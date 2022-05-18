Top 10 Best surveyors safety vest Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

120G/m2 100% Polyester Neon Colour Mesh Fabric and 2″ Width Silver reflective strips.

100% Polyester

Higher VISIBILITY AND REFLECTIVITY: Manufactured From Ultra Lightweight and Cozy Mesh Material And 2” Width Reflective Strips on Both of those Entrance and Back, Our Protection Vests makes you Seen in targeted traffic from 1000 feets by day and night.

Top quality: Our Products are compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Regular, EN ISO 20471:2013,

Multi Application: Wholesale For Targeted traffic Personnel, Development workers, Railway and Metro employees, shipyards, surveyors , Utility Employees like Safety, Roadside Emergency,Clear Streets staff and so on.

Daily USE: Accommodate for outdoors sports like bicycling, jogging, strolling ,pet going for walks, skating, Hiking, Most effective Presents for Runners,Joggers,Bikers,Marathoners, Triathletes, active individuals,

Dimensions: 2XL: Chest width: 52 inches, Size: 27.5 inches , In shape for 2XL grownup gentlemen and ladies,women,youths, other than as well as measurement,Quick On And Off.