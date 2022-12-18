Top 10 Best swim boards for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

The VIAHART Grownup Swimming Kickboard is produced by VIAHART to be of the highest good quality and secure for its meant use and age array.

About the Maker

VIAHART was founded in 2010 with a large idea and a single products. Nowadays, we style and design and manufacture hundreds of various toys and sporting merchandise. Our mission is to construct capability and self confidence in young children. We are headquartered in Texas wherever we have a warehouse for shipping and delivery to our clients. Our products and solutions are manufactured in China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and the United states of america underneath our demanding supervision. If you have a dilemma or if there’s any way we can aid, make sure you make contact with us!

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Date Very first Available‏:‎November 11, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎VIAHART

ASIN‏:‎B017U70KYG

Observe your strokes with this VIAHART swimming kickboard

Designed from phthalate and formaldehyde absolutely free EVA foam

Light-weight yet sturdy Great for kicking drills and general training

Item actions 17.5 x 13 x 1 in inches 44.5 x 33.1 x 2.6 in centimeters Product or service weighs around .4 pounds or .2 kilograms

Producer warranty 90 day company guarantee for all manufacturer’s defects