Or a inflatable hammock? Choose our inflatable pool float as a hammock, or chair, or drifter. One float implements multiple functions. You can choose rafts for lakes or floats for swimming pool. Enjoy summer fun in the pool, beach, or join a water party!

❥What Will You Get? – The product includes two inflatable pool floaties (53*27.5in before inflating) and a manual pump to avoid the embarrassment of blowing with your mouth.It is a must-have lake toys in summer.

❥4-in-1 Design – These pool toys can be converted into inflatable pool floats,pool hammocks,pool chairs, drifter or sports saddle. Come on, join our summer water party!

❥Portable Pool Accessories- They are very light and can be folded as floaties for the pool or floats for lake floating. In addition, the inflatable water hammock allows part of your body to be immersed in the water, relax your neck and enjoy the cool. If you are lying on it, don’t fall asleep, otherwise it is dangerous.

❥Notice – This pool float is suitable for people over 15 years old and can hold up to 250 pounds, children must be used under the supervision of adults.

❥Safe and non-toxic material,let you use pool chair more assured. If you have any suggestions about pool floats adult, you can contact us through Amazon, including questions and answers on Q&A.If it is non-artificial damage, you can contact us for replacement.