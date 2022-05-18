Top 10 Best surveyors safety vest Reviews

Top 10 Rated surveyors safety vest in 2022 Comparison Table
- REFLECTIVE: 3M 8712 2" Silver Glass bead reflective tape. 1" contrast trim detail and reflective trim edging.
- HEAVY DUTY: Reinforced padded neck to help cary the extra cargo load, heavy duty zipper.
- POCKETS: Front flap covered radio pocket, flap covered split pencil pocket, lower front cargo pockets with flagging tape grommets, 2 water bottle/paint can pockets, 2 large two layer inside open pockets.
- MATERIALS: Front - 300D woven polyester / Back - Polyester Mesh
- MEETS ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Standards.
- 100% Cotton FR-treated fabric for comfort and durability
- Fully compliant with CSA Z96-15 Class 1, Level 2
- Fully compliant with ANS/ISEA 107-2015 Type O, Class 1, ASTM D6413 (FR)
- Tested in accordance with test method CAN/CGSB-4.2 No.27.10 & ASTM D6413 flame resistance, self-extinguishing for momentary contact with open flame
- 2" Vi-brance reflective material in 4" contrasting tape meets WCB/Worksafe/DOT configuration
- 【Safety Comes First】With 3+ times fluorescent background material and 30% more retro-reflective strips than Class 1, Amoolo hi vis vest strictly complys with ANSI 107-2015 Type R Class 2 standards. Four 2-inch reflective strips provide enhanced 379° reflectivity and protection during work or outdoor activities under any lighting conditions.
- 【Unique Considerate Design】Heavy Duty Front Zipper to ensure long-term duribility (easy to put on and off) |Reinforced Bartack Sewing for all pockets, velcro and zipper edges |Padded Neck, get away from rashes, supporting long-time wearing neck comfort while carrying extra weight.
- 【Extra Convenience&Comfort】9 Multi-Functional Front Pockets, double-layer badge/ID card "window" pockets and two side pockets to keep hands warm in winter |119% polyester, highly durable, breathable and machine-washable material.
- 【Highly Versatile】Ideal for Multi- Work Space/Jobs: Construction, Road Work, Forestry, Warehouse, Airports, Crossing Guard, Surveyors, Manufacturing, Volunteer, etc |Recreational Activities: Night Walking, Running, Cycling, Hiking, etc.
- 【Warranty Tips】Amoolo safety vests are produced by world's top-tier factory, tailored for US&EU market's sizes but Referring To The Size Guide is recommended before your purchase |Amoolo offers 109-day Hassle-Free Warranty Policy, exchange or refund guaranteed for any defect.
- 3M Scotchlite reflective material
- 100% ANSI polyester tricot
- 2 front logos / 1 back logo on reflective patch
- Pockets: 1 clear badge chest, 1 radio, and 2 microphone tabs
- Hook & loop closure
- ✅Solid polyester front with mesh back.
- ✅Heavy duty black bottom and trim to help keep a clean appearance. Zipper front closure reinforced with durable webbing.
- ✅2” wide high-performance reflective material laminated to 3” contrasting color.
- ✅Left and right mic tabs.
- ✅2 lapel grommets. Padded neck for comfort.
- Outside lower front pockets with flaps, left and right stake pockets, left and right elastic spray paint can pockets
- Solid polyester front with mesh back. Large right gusseted pocket with flap. 2” wide high performance reflective material laminated to 3” contrasting color
- Lower inside left and right full length zipper pockets with load-bearing straps. Left chest 2-tier pocket with dual function flap that can be held open by hook & loop
- 2 lapel grommets. Left and right mic tabs. Hidden back pouch with left and right zipper access. Zipper front closure reinforced with durable webbing. Padded neck for comfort. Lime (S5000), Orange (S5001)
- Fully compliant with CSA Z96-015 Class 1, Level 7
- Fully compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Type O, Class 1, ASTM D6413 (FR)
- Tested in accordance with test method CAN/CGSB-4.2 No.27.10 & ASTM D6413 flame resistance, self-extinguishing for momentary contact with open flame
- 2" Vi-brance reflective material in 4" contrasting tape meets WCB/Worksafe/DOT configuration
- Heavy-duty FR-treated 300 denier Trilobal rip-stop polyester with PU backing gives superior abrasion, puncture, rip and snag resistance
- ML Kishigo
- ML Kishigo - Premium Black Series Surveyors Vest - Lime
- Large
Our Best Choice: ZOJO High Visibility Safety Vests With Pockets, Wholesale Reflective Vest for Outdoor Works, Cycling, Jogging, Walking, – Fits for Men and Women Pack of 10 (10, 2XL- Mesh-Mix Orange & Blue)
120G/m2 100% Polyester Neon Colour Mesh Fabric and 2″ Width Silver reflective strips.
100% Polyester
Higher VISIBILITY AND REFLECTIVITY: Manufactured From Ultra Lightweight and Cozy Mesh Material And 2” Width Reflective Strips on Both of those Entrance and Back, Our Protection Vests makes you Seen in targeted traffic from 1000 feets by day and night.
Top quality: Our Products are compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Regular, EN ISO 20471:2013,
Multi Application: Wholesale For Targeted traffic Personnel, Development workers, Railway and Metro employees, shipyards, surveyors , Utility Employees like Safety, Roadside Emergency,Clear Streets staff and so on.
Daily USE: Accommodate for outdoors sports like bicycling, jogging, strolling ,pet going for walks, skating, Hiking, Most effective Presents for Runners,Joggers,Bikers,Marathoners, Triathletes, active individuals,
Dimensions: 2XL: Chest width: 52 inches, Size: 27.5 inches , In shape for 2XL grownup gentlemen and ladies,women,youths, other than as well as measurement,Quick On And Off.